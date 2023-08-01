Talks of Modi-Xi ‘consensus’ a clever Chinese ploy to shift narrative on border and keep India off-balance

The ‘consensus’ controversy that has erupted since national security advisor Ajit Doval’s meeting with CCP foreign affairs commission director Wang Yi, who is now also the foreign minister of China, in Johannesburg last week is a great lens to interpret the state of India-China ties.

A tragicomic sub-plot in the trajectory of this relationship — that is headed firmly to the south — is the apprehension in the West where commentators are worried about an impending India-China ‘détente’.The arguments are a projection of two Western insecurities.

One, the uneasiness over Washington’s rolling out of the red carpet for Narendra Modi, who generates visceral hatred in Western liberal circles, and two, the gnawing anxiety that America might be left in the cold in betting on India as a counter to China if Modi and Xi Jinping are able to solve the border dispute, “transforming their relationship, and geopolitics”, as The Economist has recently argued.

It is tragicomic because the existing realities are radically different. Geopolitics is indeed getting transformed but not in the way the West imagines. Far from “setting aside” the border dispute, recent events indicate that India and China are set decisively on an adversarial path marked by deep mutual distrust.

Take, for instance, the ‘consensus’ controversy that was triggered when the Chinese side, post Wang’s meeting with Doval on the sidelines of the BRICS NSAs’ summit in South Africa, released a readout claiming that Modi and Xi had reached some sort of a ‘consensus’ in Bali over restoring the status of bilateral ties during their informal interaction at G20 leader’s summit in Indonesia last November.

Before we analyse the development, it is worth noting that the Chinese foreign ministry readout was released only in Mandarin. A rough English translation was carried by various Chinese state media outlets but the text and message had crucial divergences.

According to a Hindustan Times report, that referred to the Mandarin readout of Wang-Doval meeting, Xi and Modi had “reached an important consensus on stabilising China-India relations” on the sidelines of the G20 leader’s summit in Bali in November 2022 and “the two sides should adhere to the strategic judgment of the leaders…that ‘they do not pose a threat to each other, and they are each other’s development opportunities’, truly implement the consensus on stabilising bilateral relations into specific policies, and translate them into concerted actions by various departments and fields, enhance strategic mutual trust, focus on consensus and cooperation, overcome interference and difficulties, and promote the return of bilateral relations to the track of healthy and stable development at an early date.”

The Chinese claim created quite a stir. Till now, we had been told that the brief interaction at Bali between Chinese president Xi and Prime Minister Modi did not go beyond a brief handshake and the exchanging of courtesies. Both leaders had not spoken since the Galwan incident in 2020 and avoided each other at the SCO Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, last September.

If the Chinese claims were credible, then it would not only mark the first substantial discussion between the two leaders leading to a ‘consensus’ but it would also upend India’s stated position that stabilization of ties cannot be possible without restoration of peace and tranquility at the border. It would also undercut the tough message that external affairs minister S Jaishankar conveyed to Wang, when both leaders met on July 14 on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Incidentally, the Indian readout of the Doval-Wang meeting remained focused on the ‘outstanding issues’ at the LAC “in the Western Sector of the India-China boundary since 2020” that NSA Doval said had “eroded strategic trust and the public and political basis of the relationship.” Doval also “emphasised the importance of continuing efforts to fully resolve the situation and restore peace and tranquility in the border areas, so as to remove impediments to normalcy in bilateral relations.”

What added to the intrigue was that two days after China’s claim on Modi-Xi interaction at Bali, India’s foreign ministry spokesperson clarified that Modi and Xi indeed had spoken a few words apart from exchanging courtesies at the dinner hosted by the Indonesian president.

On the video footage from Bali that showed two leaders shaking hands and exchanging words in an informal setting in full public view, India had held all along that the interaction didn’t go beyond courtesies. During a media briefing in New Delhi on Thursday, Arindam Bagchi said of the Bali meeting that “they (Modi and Xi) exchanged courtesies and also spoke of the need to stabilise our bilateral relations.” Pressed on the topic, he added, “I think the foreign secretary (Vinay Kwatra)… did talk about exchanging courtesies, and I think there was a general discussion or they spoke of the need for stabilising our bilateral relations.”

India’s discomfiture was evident, and the effort to play down the “discussion” bit was also obvious. It is worth noting, however, that India’s clarification did not mention the word “consensus” and pointed out that Modi had pressed upon Xi the need to “stabilize relations”. That would be a restatement of India’s stated position, not a departure. Second, the Modi-Xi interaction took place in full media glare and the exchange lasted a few minutes when the prime minister walked up to the Chinese president.

