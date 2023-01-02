The complexity of change: India must find its own paradigm

As we are in a new year, my thoughts are preoccupied with a seminal issue especially relevant to India. We are one of the most ancient civilizations of the world. Our journey has been marked by antiquity, continuity, diversity, assimilation and peaks of refinement which have few parallels in the world.

Today, we are on the cusp of change, between the past and the future, between loyalties to the old and the compulsions of the new, between tradition and modernity, and between prejudice and science.

We are also grappling with the problem of social and economic inequality, where the number of billionaires is growing even as the poor—as many as 80 crores—can survive only on food doles provided by the government. At one level, our scientists, doctors and engineers are winning renown on the frontiers of knowledge; but on another plane we still have the largest number of people who cannot read and write.

India is seemingly a bunch of contradictions, negotiating a path for the future. We have our strengths. We are—not without blemishes—the world’s largest democracy. We are also one of the fastest growing economies of the world. And, we are, above all, a civilizational unity, that has evolved in the same cultural crucible over millennia. How do we balance our strengths with our weaknesses? How do we preserve what is valuable in our past, and yet embrace a modernity that serves us well in the era of the 21st century? What do we borrow from outside, and what do we retain which is uniquely our own? How do we define ‘modernity’ in the specific sense of our own cultural ethos?

One thing, at least to my mind, is clear: we must move ahead as a nation true to our own ethos, and not be propelled by blind mimicry. The complexity of change can ignore history only at its own peril. A large ship cannot suddenly make a U-turn without damaging itself. But change that happens gradually but definitely, is sustainable. What we are seeing now is a tug of war, where no-changers are pitted against absolute-changers, an internal tussle that needs resolution.. History can neither be static, nor can it be fast-forwarded, especially in a country where there is a modern India and an ancient Bharat.

India must find its own paradigm of change. That can only be done by those who are culturally rooted in the Indian soil, and not deracinated, neither ‘reflex secularists’ nor atavistically orthodox. When change is brought in by external stimuli alone it usually backfires. History is replete with such examples.

Turkey’s attempt at moulding a society and a people solely according to the western definition of a ‘modern civilisation’ is an instructive case. Following the proclamation of the Turkish Republic in 1923, Kemal Ataturk adopted overnight the Swiss Civil Code; he banned traditional headgear and dress, closed the mausoleums and dervesh lodges, adopted the international calendar, and abolished Muslim personal law. New archival material, and the research done by film maker Can Dunder, shows how determined Ataturk was to ‘subordinate Islam and to force Turks to look and behave as Westerners’. But disowning so drastically its own religious heritage and traditions in one ‘modernist’ plunge, ultimately—and inevitably—created its own backlash.

Today, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the President of Turkey, is a right-wing leader, whose policies hark back to Turkey’s identity as a Muslim nation, and have repudiated much of the western modernism that Ataturk brought in so abruptly.

The loss of independent judgement in the negotiation of change can entail a double jeopardy: first, it can foster a mimicry that is at odds with indigenous needs, contexts, culture and history; second, the pace at which it is introduced can militate—especially in a country like India which lives simultaneously at different levels of modernity—against social acceptance.

An ancient and many layered civilization like ours, cannot be seen as a clone. Many of the values espoused by the West are worthy of emulation. But there cannot be a universal prescription for the content and pace of ‘modernization’.

When this important point is ignored, we have the case of countries like Iran, where there was a conservative backlash against the mindless pace of Westernization unleashed by the last Shah of Iran at the behest of the UK and America.

The point here is not to justify the excesses of the backlash. The Mullahs of Iran are rightly facing a revolt by Iranian women who want gender equality and an end to the regressively orthodox male dominated society.

The real point is that change, which India must also face, needs to create the right balance between desirability and social acceptance, in the quest for equality and prosperity. This is the challenge before a mature and sensitive political leadership.

Francis Fukuyama, the author of the bestselling The End of History and the Last Man, had argued that a homogenous future has already arrived with the end of the Cold War and the triumph of Western capitalism. But even he conceded in his later, and far more insightful work, Trust: The Social Virtues and the Creation of Prosperity, that culture makes people and nations different and that no immutable laws can be applied uniformly to all people.

India too will change, but that paradigm will have to be in accord with our own history, culture, tradition, and ability to absorb and accept the pace of change. This new year, I am confident that in our journey to become a progressive, modern and enlightened Republic, we will keep this in mind.

The author is a former diplomat, an author and a politician. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

