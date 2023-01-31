Union Budget 2023-24: Why Nirmala Sitharaman’s proposal will be vital for revival and progress of telecom sector

Telecom has today clearly emerged and is widely acknowledged as one of the essential services, just like electricity and water supply. With every new generation of technology coming in, the investments and costs of the sector keep increasing, as is the case presently with 5G being deployed across India.

As the Union Budget for FY 2023-24 approaches, the industry is hopeful that some of the heavy tax and regulatory burdens on the operators are considered and addressed by the government so that the financial viability and sustainability of this crucial sector are safeguarded.

With our aspirations to be a digitally powered knowledge economy as well as a global manufacturing, R&D, and supply chain hub, the sector looks forward to some supportive provisions in this year’s Budget, which would help continue our progressive streak, while establishing global competence at the same time.

Telecom sector wishlist:

Special I-T regime for operators

The industry has made some suggestions to the Finance Ministry in this regard, to aid in the revival and advancement of Indian Telecom. We have requested that a special regime be introduced for the operators under Section 72 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, whereby the business losses can be carried forward and set off until 16 assessment years instead of the 8 years presently. Otherwise, a lapse of business losses post-8 years would affect the already troubled sector since the income during the recovery phase would be subject to tax outflows and other committed payouts associated with AGR, spectrum, etc.

The threshold of the book value of fixed assets has also been recommended to be reduced to 50 percent from the current 75 per cent, to be held for a maximum period of 2-3 years instead of 5 years currently.

Clarify tariffs, exemption technologies

To bring in more transparency, we have requested various terminologies in Customs to be clarified for tariff/exemption notifications for the import of telecom equipment since owing to interpretational issues currently, a much higher 20 per cent rate of duty is being charged in place of the applicable 0-10 percent rate. The sector would also benefit from clarification on activities relating to cable repair/installation operations carried out in Exclusive Economic Zone and Amnesty for erstwhile Central Taxes (Excise and Service Tax). We are also hopeful that Gross Revenue (GR) would be defined in such a way that makes it clear that the revenue from activities incidental to telecom activity are not part of it.

Bring down license fee to 1%

In order to ease the financial burden on the telcos and aid in the revival of the sector, we have requested that the License Fee be brought down from 3 per cent to 1 per cent to cover only administrative costs, and the USO contribution of 5 per cent of AGR be deferred till the existing amount is exhausted. It has also been proposed that telcos be granted GST exemption on various regulatory payments like License Fees, SUC, and spectrum awarded through auction, at least till there is some financial stability in the sector. Alternatively, it has been requested to permit payment of Reverse Charge Mechanism (RCM) on Government Services from Input Tax Credit (ITC) balance.

As regards ITC, we have requested a refund of the Rs 32000+ crore accumulated, which is adding to the industry’s financial woes. Alternatively, this sum could be permitted to be adjusted against the statutory obligations due or used as collateral for loans. Clarification has also been sought to ensure that ITC on network equipment fitted on towers is not refused. An aptly drafted law is requested to avoid confusion over the availability of ITC on telecom towers, which is preventing the flow of working capital.

Waive BCD levy for import of equipment

Another request made is for Basic Customs Duty (BCD) levy to be waived for the import of necessary equipment, to support the pan-India expansion of telecom networks and 5G deployment. This is because almost 85 per cent of the equipment is currently imported (under Chapter Head 8517) due to the unavailability of the manufacturing facility in India and 20 per cent BCD is applied on the same, impacting the viability of the telcos.

A centralized registration under GST for industries having spread in all 36 States/UTs or a centralized jurisdiction to govern the day-to-day affairs of the taxpayers has been requested to be formed. It has also been proposed that Centralized Assessment and Audit Procedures be facilitated for large taxpayer units with turnover of over Rs 500 crore and presence in over 12 States/UTs. It would limit this facility to less than 1 per cent of all corporates while enhancing EoDB with no corresponding loss of revenue to the Government.

A request has been made for suitable directions to be provided by CBDT to prevent withholding of Interconnect Usage Charge (IUC) payments to Foreign Telecom Operators for TDS under section 195 of the Act and to clarify that provision of domestic law cannot be read into or overridden by the provisions of the tax treaties between two countries unless it is amended by both countries. For TDS under section 194H of the Act, it has been entreated to clarify that trade margins earned by telecom distributors do not fall under the ambit of TDS provision and considering their small margins, a lower withholding tax rate of 1 per cent be prescribed instead of the current 5 per cent.

While the government has rewarded the telecom sector with a variety of reforms last year, financial relief and clarity under various segments as mentioned above would be welcome. The rollout of 5G networks in India is being noticed globally and is a proud milestone for every citizen. The support, which we are hopeful of being granted by the Government, will surely help the sector to act as a major enabler for realizing the collective vision of making India a $1 trillion digital economy by 2025.

The writer is the Director General, COAI- Cellular Operators Association of India, a non-governmental trade association and advocacy group focused mainly on telecommunications industry He tweets @ConnectCOAI Views expressed are personal

