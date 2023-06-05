Right Word | Sedition Law: No need to scrap but need enough safeguards

The 22nd law commission has recently submitted a report on the ‘Usage of law of sedition’ attracting strong reactions from the Opposition parties. It is interesting to see how a one-sided picture has been painted by certain opposition leaders as well as civil rights activists on this issue. A detailed look at the Law Commission report gives another side of the picture.

Section124A of Indian Penal Code

In Indian Constitution, the cases related to sedition are dealt under Section124A of the Indian Penal Code that broadly reads, “Whoever by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise, brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards, the Government established by law in India, a shall be punished with imprisonment for life, to which fine may be added, or with imprisonment which may extend to three years, to which fine may be added, or with fine.”

Why Law Commission examined sedition law

The Law Commission received a reference from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, vide letter dated 29s March, 2016, addressed to the Department of legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice, for a study of the usage of the provision of Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 (lPC) and suggest amendments, if any. This reference was made after the constitutionality of Section l24A of IPC was challenged before the Supreme Court in S.G. Vombatkere v. Union of India [(2022) 7 SCC 433].

The Central government had assured the apex court that it was re-examining Section 124A and the Court may not invest its valuable time in doing the same. Pursuant to the same and vide order passed on 11 May 2022, the Supreme Court directed the Central government and all the state governments to refrain from registering any FIR or taking any coercive measures while suspending all continuing investigations in relation to Section 124A. Further, it also directed that all pending trials, appeals and proceedings be kept in abeyance.” In this context, the Central government had referred this matter to the Law Commission.

Law Commission’s recommendations

The Law Commission said in its report submitted recently: “The Law Commission is of the considered view that Section l24A needs to be retained in the Indian Penal Code, though certain amendments, as suggested, may be introduced in it…” Most significantly, the Commission has dealt with the issue of misuse of this law as it categorically said, “Moreover, cognizant of the views regarding the misuse of Section 124A, the Commission recommends that model guidelines curbing the same be issued by the Central Government.”

Interestingly, those who are criticising the Law Commission for its recommendations have overlooked this part of its report. This is a classical example of creating a false bogey by quoting things out of context.

Let us take a closer look at this section of the report that hasn’t been discussed much so far.

The Commission has identified the origin of this problem as it mentioned in its report. The Commission’s report explains, “While the political class may be accused of misusing the sedition law, the root of the problem lies in the complicity of the police. Sometimes, in an overzeal to please the political masters, the police action in this regard becomes partisan and not as per the law. Further, the erroneous interpretation of the law on sedition by the police authorities is also what leads to its misuse. The invocation of Section 124A of IPC in any case very much depends on how the police whimsically interpret the language of this provision and the bearing that the alleged committed act has on public order. When an FIR regarding Section 124A is registered at a police station, how the concerned police officer apprehends a situation and imputes a law is entirely dependent on his own interpretation of the provision. This interpretation may further vary depending on whether the police officer-in-charge is a lower level or high-ranking officer.”

The Commission has also given a solution for this problem also as it said in this report, “It is imperative to lay down certain procedural guidelines for curbing any misuse of Section l24A of IPC by the law enforcement authorities, any allegation of misuse of this provision does not by implication warrant a call for its repeal.”

However, it has also given a valid reason for retaining this law as it said, there are a plethora of examples of various laws being misused by ill-intentioned individuals only to settle their scores in cases of personal rivalries and vested interests, with even the Supreme Court recognising the same in a number of decisions. Never has there been any plausible demand to repeal any such laws merely because they are being misused by a section of the populace. This is so because, for every abuser of that law, there might be ten other genuine victims of any offence who direly need the protection of such a law. What is then required in such cases is only to introduce legal ways and means to prevent the misuse of such a law.

The Commission added, “In the same vein, while any alleged misuse of Section 1244. of IPC can be reined in by laying down adequate procedural safeguards, repealing the provision altogether can have serious adverse ramifications for the security and integrity of the country, with the subversive forces getting a free hand to further their sinister agenda as a consequence.”

National security

The Commission has looked into the national security scenario and has identified many challenges. The topmost challenge is from the radical left in the form of armed Maoists trying to overthrow governments in India. A section of these Maoists has been fighting the ‘information warfare’ against India in the garb of civil rights activists. They have been trying to sabotage India’s march towards progress and development. They receive strong foreign funding and aid from many foreign governments and their intelligence agencies. One of the biggest deterrents for such elements has been Section 124A. That is why one shouldn’t be surprised that Maoists in the garb of civil rights activists are at the forefront of this campaign to junk Section 124A.

Meanwhile, it is also a fact that this section often tends to get misused. The low conviction rate in such cases also points towards the possibility of using it as a tool to harass the critics. But that doesn’t mean that this law isn’t required. Poor law implementation shouldn’t become the basis of questioning its relevance. We need to find a middle ground where we have effective guidelines to prevent its misuse while ensuring that it is effectively implemented on the ground with better investigation skills in view of the growing threats to our national security through new-age communication tools.

The writer, an author and columnist has written several books. He tweets @ArunAnandLive. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

