Waning confidence in West-led world order: How Euro-Atlantic view is no more the global opinion

At the Sydney chapter of recently concluded Raisina Dialogue, India’s foreign minister Dr. Jaishankar made an incisive remark referring to Mr. George Soros, who in a way represents the liberal Euro-Atlantic view on most global political issues. Jaishankar said that, “the world is changing… it is less Euro-Atlantic… [But] there are still people in the world who believe that their definitions, their preferences, their views must override everything else.” Coincidentally, the very next day, EU’s leading think tank the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) published a report (United West, divided from the rest: Global public opinion one year into Russia’s war on Ukraine) based on an extensive global survey whose data reinforces the minister’s claims.

The report suggests that there is a clear division between the West and the rest, so far as the narratives on the ongoing Ukraine conflict are concerned. Its prognosis predicts that India will become a crucial sovereign state placed between the two emerging power blocs led by the US and China. It also suggests that there is a renewed global confidence in India’s growth at the international level.

Prepared by leading Western academics Timothy Garton Ash, Ivan Krastev and Mark Leonard, the report shows that that on the one hand, the Ukraine conflict has united the Euro-Atlantic democracies while also uncovering a deepening chasm of the West with countries like important non-Western powers like India, Turkey, Brazil and China. It suggests that people in India, China, Turkey and Brazil are not buying into the narrative of Western democracies and express a sharp difference of opinion against the West. Another significant finding is that the war in Ukraine is very paradoxical. The West is more unified and insignificant to the rest of the world at the same time which the report suggests “is a sign of post-Western world order”.

One of the many survey questions asked the respondents whether Ukraine should go for a cessation of hostilities or should it aim for victory. The results show that the typical Westerner believes that Ukraine should continue fighting irrespective of the damages to lives until Ukraine becomes a clear winner. Although some Europeans also wished to end the war, they were outnumbered. On the other hand, the typical respondent in India, China and Turkey believes that Ukraine is too small and too weak a country to continue this fight against Russia and that it should stop fighting even at the cost of territorial loss, which highlights a sharp division of opinion between the West and the rest on this issue.

Another survey question tried to probe whether the respondent sees Russia as an ally or an adversary, and yet again, there was a clear trend of West versus the rest. In India, for example, 80 per cent people think of Russia as an ally or strategic partner, and that India should cooperate and continue to do business with the Russians.

Similarly, in Turkiye 69 per cent also see themselves aligned with Russia and have favorable opinions about the Russian-Turkey relationship. Although there is a lot of talk about growing Russia-China relations amidst the war, the Chinese are less enthusiastic about Russia than the Indians do even if the difference is not substantial.

When it comes to US’ and EU citizens’ perception of Russia, the significant outcome that came out was that while in the US, 71 per cent think that Russia is their adversary or a rival, the number is 66 per cent in Europe. This is also reflected in what the Western press has been consistently repeating, i.e. Russia under Putin is trying to revive the grand old Soviet Union. In the Western world, this number is the highest for Great Britain at 77 per cent. This can perhaps be explained by the fact that Britain has been one of the worst affected economies in this war, as the war came amidst an already stifling economic slowdown. For India, the figure is 19 per cent while for Turkey, which despite being a NATO country shows only 26 per cent popular hostility towards Russia. Based on these figures, one may surmise comfortably that India and Turkey do not make enemies based on the Western narrative.

From the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war, Joe Biden and his European counterparts have consistently framed this war in terms of democracy’s struggle against authoritarianism. Still, countries like India, China and Turkey are not entertaining this narrative and most respondents in these countries view this conflict from the lens of national interest. In fact as the survey shows, many in India and Turkey say that it is a continuous desire for Western dominance that guides Western support for Ukraine. Many academicians, politicians and researchers regularly point out these views in their research and in the media. For example, despite being a crucial member of NATO, 65 per cent Turkish people think that the West is fighting in Ukraine either to defend its own security or to maintain its hegemony.

While the appeal to ‘fight authoritarianism’ has united the Euro-Atlantic space, it has failed miserably in gathering the support of countries like India and Turkey. On the contrary, only 22 per cent of Indian respondents think the U.S. has real democracy, whereas only 6 per cent Chinese think likewise. At the same time, the report shows that notwithstanding what the Western-based rating agencies say about the status of democracy in other parts of the world, the people in countries like China and India continue to think positively about their regimes.

That’s why 57 per cent in India and 77 per cent of the Chinese tend to think they have what can be closest to a real democracy.

On one of the most crucial questions of “who is going to lead in the upcoming new world order”, 69 per cent of Indians think that the US-led unilateral hegemony is not going to survive and that the world order will remain anarchic in coming years where no single country will have the power and influence to decide the world order.

The most shocking revelation in this survey is about how US respondents think of themselves. If we go by this study, only 9 per cent Americans think that the US will remain the most powerful country in the world in future. The situation in Europe is even more alarming for the US as only 4 per cent of Britons and 6 per cent of EU9 countries think it is the US’ favor. Declinism is clearly a mainstream idea in the Euro-Atlantic world today.

This study has clarified one crucial thing viz. that the Ukraine crisis has weakened the case for the continuation of Western global dominance as important powers are not easily buying into US-led Western narratives. Although, it is also true that this conflict has achieved much success in uniting Europe, it remains to be seen for how long Europe can continue to support Ukraine while suffering economic hardships. In any case, Mr. Jaishankar seems to be on point. The Western opinion is no more the world opinion.

Amitabh Singh is an Associate Professor at the School of International Studies, JNU. Vivek Pandey and Pushpak Roy are PhD candidates at the School of International Studies, JNU. Views are personal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.