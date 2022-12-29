Weather Report: India to witness a pleasant new year's eve, but coldest days in January beginning

North India experienced much awaited winter chill in the last seven days with peak intensity during the past three days as both minimum and maximum temperatures remained significantly below normal leading to cold wave and cold day conditions over the states of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh.

The cold northerly winds along with the combination of fog turned out to be the combination of severe wintry conditions across the region as minimum temperatures started dipping to sub zero levels.

Fatehpur Shekhawati as town in northern parts of Rajasthan recorded the low of -1.5°c on 26 December followed by -1.7°c on 27 December, the semi arid region with the sand based topography helps this region attain such low minimum temperatures in the clear nights when greenhouse impact is the least.

While in the core plains of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi NCR and Uttar Pradesh dense fog was observed with various stations visibility in the range of 0 to 50 meters.

Initially the slow wind speed along with the high moisture holding capacity in the atmosphere helped to stay for the longer time, parts of Punjab, Haryana experienced foggy conditions across the the leading to extreme fall in day Temperatures, some stations have reported maximum temperature in the single digit, – 8 to -12°c below normal.

Minimum temperature in the hill stations on 28 December:

Padum: -21.8°c

Drass: -21.4°c

Leh: -13.4°c

Kargil: -12.5°c

Pahalgam: -7.4°c

Srinagar: -5.6°c

QaziGund: -5.0°c

Bhaderwah: -0.8°c

Batote: 1.5°c

Jammu: 2.7°c

Banihal: 3.3°c

Weather forecast for 29th and 30th December:

A fresh moderate western disturbance is affecting Himalayas 29 December onwards, the snow cravings of Himalayas are about to end this week as many parts of Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand mid to upper hill ranges to experience light to moderate snowfall activities, the day Temperatures are about to fall by 4-5°c at the hill stations.

Under the influence of the western disturbance, most parts in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi NCR, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to experience cloudy skies and drizzles or light rains in patches, chances of widespread winter rains are low in this spell as the western disturbance is not strong enough to drag enough moisture from the Arabian sea to strengthen the cyclonic circulation.

In the presence of cloudy weather the cold wave is expected to abate from most parts during 29-31 December as both minimum and maximum temperature is expected to rise by 3 to 5°c from the current levels.

The short term relief will provide buffer to the residents to pull one’s socks up just before the peak spell of winter starts in the first week of January.

Weather forecast for the first week of January, 2023:

The western disturbance will weaken and move away by 31st December, cold northerly winds from the snow-clad Himalayas will resume over the plains and after the passage of the weather system there will be sufficient moisture in the atmosphere to produce dense fog and expand it quickly across the plains.

The combination of the cold winds along with the fog will create overall “cold blast” conditions in the plains of North India.

The weather models are predicting minimum temperatures up to -3°c in some parts Punjab, Haryana and Northern Rajasthan, also up to freezing 0°c in Delhi NCR and Uttar Pradesh leading to severe cold wave conditions.

At the same time maximum temperatures are predicted in the range of 7 to 14°c which will create severe cold day conditions.

The cold northerly winds are expected to reach in parts of central and east India 1st January onwards, many stations in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Odisha to experience single digit minimum temperature with some stations falling in the range of 3 to 5°c.

The long awaited winter chill is expected to cover most parts of the country as most stations are expected to hit the season’s coldest temperatures in the first week of January, 2023.

The country is expected to celebrate new year’s eve with relatively pleasant weather but need to brace up for the coldest days of the season in the very beginning of the new year.

The author, better known as the Rohtak Weatherman, interprets and explains complex weather patterns. His impact-based forecasts @navdeepdahiya55 are very popular in north India.

