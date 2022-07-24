The Bazball Approach: Modi’s gamechanger politics means no chase is impossible

The Modiball theory, with strong emphasis on merit, is about being fearless, situationally aware, experimentative, leveraging technology and data sciences, and continuously learning and evolving

Cricketing terminology, like cricket, has continuously evolved over the years. The cricketing term du jour is Bazball exemplified by the style of cricket played by the English team in India’s recent mauling at Edgbaston. For the uninitiated, the eponymous inspiration for this new term was former New Zealand skipper and present England Test team head coach Brendon McCullum’s nickname, Baz. 'Bazball' refers to the aggressive brand of cricket which McCullum, the record holder for the fastest Test century, played during his playing days.

Bazball philosophy is about the fearless belief in being able to chase down any target, playing Test cricket like one-day matches, not getting overawed by the opponent’s reputation, playing aggressively and playing to win. This approach seems to have transformed a meek English team from lambs to lions as they first whitewashed New Zealand 3-0 and then humiliated India by chasing a record 378 without breaking a sweat at Edgbaston.

Meanwhile, nearly 8,000km away, in the parallel universe of Indian politics, something akin to Bazball was playing out in Maharashtra this summer. The BJP, with PM Modi as the captain and coach of the party, snatched a fourth inning victory after looking outplayed for over two-and-a-half years. So stunning was the political coup d’etat that its passage into political folklore is a given.

This was just one more manifestation of the Modiball approach – an indomitable belief that no match is impossible to win. And then to make the seemingly logic-defying decision to make Devendra Fadnavis the deputy chief minister showed clearly that the team is bigger than the players. The Modiball theory, with strong emphasis on merit, is about being fearless, situationally aware, experimentative, leveraging technology and data sciences, and continuously learning and evolving. It is about not waiting for things to happen and being willing to stir the pot. Or, the aim, as the inimitable Ravi Shastri would say, “is to play well and excel in all conditions, completely taking the toss and the rub of the green out of the equation.”

It is about strong focus on strategy, planning and organisation. Almost all its connotations were on full display in the last Assembly elections in West Bengal in 2021 where BJP nearly pulled off the impossible, going from three seats and a tenth of the vote share in 2016 to 77 seats and almost two-fifths of the popular vote and in the process coming within sniffing distance of an improbable victory in one of the last Opposition bastions. It was the ultimate announcement: that the Modi-led BJP will take on every opponent and though it may lose some battles, it will never be for want of trying.

Modiball is also about playing the long game - decisions are not just about winning today but also about edging strategically closer to victory in some still distant contest. Compare this Modiball approach with the traditional, play-safe approach that we have seen by India’s Grand Old Party. Its Chintan Shivir in May 2022 was comfortably held in Rajasthan, one of the few states that the Congress still holds. Contrast this with the fearless approach of the BJP holding its national executive last week in Hyderabad where TRS is not only throwing down the political gauntlet but is also openly hostile to the extent that its leader and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandshekhar Rao was not willing to perform his constitutional duty to even receive the prime minister at the airport.

Just six weeks ago, BJP held a meeting of its national office-bearers in Jaipur to discuss poll strategy for the upcoming polls. There is a strong message in the choice of its venues not being in any of the eighteen safe haven states. Comfort, physical or psychological, is not on the agenda – victory is.

As per the Modiball rules of engagement, reputations, past records, status and seniority are all subservient to the interests of the party. In the recently held Uttar Pradesh elections, to have the party president and two of the senior-most ministers of the cabinet (both past party presidents) oversee a state election with a view to leaving nothing to chance in the single-minded pursuit of poll victory is to live the Modiball theory.

And it is this relentless pursuit of victory that Modiball and Bazball both have as their central theme. The replacement of Joe Root with Ben Stokes as the captain of the English Test team was no different from Himanta Biswa Sarma replacing the sitting Assam Chief Minister M Sarbananda Sonowal. Even in Uttarakhand, Modiball required changing the chief minister thrice till the party finally got it right. In Gujarat, it was not just the chief minister who was changed in preparation for winning the next election; the entire Cabinet was replaced in a horses-for-courses strategy.

Himanta Biswa Sarma is the pivot around whom the North-East strategy is built. No wonder all the seven sisters are now turning into impregnable fortresses for the BJP, which is now playing to its strength and setting the agenda and the political narrative. No wonder, post its Chintan Shivir, even the Congress was forced to adopt the formula of ‘One Family, One Ticket’.

Meanwhile, for even the presidential elections BJP has completely out-manoeuvred the Opposition. The choice of Droupadi Murmu has created fissures in Opposition unity with even the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Shiv Sena breaking ranks to support her. While the jury is still out on Bazball, Modiball has unarguably changed politics for good in India. Both cricket and politics are games of glorious uncertainties and the match is not over until the last ball is bowled or last vote counted. But in politics, Modiball has stretched it even further with glorious uncertainties continuing long after the counting of last vote - ask the likes of Kamal Nath, Uddhav Thakre and Kumaraswamy.

