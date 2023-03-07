On Ukraine war and Russia, India’s nuanced position has received understanding and respect in Europe: Garima Mohan

As the war in Europe rages on, Firstpost caught up with Garima Mohan, a scholar on India-Europe ties based in Berlin. A senior fellow in the Indo-Pacific programme of the think tank German Marshall Fund of the United States (GMFUS), Mohan’s research focuses on Europe-India ties, EU foreign policy in Asia, and security in the Indo-Pacific. In this extensive interview conducted on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue, I talk to her on India’s position on Ukraine, German chancellor Olaf Scholz visit, India-Europe ties and more. The interview has been shortened and edited for brevity and style.

As someone who’s placed in Berlin, which one do you think is tougher? Explaining Europe to India or explaining India to Europe?

I think both. I feel both are equally difficult because Europe, for example, has very limited bandwidth for Asia. It’s dictated by geography. It’s focusing on its own neighbourhood. After that, transatlantic relations, the Middle East, North Africa, and then Asia. And then within Asia, for a lot of European countries for a long time, all Asia policy was China policy. Similarly, India’s priorities have been different… we’ve been looking at our neighbourhood, we’ve been looking at relationships with the United States, Japan, and Australia, the problems with China, our relationship with Russia, and we’ve had a certain historical lens of looking at Europe.

We’ve looked at it through a postcolonial lens, we’ve had issues in the past with the EU, with the member states, and that sort of had put a dampener effect on the relationship. There was a need for a conscious effect to change it… I think that has changed at the government-to-government level. At the people-to-people level, in terms of media, how we engage with others, there’s still a lot of learning to be done on both sides.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen was the chief guest at the Raisina Dialogue last year. And now we have Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni. There seems to be a visible effort from both actors to get closer to each other. What do you think is driving this?

I think from the Indian side, the effort started almost 10-15 years ago… There has been a concerted effort to reach out to European member states, as well as Brussels and move beyond the London, Paris, Berlin idea. And across the board, you see four issues that India covers in every European relationship — innovation and technology, industry and trade and investment, defence, migration and mobility. It’s very clear where India sees the role of Europe in its broader foreign policy and foreign policy ambitions, wants to diversify relationships, wants relationships with the West without becoming completely over-reliant on the US.

From the European side, I think China and the disillusionment with China has been the deciding factor. I feel like our audiences in India don’t really, completely understand the level to which relations between Europe and China have been damaged. Europe is diversifying partnerships in Asia. And India, of course, is a very important pole in the Indo Pacific… There’s a lot of hope in the India dream and story, but people have also realized that they’ve ignored this relationship.

Allow me to push you back a little if I may, on this. In the year 2020, when the Galwan incident broke out, and at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed by Chinese troops, that was also the year when China and Europe at the end of the year they signed a deal (Comprehensive Agreement on Investment)…

(Interrupting) They didn’t sign it. It’s the CAI.

Yes, it then went into the freezer…

But they didn’t sign… Chancellor (Angela) Merkel and by the way, our good friend (French) president, (Emmanuel) Macron were pushing for the deal. But it did not get signed. It was completely put in the freezer. And now it’s dead.

Subsequently, because there were sanctions and counter sanctions…

But honestly, I think you cannot compare these things. You cannot say when we were doing this, Europeans were gung-ho about trade because even within Europe, there were loud voices against the CAI deal. It’s not just the sanctions that stopped it. The sanctions were the final straw that broke the camel’s back. And there has been a pushback particularly against Chancellor Merkel and this has been a problematic aspect of her legacy, both the relationship with Russia and with China, and you will see all member states talk about it. There were dissenting voices, perhaps we don’t hear them because we’re far away.

India’s position in Cop26 Climate Conference came under heavy criticism due to allegations that India and China were the only ones unwilling to let go of coal. And yet during the Ukraine war, when there was an energy crisis in Europe, we saw many European nations revert to coal. Do you think this sort of puts a spanner in the relationship?

It does put pressure on the relationship because India does want to be told what to do. India does not want to be lectured by any of its partners. But I do think that we should be cognizant of the debates taking place at the multilateral forums and how they’re different in the conversations we’re having bilaterally. In multilateral fora, India takes a certain position. New Delhi aligns with certain actors, sometimes works with China, sometimes it doesn’t work with China. That is one aspect of foreign policy behavior of countries. But that is not the only determinant factor, we should look at the bilateral relationship, which with Europe, as I mentioned, one of the four key points — innovation in technology — a lot of it is on climate, on rebuilding resilience, building renewable capacities for India. A lot of Europeans are actually quite positive on the very ambitious targets that India has set.

There seems to be a shift in Europe’s stance towards a greater understanding of India’s position on Ukraine war. What in your opinion has caused this shift?

