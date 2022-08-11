Raksha Bandhan, Raksha Sutra and the Rakhi genesis

On the Internet and in newspapers, there are a lot of fake articles about Raksha Bandhan, but no one gives real sources

All over India, people are excited and enthusiastic about Raksha Bandhan. We, commoners, have always thought of this festival as a time for brother and sister to love and bond. We didn't know where this came from, so we took it for granted.

On the Internet and in newspapers, there are a lot of fake articles about Raksha Bandhan, but no one gives real sources. I've seen that many people have used the story of Draupadi giving Krishna a woollen cloth as an example, but this isn't in Ved Vyas's Mahabharata or in our Puranas or Vedas. Some people think that Parvati tied Rakhi to Vishnu's wrist, which is also a lie because it isn't written anywhere in our scriptures. Also, many people tell the Bali story in Patal Lok about Raksha Bandhan, but it's not in the scriptures. Many people also say that the Yamuna tied Rakhi to Yamraj, but the scriptures don't say where they got that idea. I'm sure there were probably many more stories. So, the question now is, what's the real story, and is this a festival for sisters and brothers?

So, I was reading our holy books to find out where Raksha Bandhan came from. I found a small connection between Bhavishya Puran (Uttar Parva Chapter 137) and Narad Puran, which says that when the demons were defeated in Devasur Sangram, Bali and the other demons went to their Guru Shukracharya to find out why they lost. Shukracharya told them that Indrani Sachi had tied a source of protection, called the Raksha Sutra, to Indra's hand. This was why he was unbeatable and couldn't be hurt. This is what Krishna told Yudhishthira about the story and the rituals that went along with it.

During the Vedic period, the Purohit tied a thread to a small pack or potli called the Raksha sutra. The potli was made of silk and contained good things like rice, yellow mustard, sandalwood, and other things.

येन बद्धो बलि राजा, दानवेन्द्रो महाबलः । तेन त्वामभीबध्नामि, रक्षेमाचल माचल। (Bhavishya Puran, Uttar Parva 137.20).

But as time went on, this ritual took on different meanings. This ritual turned into a festival for brothers and sisters in a huge way. No matter what caste or religion they belong to, the sister ties the protective thread around her brother's wrist and prays that their relationship will last forever and be a source of joy and safety. This Raksha Sutra is a promise to keep you safe.

1) Raksha Sutra can be tied to Mother by Son.

2) Raksha Sutra can be tied to the father by the daughter.

3) The Raksha Sutra can be tied to Brother by Sister

4) Raksha Sutra can be tied to Guru by students.

5) The Raksha Sutra can be tied to Kshatriyas, Vaishyas, and Shudras by Brahmans.

6) Grandchildren can give their grandparents the Raksha Sutra as a gift.

7) In RSS (Mumbai), people protect each other by tying Raksha Sutra around their wrists.

8) A wife can also tie a Rakhi on her husband.

9) Many people even put Raksha sutras on people in the army to protect them (As per logic, this is the best of all as Army people need that Raksha, they risk their life daily hence Raksha sutra can be the best protection).

According to Bhavishya Puran, we should also do Tarpan to Devtas and Pitrus today (Uttar Parva Chapter number 137).

The fact that Sachi and Indra started the Raksha sutra shows that Raksha Bandhan is a protection sutra, not just for their brother and sister. In the 12th century, Brahmins (Paliwals) often gave Rakhi to Kshatriya. For example, in 1273 CE, at Pali, Brahmins gave Rakhi to King Rao Rathore to wish him well. Then, King fought bravely and gave his life to protect the villagers. Because of this, the whole village was killed, so Paliwals still don't celebrate Rakhi.

Many fake historians, like Rana Safvi, say that Rakhi was created by the Mughals in the 18th century. This is a lie, and Rana Safvi knows it. Rana Safvi says that the Mughals celebrated Raksha Bandhan. She said that Raksha Bandhan is a Mughal holiday by quoting a newspaper. The news story she gave isn't mentioned anywhere in Mughal history, so Rana agrees that she got it from Bazm-e-Akhir, which was written in 1885. But that happened in 1795, and Shah Alam died in 1806. This shows that Source can't be trusted. If she had given sources that we could trust, we would have agreed with her. Archaeology shows that the Bhavishya Puran was also written before the 18th century, but I know they won't believe me, so I gave you a source from the 12th century about Pali Brahmins. This is an attempt to make Rakhi a Mughal holiday and get everyone to think that all of your Sanatan holidays were made up by the Mughals. So,

I ask all my Sanatani brothers and sisters to only believe what is written in the scriptures and not what is written in fake internet articles or by fake historians. They are getting you off track. If you read any articles, please check with someone who has read our Shastras, or else we will all be fooled. People also change their Janeyu (sacred thread) on this day.

Yuvraj Pokharna is an independent journalist and columnist Anshul Pandey is an author and freelance coloumnist. Views are personal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.