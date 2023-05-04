Off-centre | The menace of Maoism: Time to trace the roots of China’s proxy war against India

In my last column, I asked if the Poonch and the Dantewada attacks on Indian security forces are related. The first, on 20 April, killed five army personnel in Jammu and Kashmir, close to India’s border with Pakistan. The second, a week later, occurred deep in the Indian interiors, in the state of Chhattisgarh. Shoulder-fired grenade launchers, along with automatic weapons, were reportedly used in the former, and a “foxhole” improvised explosive device (IED) in the latter.

Obviously, neither attack could not have been carried out without logistical support, local, but probably from across our borders too. Despite the geographical distance between the two assaults, given the chronological and political proximity between them, the concomitant question, therefore, is whether there is a Pakistan-China axis operating against India? Are our enemies sending a message to us, timed to coincide with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in India? Are they telling us, “We can strike against you at will, inflicting deadly damage on your armed forces, both on your borders and deep within your country?” In other words, is there a grand security threat against India? If so, what can we do to counter it?

Pakistani-sponsored cross-border terrorism against India, which is tantamount to nothing less than a never-ending proxy war, is well-known and well-documented. From the invasion of Kashmir by Islamist tribal militia backed by the Pakistan Army on 22 October 1947, right up to the Poonch blast on 20 April 2023, the blood-soaked Pakistani hand is more than evident. In fact, we could assert without qualification or equivocation, that without the Pakistani state’s direction, support, and intervention, none of these violent attacks against India might have been possible.

About Pakistan’s intentions, there is no doubt, nor should there be about China’s. But is China responsible for the Maoist insurgency in India? There is a view, from India’s intelligence establishment, that China’s hand is indeed behind it. In my last column, I quoted former military intelligence and Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) officer, RSN Singh as saying, “While we Indians are sensitised about the ongoing proxy war by Pakistan, there is very little or no consciousness that Maoism or Naxalism is actually a proxy war by China being waged against India for last five decades.”

But the prevalent view in civil society is that Maoist insurgency in India is home-grown, a result of social and economic inequality, exploitation, and backwardness. This narrative is so widespread and predominant that leading intellectuals and scholars around the world espouse it. Here is an example by one of the world’s leading China experts and historians, Prasenjit Duara, Oscar Tang Family Distinguished Professor of History, Duke University.

In “The Chinese Revolution and Insurgent Maoism in India: A Spatial Analysis”, published 12 years back in Economic and Political Weekly, he says: “unless the state and capitalist interests begin to pay due attention to the livelihood needs and dignity of the indigenous and marginal peoples, the ‘red corridor’ will fester like a wide open gash streaking the body politic of the Indian republic.

Indeed. But one could ask the contrary question — without external support, funding, and arms, would such a “red corridor” exist in the first place? Do all marginalised and indigenous communities resort to a deadly, internecine, even futile, war against the Indian state? Instead, isn’t it true that only a process of systematic radicalisation, training, and support that creates, maintains, and sustains such networks of anti-state terror? Moreover, isn’t it certainly to China’s advantage that a cadre of Indian communists, both on the ground in the interiors of the country, not to mention those in our towns and cities now derisively termed “Urban Naxals,” have fomented and supported Indian secessionist movements since Independence?

But we have been schooled to think that Indian discontent is internal. No doubt, there a structural inequalities and developmental asymmetries in our country whose worst victims are the most neglected sections of our society, such as some of tribal communities. That is why one would not quarrel with Duara’s contention: “For those unmoved by humanitarian concerns, the analysis suggests that a combination of contingent and/or external circumstances could turn this streak into a bloody, unending war.”

Nevertheless, it is also true that the state has, over the decades, but especially under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, made significant inroads to the most remote areas of the country, in addition to creating digital highways and resources to access the benefits and welfare measures of the state. Dantewada district has itself been the beneficiary of these measures.

But blocking development, preventing the state from doing its job, blowing up roads or government installations, extorting money from local businesses, running, in fact, a parallel administration — all these have been the stock in trade of Maoist insurgents. They are also supported by a battery of lawyers, human rights activists, journalists, even some members of the judiciary — all in the name of protecting their constitutional rights. The constitutional rights of those who seek to overthrow the Constitution and the state of India through armed revolt — this self-negating paradox does not seem to strike this proactive, even profitable to some, ecosystem. What is the result? To put it plainly, India’s loss is China’s gain.

That is why it is critically important to trace the roots of China’s proxy war against India. To understand China’s continuing role in India’s Maoist insurgency, we will have to go back to China’s reaction to the Naxalbari uprising in 1967. This is the topic of the next column in this series.

[To be continued]

The writer is an author, columnist, and professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University. Views expressed are personal.

