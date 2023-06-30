What is the biggest outcome of Modi’s US visit? The partnership is now driven by technology and underwritten by trust

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the joint session of US Congress in 2016 as well, but this time he appeared more relaxed, assertive, and self-confident. In fact, these traits marked the entire length of his state visit to the United States. This has something to do with Modi’s stature as a global leader whom everyone wants to court, of course, but more to do with India’s rising profile, economic ascent, and the optimism that India may drive global growth in the foreseeable future.

Overall, the vibe around India is positive and it’s amazing what favourable narratives can do. External affairs minister S Jaishankar was not off the mark when on Wednesday at a town hall event in New Delhi, he billed Modi’s visit to the US as the “most productive in history” in terms of outcomes.

In the past, such bilateral enthusiasm has promised more and delivered less. Something has changed this time, and that change is palpable.

Within exactly six days of American firm Micron Technology — one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies — announcing that it would invest up to $825 million to build a new semiconductor facility in India to enable assembly and test manufacturing for both DRAM and NAND products, the Gujarat government on Wednesday signed an MoU with Micron to set up a $2.75 billion facility at Sanand in Ahmedabad. Micron’s senior vice president Gurusharan Singh flew down to sign on the dotted line.

The American chip maker in a statement said the quantum of investment would be spread over two phases, creating 5,000 direct and 15,000 ancillary jobs over the next few years. The Centre would provide 50 per cent of the total project cost, and according to Union electronics and technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the firm will roll out the first chips within 18 months. That’s quite an expedited deadline where the gestation period is typically 36 to 48 months.

On Wednesday, the prime minister posted on Twitter that board members and key leadership of Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs, a global investment banking firm, has arrived in India to meet him and other senior government officials and was apprised of India’s opportunities, “vast potential for growth, fuelled by recent reforms and a conducive business environment.” The 12-member Goldman Sachs board is visiting India for the first time in a decade. It speaks of the renewed optimism around the India story.

The CEO of Goldman Sachs, David Solomon, told Economic Times in an interview that the board members were brought to India “because it is a very interesting time in India. This populous country now has a very, very high growth trajectory. Our economists predict 6-7% growth over the next three years. It’s especially exciting as businesses around the world continue to diversify supply chains and think differently about where there is growth and where they can do business. It’s a fascinating time to really take stock of what’s going on here. How is India evolving economically — and the role that it plays in the world.”

As always, everything starts with economics. India’s enormous economic potential is being recognized, and it is causing palpable excitement among American money managers and investors. This obviously has geopolitical implications.

During the joint press briefing at the White House, US president Joe Biden called the partnership with India the “most consequential in the world, that is stronger, closer, and more dynamic than any time in history.” He wasn’t exaggerating.

It is easy to get swayed by the kvetching and carping over “values”, “democracy”, “human rights” and ill-informed, agenda-driven commentary in media, but amid all the noise generated by two cacophonous democracies Modi’s visit signified a remarkable tightening of ties across nearly all conceivable domains. It is pivoting, however, on technological cooperation underwritten by a massive leap of faith.

More than defence cooperation, which remains a recurring theme, the strategic convergence is now being driven primarily by technology — its transfer, co-development, and co-production. It is the “next big milestone”. This is evident from the text of the joint statement and iterations from both sides.

Foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra, for instance, in a press briefing from Washington on the conclusion of bilateral negotiations, called the visit “truly transformative across a wide range of areas” but singled out technological cooperation across the full gamut of its ecosystem — transfer, trade, services, research, co-production, cooperation on capacity building — that amounts to “roughly 20 to 25 areas of technology partnership” as the meat of the bilateral agreements.

This was succinctly summarized by the prime minister during the joint presser with Biden, when he said, “by increasing our (technological) cooperation in fields such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, space, quantum, and telecom, we are creating a strong and futuristic partnership.”

If emerging and critical technologies represent the future, the partnership that seeks to define the future and lay down the rules of the road so that techno-authoritarians such as China do not enjoy competitive advantage must also bridge the gap that exists, synchronize their interfaces, and let the market forces that are released determine the pace of bilateral ties.

The accent on technology in all its multifaceted aspects as the new springboard of bilateral relationship isn’t by accident, rather a deliberate, painstaking design. It is a recognition of the fact that India-US technological cooperation may impact their respective economies, create more opportunities, erect a viable digital infrastructure, serve billions across the globe through reliable security networks, generate shared prosperity, and even provide solutions for emerging challenges such as climate change.

The biggest motivation for the impressive technological cooperation programme between India and the US, however, remains national security — the need to counter China’s supremacy over cutting-edge technologies, including semiconductors, quantum computing and artificial intelligence.