As professor Jabin T Jacob writes in Deccan Herald, “…unless there was a separate private meeting, there is no scope for the two leaders to have reached a ‘consensus’ so quickly — especially amidst a cold front in ties since 2020 in which New Delhi has stuck consistently to a public position which calls the bilateral relationship ‘abnormal’ and impossible to take forward without de-escalation and disengagement at the LAC.”

The timing of China’s statement is also interesting. If Modi and Xi had reached “an important consensus”, as China has claimed, why did it wait more than 8 months to declare the significant development? A more likely explanation is that China was giving the Modi-Xi interaction a deceptive spin to change the narrative. That is understandable. While China wants the border issue to be kept in “an appropriate place” and move ahead with the normalization of ties, India has resisted the effort by bringing the border standoff at the front and centre of bilateral ties and making overall progress incumbent on restoration of status quo at the border.

What China hopes to do by referring to an elusive ‘consensus’, is shift the talking points. It used whatever transpired during the brief interaction in Bali (possibly an approach by Modi to raise the border issue) as a leverage to move the narrative needle and push India on the backfoot. The statement has also been released at a moment when the campaign for next year’s general elections in India has picked up, and it gives Modi a domestic controversy to handle.

The Congress Party has wasted no time in needling Modi, asking whether he reached a “consensus” or a “concession” with Xi.

Besides, with the BRICS summit coming up in August and the G20 leaders’ meeting in September, Xi would also want to create an opening for diplomacy. The word ‘consensus’ and its repeated references in the readout also creates a hint that Modi and Xi — the top two — are on the same page on stabilization of bilateral tries, and diplomats at the lower level should follow their direction, isolate the border dispute and “promote bilateral ties back to a healthy and stable development path as soon as possible”.

This is a treacherous narrative that not only undermines India’s position but also indicates that China is not interested in the restoration of the status quo in the remaining friction points at Depsang and Demchok, much less disengage and deescalate troops from the western sector. Therefore, China’s effort in forwarding the ‘consensus’ bogey has two core objectives. One, a rejection of India’s position on the border dispute and a hardening of stance. Two, the willingness to keep using the dispute as leverage.

As former foreign secretary Shyam Saran writes in The Tribune, “Despite the two sides having agreed in several peace and tranquillity agreements — including the Political Parameters and Guiding Principle for the Settlement of the India-China Border Question (2005) — to undertake a joint exercise to clarify the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Chinese have refused to do so… Not clarifying the LAC enables China to play on supposed ambiguities to encroach upon Indian-held territory.”

It is interesting to note India’s reaction to China’s moves give a window into the fact that structural issues run deep, and New Delhi is seized of the hydra-headed danger posed by China. If anyone expected India to come out swinging against Beijing that would be unrealistic, given New Delhi’s obsession with strategic ambiguity. However, following Beijing’s readout, back-to-back pieces appeared in Indian media written by a scribe known to be close to the Indian foreign policy establishment.

In one of the pieces published on July 29, Shishir Gupta writes in Hindustan Times that “consensus” is little more than a “Mandarin spin” on which New Delhi “is not even wasting a breath” as there was no agreed text and both sides may “interpret the meetings on their own terms and issue a statements”. The piece also refers to the ‘stapled visas’ issued by China to Indian Wushu athletes from Arunachal Pradesh that caused New Delhi to withdraw the entire team as a ploy to show that “Beijing wants to keep bilateral ties permanently on the edge. Basically, consensus on Chinese terms.”

The piece also hints at China’s possible role in Manipur unrest, an eventuality that former COAS General Manoj Mukund Naravane had spelt out at a recent event and makes note of China’s destabilizing role from grabbing of Bhutanese territory to mapping of Indian Ocean floor for possible deployments of submarines.

In another piece published a day after, Gupta reports an impression in the Indian side that Xi is not keen on discussing border issues with Modi, and writes, “China has decided that it will block any move that helps India take its rightful place on the global high table with the boundary issue as a permanent lever to destabilize India.”

This isn’t surprising. Uber realist China recognizes a great power-in-waiting and is doing what great powers, according to realist principles, are wont to do: slow down the progress of peer competitors. China’s preferred method of handling India is to keep it tied down with the instability at the border — forcing New Delhi to delegate resources and attention to the dispute. Beijing sees the outcome as manageable owing to its military superiority and also because it perceives Modi as a pragmatist who wants to focus on building capabilities and strengthening itself through targeted development.

Retrieving territorial losses through kinetic action is off the table for India, and the structural issues at play cannot simply be overcome with clever policymaking, the relationship between India and China has therefore turned into a resentful, slippery slope.

Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect Firstpost’s views.