What has caused the shift is, first of all, time. In the beginning, there was certainly an emotional response. We need to understand Europe’s perspective. A massive land war in your neighbourhood does create tensions, and they were trying to get votes for the UNGA and other formats where you don’t expect to work so hard for a partner that is friendly, and you’re working with… As the war has dragged on, India’s position has changed as well… India has been able to communicate its position better, and the role it played behind the scenes in Bali…

What we’re seeing coming out from this year’s G20, I’m very glad that finally, India is taking a public stance by making clear which are the two countries that created issues in G20 (China and Russia). And, you know, putting a distance between its own position, which is nuanced and different, of course, than the West, but also different from China. And I think that that nuance has been understood and respected. And as I said, behind the scenes, communication is pretty good. And there’s been constant outreach, also, from the European side… You’ve seen how many Europeans have come through to Delhi since the war broke out, and they must have been getting good messaging and the right responses that they want to keep coming back.

Do you think that the fact that India is buying Russian oil is inadvertently helping settle down the energy market?

I wouldn’t go that far. I do think that buying off of Russian oil feeds into the negative headlines and negative press that India gets abroad. And it’s not so simple. But I think that if India gets better pricing from the Middle East, the purchase of Russian oil will go down… Not everything is a win-win deal. What people don’t understand is the how the energy markets are interconnected, and the limited amount of options India has at its disposal. Again, I think this will change if we get better pricing from OPEC.

Right now, India seems to be in a sweet diplomatic spot. What happens if the war continues, let’s say, for another couple of years?

It’s going to be hard to stay in a place where you can get away with not saying a lot publicly. In the G20, where India is playing a leadership role, the tension is already evident. India has found the place for a bridge-building role, or consensus-building, but it is difficult. Let me also stress that as the war continues India’s relationship with Russia will change. More questions will arise, such as will we get spares? Will we get uninterrupted supply of military equipment? How will food, fuel, energy prices behave that affect the consumer on the ground? As India goes into an election cycle, how will that dynamic change? So, I think it is in our interest to maybe put some good word with our Russian friends… to make sure that there is an end to the conflict.

On Olaf Scholz’s visit. What do you think is the outcome?

I think the reason behind this was building trust and building habits of cooperation. And starting a process of showing to India that Germany is interested. And the kind of relationship that this German government wants is different from the one that we had in the past. This is the key. Scholz came to India for the first time since his visit as the Mayor of Hamburg in 2012. The business delegation that he brought along was substantial, very high powered… Top notch German companies came along. The meetings that Scholz had with prime minister Modi and the with the Indian business counterparts, that opened a lot of possibilities to do more. The effort was to build a new sort of basis for India, Germany times.

How strong is Scholz’s domestic position? And is there a disconnect in his cabinet on how to treat the relationship with Russia?

It’s a coalition government, but he’s doing well. I think it’s a strong government. Overall, I think he has had to face a lot of challenges, both for his domestic and international policy, because he seems to be moving rather incrementally on Russia, whereas his foreign minister (Annalena Baerbock) and his other coalition partners want to move strongly. That does create tensions. On tanks, for instance, he dragged his feet for a long time.

On some issues, Scholz has been on the backfoot. His decisions have come quite late. Yet there is a significant proportion of German population that is quite wary of conflict, violence, war, because of the history of the country. They want to take it slow. They don’t want to play a role in exacerbating the conflict, whereas the younger generations are keener on taking a more proactive role. They feel a responsibility to act in a certain way and lead other European member states in a posture commensurate with Germany’s economic and political weight. I think it’s a generational shift in politics, and we see that very clearly manifested in the German parliament.

Is militarization or beefing up the German military is still somewhat of an iffy prospect because of the past?

Scholz has already spoken about increasing defense spending. He has put clear figures on the table. Germans want to meet the two per cent criteria of NATO defence spending or go beyond it. Europe has woken up to new geopolitical realities, where you cannot be completely reliant on the United States for your security. And you have to take care of your own background. I think this is more now a compulsion rather than a choice.

The German chancellor recently cited India’s external affairs minister Jaishankar’s comments that ‘Europe’s problems are global problems, but global problems do not seem to be Europe’s problems’. Do you think that there has been a realization, not necessarily in Berlin, but in Brussels, that it might not be doing enough to convince the Global South?

I think there’s been a lot of introspection among all European countries. Italian PM Meloni said recently (at the inauguration of Raisina Dialogue) that might is not right, but we need to explain to the world better where we are coming from. It’s been hard to build coalitions outside of usual western partners. There’s been a lot of introspection within political leadership in Europe about what narratives are out there, what role is Europe playing in changing them, and convincing its partners.

When you say introspection, do you mean Europe as a bloc? Because the Baltic states would right now be driven more by an existential fear, then maybe Western Europe, which may take a more measured view of things…

Even in the Baltic states (there’s been that realization). At Raisina, we were interacting with the Swedish government, Finnish government, and they all say that the way the messaging was done, the way decisions have been taken on Russia, on China by other countries (created problems). Of course joining NATO and thinking about the security is one prerogative, but I found it quite refreshing that people did take an introspective tone on how they dealt with other partners.

Do you anticipate any division among Europe if the war continues?

There is unity, but there are also questions even now. Poland is very critical of Germany, for example, many other countries are critical of Germany for being too slow. There are some questions about what is the best way to do things. And there are questions within the EU and within the Trans-Atlantic alliance. As the war drags on, I’m sure the US will also think about how much money they are spending. There are still questions, but I think I can safely say that Europe is still very, very united behind this cause because it is an existential threat. If Ukraine falls then who’s next?