In that sense, Xi Jinping is propelling America and India closer. None of the countries would openly admit it, however. In fact, they would go out of their way to obfuscate the reality.

Take Jake Sullivan, for instance. The American national security adviser in a recent interview to Hindustan Times was asked about China’s role in driving India and the US closer. Sullivan replied that “both president Biden and prime minister Modi view the US-India relationship more through the lens of the opportunities it presents than through the threats and challenges it needs to worry about or ward off.”

Or take Jaishankar. The external affairs minister in an interview with The Economist declared that “there’s no correlation” between India’s problems with China “and the development of (its) relations with the United States.” He added that “there’s empirical data out there to show that quite independently of anything that happened on the China border, India-US relations were ticking along, more than ticking along, just fine.”

None of this is convincing, especially if we look at the overarching strategy of the technological agenda to integrate their respective industrial and innovation bases, or to cooperate with each other on artificial intelligence and advanced wireless technologies, or the expansive plan to transfer tech, coproduce and codevelop jet engines, allied defence technologies and other sensitive sectors.

A look at the India-US joint statement makes this clearer. Trust is the keyword. The statement says, “President Biden and Prime Minister Modi share a vision of creating secure and trusted telecommunications, resilient supply chains, and enabling global digital inclusion. To fulfill this vision, the leaders launched two Joint Task Forces on advanced telecommunications, focused on Open RAN and research and development in 5G/6G technologies.”

The most interesting aspect of the trajectory of bilateral ties is how, keeping technology as the fulcrum, the cooperation is being mounted into well-defined structures such as the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET), the US-India Commercial Dialogue (that will launch a new ‘Innovation Handshake’ to connect each country’s start-up ecosystems), and is simultaneously being broad-based into the middle segment of domain experts and stakeholders.

The joint statement reads, “Biden and Modi welcomed the establishment of a joint Indo-US Quantum Coordination Mechanism to facilitate collaboration among industry, academia, and government, and our work toward a comprehensive Quantum Information Science and Technology agreement.” The salient feature of the plan is its clearly distinguishable framework.

“The leaders welcomed the launch of a $2 million grant program under the US-India Science and Technology Endowment fund for the joint development and commercialization of AI and quantum technologies, and encouraged public-private collaborations to develop high performance computing (HPC) facilities in India.”

I need not go into the minutiae of the technology partnership, the vast gamut of which has been fully laid out in the “fact sheet’ released by the White House. Some bullet points include ‘strengthening semiconductor supply chains’, ‘critical minerals partnership’, ‘advanced telecommunications’ that will involve ‘Open RAN’ deployments in both countries to demonstrate the scalability of this technology, cooperation in space frontier with India’s signing of the Artemis Accords, cooperation in cutting-edge research as well as fiber optics investments. This is by no means a comprehensive list.

Even if China provides the glue for this convergence, the dovetailing wouldn’t have been possible without a fair give-and-take. It is tempting to imagine that the US is making an exception for India, but as in life, nothing happens in geopolitics without an inherent transactionalism. There are two ways of looking at the emerging technological alliance. First, the two sides have complementary strengths that present the perfect logic for integration.

Samir Saran and Ylli Bajraktari observe in Foreign Policy while the United States “remains a leader” in technology, “India has leapt forward as an innovation powerhouse. Both countries have robust, educated workforces: The US leads in producing Ph.Ds. in science and engineering, while India is ahead in terms of graduates with bachelor’s degrees in those subjects… In domains such as the commercial space sector, India is becoming a key global player. New Delhi is a capable partner for Washington in the entire innovation chain, from research and development to production.”

The other way to look at the unfolding partnership, in the backdrop of China’s aggressive rise, is that the US has taken on the role of an enabler, but it is not an act of altruism or philanthropy. It correctly sees India’s rise as beneficial for itself, and valuable for restoring balance of power in Indo-Pacific. In this reading, while the capabilities of both countries may not match, the interests do.

In his interview with The Wire, former national security adviser Shivshankar Menon makes the point that America’s partnership is “essential” for India’s “transformation” and efforts to “to build a modern, technologically capable state.” Whereas for the US, “India offers more than just the market. It offers, today, since it’s developed and grown and changed so much in the last 30 years… therefore, it offers a place where you can actually start thinking seriously of some co-production…”

This congruence of interests, along with the necessity of creating a bulwark against China, lies at the heart of the India-US technological partnership. The relationship is now more equivalent, equitable and synonymous. It hinges less on rhetoric and more on action with a clear sight of the road ahead. This is the biggest outcome of Modi’s visit.

The writer is Deputy Executive Editor, Firstpost. He tweets @sreemoytalukdar. Views expressed are personal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.