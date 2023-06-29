Off-centre | Why the time for UCC has come

It would be a cliché to assert that India is a diverse country with a rich cultural heritage or, moreover, that it is a nation that prides itself on unity in diversity. However, when it comes to personal laws, there is a stark contradiction. The existence of different personal laws for different religious communities illustrates not so much the complexity and challenges faced by our legal system, but the final vestiges of colonialism.

Separate personal laws were instituted by our colonial masters as part of their “divide and rule” policy. Not just laws, even sports teams and gymkhanas were divided along religious lines. The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be increasingly debated after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call at Bhopal on 27 June to implement it. Let us remember before we try to politicise this issue that the Constitution is also committed to the UCC. Article 44 of the Constitution states that the State shall “endeavour to secure for citizens a Uniform Civil Code throughout the territory of India”. If so, the real question ought to be why has it taken us so long even to get serious about following the Constitution’s directive?

The answer should be obvious. Appeasement of the so-called minorities and the compulsions of vote-bank politics. Let us assume for the sake of argument that the implementation of UCC is part of the ruling BJP’s vote-bank politics too, only aimed at the so-called majority community, the Hindus. But even if electoral gains are part of the intention that makes BJP no worse than the other parties, even if in the opposite, pro-Hindu direction.

But, keeping politics aside, let us go into why the UCC is a good idea on its own terms. First of all, UCC can contribute to a more just and equitable society. It will foster a sense of national unity among citizens, transcending religious boundaries. This move would demonstrate that all individuals are equal before the law, irrespective of their religious affiliation. The existence of different personal laws often leads to inter-community conflicts and divisions. Implementing the UCC will promote a sense of harmony among all citizens. It will bridge the gaps between communities and encourage a shared identity based on common values and principles. It will thus foster national integration, upholding the values of equality, justice, and unity enshrined in our constitution.

Second, the UCC will lead to gender justice and women’s empowerment. We all know how deeply patriarchal norms permeate religious traditions, some more so than others. One of the major benefits of UCC is its potential to redress gender inequalities prevalent in personal laws. Many personal laws discriminate against women, denying them fundamental rights and reinforcing gender stereotypes. The UCC provides an opportunity to rectify these injustices and promote gender equality. By ensuring equal rights for women in areas such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and maintenance, the UCC can empower women and enable them to lead a life of dignity and independence.

Critics of the UCC argue that it goes against the principles of secularism and religious freedom. However, in reality, the UCC does not aim to curb religious freedom but rather ensures that personal laws do not violate fundamental rights. The UCC would still respect the principles of every religion but would supersede any personal laws that contradict the principles of justice and equality. It would strike a balance between religious freedom and the overarching principles enshrined in the constitution.

Another advantage of implementing a Uniform Civil Code is the simplification and accessibility it would bring to the legal system. Currently, different personal laws make the legal landscape complex and confusing. A UCC would simplify this system, making it easier for citizens to understand and navigate the laws. This would enhance accessibility to justice and reduce the burden on the judiciary.

The UCC, moreover, is essential for social progress and modernisation. The existing personal laws are often archaic and fail to meet the changing needs and aspirations of society. By implementing a UCC, India can move towards a more progressive legal framework that aligns with contemporary values and addresses the challenges of a rapidly evolving society. The time to implement the UCC has come. Rather than playing spoilers with the typical “dog-in-the manger” minority institutions, including the notoriously retrograde, tax-payer funded All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPL) should be at the forefront of championing it.

Of course, I am being somewhat ironic here. As this column goes to press, they have already chalked out a strategy to resist the UCC “tooth and nail.” Some other allegedly “anti-Hindu” parties such as the DMK have already declared their opposition to the UCC I do hope, however, that the proponents of the UCC across various communities will win this narrative war, preparing the way to its smooth and speedy notification. Here, the cooperation of “Pasmanda” (backward) Muslims in creating a consensus will be crucial. We will have to brace ourselves in the coming weeks for a war of words and a test of the ruling party’s political will.

The writer is an author, columnist, and professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University. Views expressed are personal.

