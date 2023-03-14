Why AUKUS is bad news for Taiwan

The Australia-UK-US nuclear submarine deal, called AUKUS, has been finalised. The heads of the three states, especially Australia that is going to get the top-notch US nuclear propulsion tech after only the UK, have lauded it as the panacea against China in the Indo-Pacific.

“Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, China’s growing assertiveness, the destabilising behaviour of Iran and North Korea – all threaten to create a world codefined by danger, disorder and division,” said British PM Rishi Sunak during the joint announcement of the deal.

AUKUS’s primary objective is to uphold peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and to deter and defend against rapidly evolving threats to the international order and system there, the White House has said.

No two ways about that assertion. The stationing of UK, US nuclear subs in Australian waters is surely going to give China the jitters—not to mention Australia building its own in due time with help from the two allies.

Moreover, apart from the geopolitical advantages that will accrue to the three countries, the deal will generate thousands of jobs for all the three stakeholders, and this is way more significant in the short term given their beleaguered economies, especially the US and the UK.

“Supporting thousands of jobs across the UK, with many in the north-west of England, this endeavour will boost prosperity across our country and showcase the prowess of British industry to our allies and partners,” said UK’s defence secretary.

Albanese and Joe Biden have also touted the deal as a major job creator.

But, it is the timeline of the AUKUS project that is problematic when considered from the point of view of Taiwan.

Xi Jinping, since he was confirmed in office for a third term as also the chief of CCP and expected to remain in power for life, has stepped on gas to integrate Taiwan under the ‘One China’ policy. The aggression reached unprecedented heights during the official visit of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, when China conducted live fire exercises to convey a strong message to both the host and the visitor.

Recently, reports have poured in claiming that China is actually preparing for landing in Taiwan and is practicing several scenarios of invasion. China, reportedly, has also been readying its civilians near the potential war zone to brace when the moment comes: apps have been launched to inform citizens of what to do when the war comes.

Given this aggression, figure this: The United Kingdom intends to deliver its first SSN AUKUS domestically in the late 2030s. Australia intends to deliver the first SSN AUKUS built in Australia to the Royal Australian Navy in the early 2040s.

This is what the White House says.

Australia is expected to buy up to five US Virginia class nuclear powered submarines in the 2030’s.

The UK, in an official release, said: “US submarines will also increase port visits to Australia from this year with the UK increasing visits from 2026. British and American SSNs will make longer term deployments to Australia from as early as 2027 to accelerate the development of Australia’s workforce, infrastructure and regulatory system.”

Therefore, however attractive it looks, AUKUS, though with several high-points for the three stakeholders, is not going to tip the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific. Given the lengthy timeline of deliveries, it might only infuse China with a sense of urgency to do what it intends to. And, this only translates into bad news for Taiwan.

