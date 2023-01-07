Right Word | Rise of Islamic State - Khorasan in Afghanistan has grave implications for India

The recent violent attacks by Islamic State of Khorasan Province known commonly as ISKP or IS-K in Afghanistan has serious implications for not only Afghanistan but also for India. In fact, it has grave implications for both South Asian as well as global security.

ISKP is a known arch rival of the Taliban. ISKP also has close links with Lashkar-e-Taiba, a terror group who has played a significant role in fomenting terrorism in India.

Origin and history of ISKP

According to a research paper published by Centre for Strategic and International Studies(CSIS), ISKP emerged in 2014 with the defection of Tehrik-e-Taliban (TTP), al Qaeda, and Taliban fighters active in Afghanistan and Pakistan. In the wake of these defections, the Islamic State dispatched emissaries from Iraq and Syria to meet with local fighters, including a number of TTP commanders.

‘In January 2015, these efforts were formalized when the Islamic State announced the formation of its “Khorasan” province. At the same time, Islamic State emir Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi appointed Hafiz Khan Saeed as the first ISKP emir. Khan Saeed had previously served as a TTP commander with responsibility for operations in Orakzai in Pakistan’s Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), affording the newly formed ISKP deep Pakistani networks through which to recruit. Among ISKP’s early leaders who pledged allegiance were several TTP commanders responsible for areas of Pakistan’s FATA, deepening ISKP’s toehold in this strategic border area.’

Since 2015 ISKP has been pursuing the strategy of violent expansion. It has fought against Afghan security forces as well as international forces and now it is fighting the Taliban.

In 2015, there was an attempt to close ranks between Taliban and ISKP. But ISKP rejected the offer that led Taliban to recapture ISKP-controlled territory in Afghanistan. According to Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), leaders in the Taliban’s Quetta Shura authorized additional offensives and deployed elite “Red Unit” commandos to fight ISKP beginning in December 2015. In Jowzjan Province, ISKP surrendered to the Taliban in the summer of 2018 following a sustained campaign. But soon it started expanding again.

Before the Taliban snatched power again in Afghanistan, the U.S. and former Afghan government forces had also launched an offensive against ISKP in eastern Afghanistan. During these battles, several mid- and senior-level leaders of ISKP were killed.

Afghan forces managed to capture ISKP leader Aslam Farooqi and several other commanders, such as Qari Zahid and Saifullah (also known as Abu Talaha), in Kandahar Province in March 2020. In fact, Iran also feels threatened by the rise of ISKP, so it has also collaborated with the Taliban to secure Iran’s land border with Afghanistan restricting movement of ISKP jihadis.

Following these setbacks, ISKP went through internal transformation. In May 2019, the Islamic State announced the existence of new provinces in Pakistan and India as a part of its grandiose plan of setting up a kingdom ruled by Sharia. In June 2020, Shahab al-Muhajir took over as ISKP’s new emir after his predecessor, Aslam Farooqi was captured. Al-Muhajir was previously responsible for planning attacks in Kabul. He was also once a mid-level commander in the Haqqani Network that is considered to be one of the fountainheads of global terrorism.

According to CSIS, “In June 2021, the United Nations estimated that ISKP consists of a core group of fighters numbering between 1,500 and 2,200 based in provinces such as Kunar and Nangarhar. These fighters are dispersed into relatively autonomous cells operating under the Islamic State banner and ideology. While these groups lack the capability, coordination, or local support to control significant territory, they retain the ability to launch individual attacks.”

ISKP subscribes to the concept of tawhid al-hakimiyyah (the unity of governance) and rejects a Muslim leader who does not rule by the entirety of sharia law. It refuses to acknowledge the Taliban leaders as legitimate Islamic leaders as it feels that the latter have a narrow ethnic base and it isn’t committed to the cause of universal Islamic jihad.

ISKP does maintain a contact with Islamic State leadership in Iraq and Syria but it operates quite autonomously on the operational front.

According to the UN Sanctions Committee Report in May 2017, ISKP pays its fighters US$200 to $500 every month. In addition, it also exploits the rich deposits of minerals in areas under its influence. There are three key minerals in areas under ISKP influence-talc, chromite and marble. All of them are in high demand in global markets and ISKP smuggles them to these markets.

Propaganda savvy

ISKP is one of the most propaganda savvy outfits and it is using this propaganda to delegitimize Taliban regime as well as attract new recruits from across the world. It is also helping its parent group IS to enhance its propaganda footprint at the global level. Al-Azaim Foundation for Media Productions and Communications is the main propaganda arm of ISKP. It has the capability to produce and disseminate content in multiple languages across the globe especially on the internet and social media platforms.

In his commentary titled ‘ISKP’s Propaganda Threatens Asia’s Security Apparatus’, Dante Schulz, a Junior Fellow with the Stimson Center’s South Asia Program observed in a commentary published in October 2022, “In addition to its violent attacks, ISKP has adopted a more aggressive propaganda strategy to attract fighters from South and Central Asian countries. ISKP has disseminated materials in local languages, inaugurated local media branches, and manipulated domestic political environments to convince people to join its ranks across South and Central Asia. Their propaganda efforts present an ongoing challenge to combat its non-conventional threats.”

According to Schulz, “In India, ISKP takes advantage of the polarizing domestic situation to recruit militants. ISKP does not recognize Hindus or Sikhs and denies them the status of dhimmi – ..minority status in a Muslim country – within their organization. As a result, ISKP circulates anti-Hindu propaganda in India to rally the Muslim minority population in the country, urging Muslims in India to join the local Indian branch of IS, the Islamic State Hind Province (ISHP)… Moreover, ISKP published a book in the local Malayalam language outlining how to practice jihad with mirroring publications in Hindi and Urdu.”

In a nutshell, it is time to take a look at what is happening in Afghanistan more closely as far as our national interest is concerned. The emergence of ISKP and the demonstration of its capability to conduct terror strikes at will should be a cause of India’s concern. The fight between Taliban and ISKP is likely to spill over the Afghanistan borders and affect South Asia and then the rest of the world. This is another wave of the Islamic radicalization that the world should get ready to grapple with if it isn’t nipped in the bud in time in a globally coordinated effort.

The writer in an author and columnist, has written several books including ‘The Taliban:War and Religion in Afghanistan’. He tweets @ArunAnandLive. Views expressed are personal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.