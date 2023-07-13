‘Strategic autonomy’ will be the buzzword as PM Modi lands in Paris at a volatile time for Europe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting France at an inflectional moment in Europe’s history. Russia is stuck in a Ukrainian quagmire, and NATO is sniffing blood. The Ukraine war has given it the perfect opportunity to bleed its old adversary dry. Coincidentally, on Thursday, the day before Modi landed in Paris where he has been invited by French president Emmanuel Macron as the Guest of Honour for the Bastille Day Parade on 14 July, NATO leaders wrapped up their summit at the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius.

For all their assistance of arms, training, and intelligence to Ukraine, the transatlantic security alliance is taking care not to directly enter the battlefield against a country that has an unpredictable leader sitting on a stockpile of 6,000 nuclear warheads.

Therefore, even though Volodymyr Zelenskyy put huge moral and tactical pressure on NATO leaders to speed up Ukraine’s membership, all he got from the Vilnius summit instead was the prospect of long-term security protection and a fuzzy promise of a membership pathway that puts Ukraine’s fate, in the words of legendary Bollywood villain Ajit, in ‘liquid oxygen’.

The summit communique held that “Ukraine’s future is in NATO” and the grouping reaffirmed “the commitment we made at the 2008 Summit in Bucharest that Ukraine will become a member,” but it gave no clear timeline and offered only a vague pledge that “we will be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the Alliance when Allies agree and conditions are met.”

The terms of those conditions are unclear, with Joe Biden, the most consequential leader, stating clearly that Ukraine can’t be handed membership in the middle of a war. All this was too much for Zelenskyy who flew into a bit of rage. He called the lack of a timeframe “absurd” and accused the alliance of lacking “readiness” to “invite Ukraine to NATO nor to make it a member of the alliance.”

Zelenskyy’s outburst prompted US national security adviser Jake Sullivan to call for some “gratitude” from Ukraine for the billions it has provided for the war so far () while UK defence secretary Ben Wallace said, “Ukraine had a habit of treating allies, including the UK, as if they were an Amazon warehouse with lists of demands for weapons.”

The Ukrainian leader was forced to tone down his criticism, call the summit outcome a “meaningful success” and acknowledge a bunch of security assurances from NATO and military aid from members that includes long-range cruise missiles from France.

These missiles can travel 250 km and strike deep behind the Russian front lines. According to Reuters, Macron said the delivery would “adhere to France’s policy of assisting Ukraine to defend its territory,” indicating that these won’t be fired into the Russian mainland.

Amid this volatile cauldron, Modi arrived in Paris for a two-day visit on Thursday to celebrate the 25th-anniversary of a bilateral strategic partnership that has stood the test of time, is based on deep mutual trust, and has remained largely unaffected by the vagaries of the latest war in Europe. That trust is based on a long-standing defence and strategic partnership, and decades of behaviour from France in prioritizing friendship over virtue-signalling.

Unlike most developed nations in the West, including the United States, France is the only major Western power that refrained from imposing sanctions when India conducted nuclear tests in 1998, the very year former French president Jacques Chirac arrived in India and initiated the Indo-French strategic partnership in January. France was also the first nation to sign a civil nuclear agreement with India in 2010, and four other pacts for bilateral cooperation in the atomic energy sector when former president Nicolas Sarkozy came calling.

The Russian invasion and Ukraine are sure to come up for discussion between Modi and Macron when they meet for formal talks, a state banquet and even a private dinner over the course of two days, but it won’t be the main item on the menu.

The focus instead will be on the ceremonial pomp and honour of Bastille Day celebrations that take place on Friday, where a tri-services Indian armed forces contingent will be taking part in one of Europe’s largest military parades, and a buttressing of the defence and strategic partnership that is now branching out into different segments. The prime minister will be accompanied by a group of top CEOs, which illustrates that economic ties will remain one of the key centrepieces of the partnership and may focus on the new and emerging domains, including the startup industries.

As foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra said at a presser on Wednesday, there are several components to the strategic partnership — from defence to space — and each of these areas “would come up for stock-taking and the pathway ahead in terms of future cooperation in these areas.”

