Russia's physical proximity to Mackinder's 'heartland' and Asia gives it a geographical advantage

The current crisis in Ukraine brings into focus the salience of geography in geopolitics. In particular, the Mackinder heartland theory needs to be revisited to be able to fully acknowledge the significance of the region that has become the theatre of the current conflict. The centrality and importance of this region has given rise to occupations of its lands, impinging on the fate of its people.

In 1904, Halford John Mackinder, a bespectacled and slightly aloof academic, in his lecture titled The Geographical Pivot of History at the Royal Geographical Society propounded the ‘Heartland Theory’ wherein he argued that whoever controlled the area of Eastern Europe, then a part of the Russian Empire, will essentially control the world.

The area in focus in the ongoing conflict happens to be a part of what was once the Russian Empire and later the USSR. The geographer and founder of modern geopolitics Halford Mackinder famously posited in his ‘Heartland Theory’ that whoever ‘rules East Europe commands the Heartland; who rules the Heartland commands the World-Island; Who rules the World-Island commands the World.’

In over 100 years since Mackinder first postulated his theory in his 1919 book Democratic Ideals and Reality, Ukraine has gone from heartland to imperial periphery and borderland to frontline state.

“As railroads were outpacing sea travel”, the “sea-based” British Empire,”on which the Sun never set”, was no longer in a position to secure its hegemony.

Mackinder knew that control on the land, namely Eurasia, would be key to maintaining world hegemony. As the control over Eurasia meant control over Eastern Europe. And, the main force opposing British control of “the Heartland” was Imperial Russia.

The concept of a “pivot area/Heartland,” a sizable region in Eurasia over which regional political control by a given country will in turn determine that country’s supremacy over world politics. The “Heartland Theory” is essentially geographical in its outlook, thus citing a critical geostrategic link between land control and geopolitical power.

In his famous essay, The Geographical Pivot of History, the British geographer stated that the pivot on which the fate of world geopolitics rests is the “Heartland” of the Eurasian supercontinent, loosely identified as the region of Ukraine, a vast area generally located between the European and Russian spheres of influence.

In his 1919 book, Democratic Ideals and Reality, Mackinder declared that the battle between Germany and Russia, and by extension between Central Europe and Russia, was not decided by World War I. In doing so, Mackinder virtually predicted World War II and the Cold War.

In 1943, writing in the Foreign Affairs in his article; The Round World and the Winning of the Peace, he asserted that the broad strip between the Baltic Sea and the Black Sea formed the Western border of the Heartland of Eurasia.

We must consider the period between the World Wars of the twentieth century. There is a school of thought that the destruction of Poland and the Baltic States in World War II, (not to mention Ukraine’s fate in the Russian Civil Wars) demonstrates that the borderlands are a vacuum, and thus some vacuum-abhorring power inevitably will rush in.

These events conspired to bring not one, but two, of the world’s most powerful states down upon the borderlands at once. USSR and Nazi Germany with the Stalin-Hitler Pact formally bound one another in a strategy of aggression, so that in 1939 the borderland states faced the crushing weight of both formidably armed dictatorships at the same time. Meanwhile, the Western democracies that might have lent them support remained inert.

World War I had featured massive land battles between Germany and Russia. The bloodiest front in World War II was also in the East, again between Germany and Russia. Further, during the Cold War, Western Europe and the United States faced off against Russia in the guise of the Soviet Union. And now also Europe and the United States face off Russia again.

Unlike prior wars, the conquest of Ukrainian territory for material political gain is less important than the defence of that territory and the stakes involved for the projection of power and values in the 21st century. As we know Ukraine is a gatekeeper to Europe.

Ukraine has long played an important, yet sometimes overlooked, role in the global security order. Today, the country is on the front lines of a renewed great-power rivalry that many analysts say will dominate international relations in the decades ahead.

Since Russia’s invasion on 24 February, Ukraine has proved itself to be a decisively European state fighting for European values and an orientation that is markedly different from that of Moscow.

However, by nature of its geography, it will take time for Ukraine to be fully accepted as a modern European state that belongs firmly in the European family of nations.

Ukraine was a cornerstone of the Soviet Union. Behind only Russia, it was the second-most-populous and powerful of the fifteen Soviet republics, home to much of the union’s agricultural production, defence industries, and military, including the Black Sea Fleet and some of the nuclear arsenal. Ukraine was so vital to the union that its decision for independence was no doubt a blow to the Soviet Union.

In its three decades of independence, Ukraine has sought to forge its own path as a sovereign state while looking to align more closely with Western institutions, including the EU and NATO.

However, Kyiv struggled to balance its foreign relations and to bridge deep internal divisions. A more nationalist, Ukrainian-speaking population in western parts of the country generally supported greater integration with Europe, while a mostly Russian-speaking community in the East favoured closer ties with Russia.

Mackinder held that geography, not economics, is the fundamental determinant of world power and Russia, simply by virtue of its physical location, inherits a primary global role.

The tenets of Mackinder’s theory made inroads into the Russian establishment, mostly because of Alexander Dugin, who in 1997 published The Foundations of Geopolitics.

Dugin’s main argument in his book was: The need to thwart the conspiracy of “Atlanticism” led by the United States and NATO which aimed at containing Russia within successive geographic rings of newly independent states.

The plan was simple: First put the Soviet Union back together and then use clever alliance diplomacy focused on partnerships with Japan, Iran, and Germany to eject the United States and its Atlanticist minions from the continent.

He wrote, “The dependence of the human being on geography is only apparent, the closer one gets to the summit of power. Geopolitics is a worldview of power, a science of power, for power.” Dugin’s view was that the USSR must be put back together; Georgia must be dismembered and Ukraine should be annexed: “Ukraine, as an independent state with certain territorial ambitions, represents an enormous danger for all of Eurasia,” he remarked.

Despite the centuries of technological progress and human enlightenment, Mackinder believed that geography remained the fundamental constituent of world order, just as it had been during the Peloponnesian War, in which sea power Athens faced off against Greece’s greatest land army Sparta.

However, one can say the world today hardly resembles the one that Sir Halford Mackinder examined in 1904, when he first wrote about the advantages of central positioning on the Eurasian landmass. Yet, his theories have influenced and shaped policies including the US containment policy in the Cold War.

Today, almost a century after his “Heartland” theory came into being, the region that Mackinder considered the key to world dominance is back in the epicentre.

The Heartland of the Eurasian landmass may well play an important role in the upcoming century, and the policies of both China and the US towards that region will have a tremendous influence upon the character of the entire international system.

While Mackinder may be considered a relic of the old days, his views on “geopolitics” have lived on. His works are a matter of intense study at war colleges throughout the Western world.

Russia with its physical proximity to both this heartland and Asia has a geographical advantage. Nicholas J Spykman in his book America’s Strategy in World Politics wrote “Geography is the most fundamental factor in the foreign policy of states because it is the most permanent.”