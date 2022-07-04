The moments about Victor coming out as transgender in ‘The Umbrella Academy’ go beyond the liberation that comes with self-acceptance and choose love over bigotry and hatred.

Coming out to oneself, and self-acceptance comes before coming out to the world and The Umbrella Academy season 3 portrays this journey poignantly. The portrayal of coming out has always been riddled with anxiety, fear, and worry. All the insecurities that one had buried deep would resurface because of an uncertainty that surrounds with speaking one’s truth. Questions such as ‘Will they accept me?’ or ‘Will they love me as much as before (or at all)?’ is foremost in out mind. The individual who decides to come out, puts oneself in a vulnerable state, allowing a fellow human being to take control and power over their emotions, solely by seeking nothing but acceptance. There is so much at play here, and yet, majority of times, what really is explored in the context of coming out leading to liberation from the cage made of lies.

While that is a great subject matter to explore, the nuances are sometimes lost in translation. This is where the art and aesthetics of the coming out scenes in The Umbrella Academy worked in favour of the show, which coincidentally or not, released during Pride Month. Actor Eliott Page had come out as transgender on December 1, 2020 with a social media post that spoke at length about his transition, frame of mind, and intentions for coming out. Reflecting the actor’s choice in real life, his character in Umbrella Academy — Seven aka Vanya — came out as Victor to his brothers and sister, and is initially met with stunned silence. The announcement is something that takes time to be processed by his family, and the silence is not heavy with judgement. Instead, it is void of it. The acceptance then comes instantaneously and there in lies nuance of a relationship that progresses alongside the changes. This also doesn’t negate the flaws that persist in Victor as a person, instead, his gender identity is not used as tool to stereotype his very human flaws.

Another intriguing thing about Victor coming out is how many times he had to go through the process of coming out. First to some of his brothers, who reassured Victor that he was accepted and loved. Then it was his sister Allison, and finally, the leader of the group — Luther. Before all of this, Victor had to come out to self. Each of these scenes are set differently, and realistically speaking, many of us have had to come out in life multiple times and under multiple circumstances. So it warms the heart to see this reflected in the show as well.

When Victor enters a barber shop to chop his hair, to finally come out of an imaginary box that he had been forced to live within for most part of his life, it symbolises self acceptance. Every step he takes after is about getting closer to his real self. With his brothers, it is clear that Victor had always wanted to be a part of the brotherhood. Now, he is and that unequivocal acceptance reassures Victor of his place within the family. The conversation begins with Victor correcting Diego’s use of his dead name, and says “It’s Victor.” Diego then asks him, “Who’s Victor?” To this the response comes, “I am. It's who I've always been. Is that an issue with anyone?" At this point, we hear the momentary silence and then Diego says, “Nah I'm good with it." Klaus follows it up with: "Yeah, me too. Cool." and Number 5 finally adds, "Truly happy for you Viktor".

Similarly, Victor’s conversation with Allison is also a brilliant take on how sisterhood would transition in the face of a change such as the one Victor is going through in his life. Until that moment, Allison had been closest to Victor’s formative self. Of course, the fact that he is Victor now, wouldn’t erase the person that he had been until then, or the life that he had led. So what is acceptance like in this perspective? It is about ensuring that one’s support system doesn’t bear the brunt of a change. In his conversation with Allison, Victor recalls something that Sissy had told her in the past. “You have given me the greatest gift of a lifetime. You made me feel alive for the first time,” she had confessed following it with, "You don't even notice the box that you're in until someone comes along and lets you out."

In the end, what really inspires Victor to travel on the path of self-acceptance is love, the kind that he had never experienced before. Now, when he looks at himself in the mirror, he doesn’t feel like a fraud, or as if he is putting on an act. He can finally relate to the person that looks back at him in the reflection. By choosing to portray acceptance and love over bigotry and hate, there is now another hopeful moment in cinematic history for those contemplating coming out.

Priyanka Sundar is a film journalist who covers films and series of different languages with special focus on identity and gender politics.