The prime minister’s visit will consolidate the partnership in the areas of “security cooperation, space cooperation, engagement in the civil-nuclear domain, technology partnership, partnership in the field of counterterrorism, cybersecurity, climate change, renewable energy, issues relating to International Solar Alliance,” and most importantly, as the foreign secretary said, in “reorientation of our security partnership in line with Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat objectives, supply chain integration between the industry and business segments of the two countries.”

This is the key. While there was a lot of talk about supply chain integration during Modi’s state visit to the US, it was inevitably linked with apprehension over the gap that exists between the intent and actualization of that objective, given the byzantine minefield of America’s strict export control regime and an ossified bureaucracy.

France has historically been nimble in this regard, and a spate of reports indicate that the French government “has given the green signal to defence major Safran to jointly design, develop, test, manufacture and finally certify an engine that will power India’s twin engine advanced multi-role combat aircraft (AMCA) and the twin engine deck-based fighter for Indian aircraft carriers.” As Hindustan Times has reported, the deal may involve “100% transfer of technology”.

Perhaps to drive home the message that France could be that crucial link between India’s defence needs and its urgent imperative to upgrade its own defence industrial base, French ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain in an interview with Times of India stressed that France has been “the pioneers in transfer of technology to India and like India, we are a totally independent country and we understand the need for India to master its own defence technology and to have its own independent industry. Our companies have been working in that spirit for years now, doing a lot of Make in India with focus on transfer of advanced technology like no other country does”.

The barely concealed potshot at the US, which subjects defence collaboration and coproduction to corrosive stress tests, was hardly hidden. One may excuse the French for doing so because it still feels hard done by, by the way, Americans torpedoed French plans to build submarines for Australia.

The convergence in thinking, however, between both sides on this crucial aspect of bilateral ties is remarkable. While Ambassador Lenain stressed France’s track record, his views were echoed by the foreign secretary during the presser.

On a question on the scope of bilateral defence cooperation, Kwatra said: “when two leaders will meet, they will discuss how to further enhance the scope of this cooperation… on how to take the defence cooperation between the two countries in the direction of co-production, co-designing, co-development, and how to align it with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.”

A plethora of deals and deliverables, therefore, is expected to hog the headlines. Reports indicate that India may buy 26 more Rafale jets, and three more Scorpene submarines and introduce France to India’s digital payment interface (UPI). Economic Times reports that India’s Defence Procurement Board (DPB) “has cleared the acquisition of 26 Rafale M fighter jets and additional Scorpene class submarines for the Navy,” paving the way for the deal to be sealed during Modi’s visit. The newspaper pegs the contract at “around 5.5 billion euros” and says that the “jets will be equipped to India-specific standards and will have several indigenous systems, including weapons”.

Beyond these headlines, at a deeper level, the biggest takeaway will be a closer alignment between two nations that value strategic autonomy — a concept that is fundamental to both their foreign policies.

India is navigating a tricky geopolitical terrain messed up further by the war. It is slowly shifting its legacy Russian military platforms and a long-standing defence relationship based on supplies from Russia that include fighter aircraft, assault rifles, submarines and aircraft carriers away from Moscow towards indigenous production and greater alignment with the West. And it is trying to do so without running a scythe through the long-standing relationship with Russia, which is now crucial to India’s energy security.

This display of strategic autonomy has drawn grudging admiration from the US-led West that is now trying to woo India away from Russia instead of showing New Delhi the red eye — a strategy that was tried initially but didn’t work.

Similarly, Macron is trying to lead Europe away from its ‘vassalization’ by America, haunted by a fear that it may not survive as a geo-economic and a military bloc if the US, led by a returning Donald Trump, withdraws from the collective security bargain.

At a speech in Bratislava in June, Macron said, “Today, we should be pleased to have an American administration that has stood with us… Will that administration always be the same? Nobody can tell, and we cannot delegate our collective security and our stability to the choices of American voters in the coming years.”

In Macron’s eyes, Europe should be a self-sufficient geopolitical force that does not need American help to take care of its security needs as the US shifts its focus towards Asia. Also crucial in this equation is Europe’s economic ties with China where Macron has openly called for Europe’s treading of a different path instead of getting tangled in US-China great power rivalry over Taiwan. The pursuing of these diplomatic strains call for strategic autonomy, where Modi and Macron are sure to exchange notes. Modi would additionally like to know the modalities of Europe’s de-risking strategy with China where the key actors are clearly not on the same page.

This interplay between a key European and Indo-Pacific power will be the thing to watch out for.

