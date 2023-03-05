In Love, At Ease: How Pramukh Swami encouraged religions to look beyond themselves and coexist

Following are the excerpts of the book – In Love, At Ease Everyday Spirituality with Pramukh Swami – authored by Yogi Trivedi. The work is an in-depth analysis on the thoughts of Pramukh Swami Maharaj.

Excerpts:

As a religious and cultural ambassador of Hinduism and India, Swamishri was proud of his Hindu identity. The activities, cultural festivals and stunning mandirs were an expression of this pride and awareness of his heritage and identity, but this did not mean that Swamishri was an exclusivist or absolutist.

Swamishri saw religion as a means of uniting people and not dividing them. And he was able to do so because he did not see his religion or tradition as the only truth or valid path. For Swamishri, Bhagwan Swaminarayan and his gurus were the pathway to moksha. For others, their own religion held the keys to liberation and inner peace. He did not impose his theological views or beliefs on others. He did not believe in conversion or proselytization. He taught adherents of other faiths to be better Christians, better Sikhs, better Muslims, etc. He reminded other Hindus to follow the traditions and worship the manifestations of the Divine accepted by their forefathers and families.

Kenny Desai, a leading entrepreneur in New Jersey, recalls how Swamishri urged him to be a better Vaishnav and not a forced Swaminarayan. Swamishri always said ‘Jay Shri Krishna’ to Mr Desai before he said ‘Jay Swaminarayan’. These acts of acceptance and respect show the admiration Swamishri had for other faiths and the believers of those faiths.

Swamishri looked beyond religious affiliations and identities, and that is why former President Kalam recalls his first impression of Pramukh Swami Maharaj as ‘a great bridge’ that connected all religions. Kalam was convinced that Pramukh Swami’s approach to religion and religious identity was the ‘Magna Carta of spiritual unity’:

“Pramukh Swamiji is a great bridge in the vast archipelago of humanity. An archipelago is an island group. Humanity has divided itself into hundreds of islands. These islands are religions. Each island is a beautiful territory, full of flora, fauna, and inhabitants, and yet disconnected from others. Pramukh Swamiji is connecting these different islands by making bridges of love and compassion. When many ask, ‘How can you mix spirituality and social service?’”

Pramukh Swamiji asks, ‘How can you separate the two?’

Swamishri’s speech from the Millennium World Peace Summit at the United Nations in 2000, eloquently captures the principle of encouraging religions to look beyond themselves and to coexist with others. The following is a particularly poignant portion of that speech:

“At this hour in human history, we religious leaders should not only dream of one religion in the world but dream of a world in which all religions are one—united. Unity in diversity is the lesson of life. Flourishing together is the secret of peace . . . Let us share this legacy and share a common platform of values for the rest of mankind to stand on. Let us teach our followers that religion does not grow by quantity of numbers, but by the quality of spirituality. Vertical depth is much more important than horizontal depth. Therefore, we should steer our followers away from fanaticism and focus on faith and pure living. Let us guide ourselves and our followers not just to tolerate but to respect other religions, not just to exist but co-exist, not just to hail but to help others. We must not progress at the cost of others but sacrifice a part of ourselves for the good of others.”

These words are easy to say but difficult to live. They require one to commit bold acts of accommodation, acceptance, humility, letting go and disowning. Swamishri was able to do so. He not only respected others’ faiths but bowed to them and their gurus.

Late Jasbir Singh was born and raised as a Sikh and had an immense affinity for the Guru Granth Sahib and his tradition. Though he was from Bahrain, he spent the last years of his life volunteering in the mandir construction project in the United Arab Emirates. I remember meeting him in New Delhi and asking him how he managed to be a devout Sikh and still accept Pramukh Swami Maharaj as his guru. Was there room for both? Jasbir Singh smiled and gently placed his hands on my shoulder. ‘Trivedi ji, does he not make room for all religions and faiths in his mind? How can I not find room for him in my heart?’ Jasbir Singh went on to tell me that Swamishri had explicitly told him to retain all of his Sikh customs and practices, including the tying of the turban and carrying of the kirpan (short, curved knife carried by Sikhs as a sign of their faith). Swamishri reminded him to visit the Gurudwara regularly and sing shabads (poetic verses) from the Guru Granth Sahib. But it was Swamishri’s lack of desire to own, possess, or mark Jasbir Singh as his follower that earned him a place in his heart. Jasbir, remember. The Guru Granth Sahib is your first guru. I come after all the great Sikh gurus on that list.’

It was the same message that he had given to Frank in the United Kingdom, and General Koretta and his son in Kampala, Uganda, in regard to their Christian faith and weekly services at the Church. It was the same message he gave to Mamdibhai Badruddin Lokhandwala and other Muslims in Botad, Gujarat. ‘Mamdibhai, read the Quran. Fast during Ramadan. And be a devout, pure and loving Muslim.’ It is why Mamdibhai always asked Swamishri for blessings and prasad to break his fast after the Muslim month of fasting. Swamishri built bridges through his acceptance and support for others’ faith and traditions.

