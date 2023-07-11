Off-centre | EVR, anti-Brahminism, and the Chidambaram Nataraja temple tussle

Ten years back, the redoubtable Subramanian Swamy wrote an article, “Is the Dravidian movement dying?” He began by asserting, “The Dravidian movement is on the verge of collapse under the weight of its inherent ideological contradictions.” With MK Stalin’s DMK government firmly in the saddle in Tamil Nadu, at least for now, one might question Swamy’s contention.

The case booked against 11 Dikshithars or priests of the famous Chidambaram Nataraja temple on 26 June, in addition to the reported statement by the Tamil Nadu minister for Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CED), PK Sekarbabu, that the DMK government is gathering evidence to take over the management of the temple, also suggest that Swamy’s prediction was premature. The Dravidian movement seems to be reasserting itself at least when it comes to this ancient and hallowed Shiva shrine.

The conflict between Dravidianism and the Chidambaram Dikshitars is over 70 years old. In 1951 the HR&CED tried to appoint an executive officer to administer the temple, but the Dikshitars resisted. This micro-community of 1,500 has managed to hold out against repeated attempts to tarnish them and thus, seize this rich and famous temple, the last one still outside the state government’s control. The earlier government order (GO) passed by the state government to take control of the temple was stayed by the Supreme Court. In 2014, the apex court bench of Justice BS Chauhan and Justice SA Bobde ruled in the Dikshitars’ favour as hereditary priests and custodians of the temple. With the DMK back in power, the dispute, according to some observers, has become a prestige issue. Allegations of child marriage and invasive medical tests, it has been argued, are ways to humiliate and destroy the morale of the Dikshitars, as was the forced entry of HR&CE personnel with a police escort.

At least in one aspect of his analysis, Swamy is obviously right: “The Dravidian movement in Tamil Nadu can be dated to begin from December 1916 when the ‘Non-Brahmin Manifesto’ was released. In the manifesto, the Dravidian concept was anti-Brahmin specifically because the patrons of the movement, the British imperialist rulers, had wanted it that way.” But we are no longer ruled by the British, so they cannot be blamed for all our sins. This means that whatever anti-Brahminism has persisted to this date cannot be laid at their doorstep. It is the Dravidian political ideologies that must accept responsibility.

The normalisation of anti-Brahminism in Tamil Nadu is usually traced to EV Ramasamy Naicker, commonly known as “Periyar” meaning respected elder. But its roots go deeper to missionaries like Bishop Robert Caldwell, the self-respect movement, and the justice party. It was Periyar, however, who was most vocal, even intemperate in his abuse of Brahmins.

Earlier this year, the Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, arguing before a bench headed by Justice KM Joseph, quoted a DMK leader’s speech: “If you want equality, you should butcher all Brahmins. This is what he says. Just because what he said was said some years ago by someone famous, it cannot be pardoned…it is hate speech… this DMK leader does not even face an FIR and he continues to be a spokesperson of a recognised political party.”

Periyar’s public speeches and writings are littered with anti-Brahminism, all cited in the above source. “Parpanan (Brahmin) should be driven away from this land”; “However much a rationalist or atheist, if a person is a Brahmin he should not be allowed in our organisations”; “To destroy caste discrimination, burn the pictures of Nehru and Gandhi and also the Constitution of India. If all these methods fail to give us results, then we should start beating and killing the Brahmins; we should start burning their houses” (quoted by Sami Chidambaranar in his biography of Periyar titled Tamizhar Thalaivar); “Wherever we find a temple, we must go inside and break all the idols”; “Wherever we find a Brahmin, we must kill him and destroy him”; “A few of us have to die. If one Tamilian dies for one Brahmin, only three of us will die out of every hundred. 94% of us will still remain. But they will be completely eliminated. We will definitely go that level”; and so on.

Many more such hate-speech and anti-Brahmin actions, including snatching or cutting their vajnopavit or sacred threads, have been reported. But they are not well-known or circulated anywhere in India or abroad. Instead the “official” narrative usually hails Periyar as a great social reformer. Periyar not only ranted against the Indian republic and our Constitution, but abused BR Ambedkar accusing him of selling out to the Brahmins. He was also an advocate of Dravidistan and had tried to seek an alliance with MA Jinnah.

Exasperated, India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, is said to have remarked, “Old and Senile men like Periyar deserve a place more in a lunatic asylum than in public life. It is high time Periyar and his followers were banished from this land” (ibid). More recently, when Rajinikanth criticised Periyar for allegedly garlanding Hindu deities with slippers and shoes in 1971, he created a furore. But despite the criticism and pressure on him, Rajnikath refused to apologise.

The arrest of Kanchi Sankaracharya, Jayendra Saraswati Swamigal by J Jayalalitha’s AIADMK government in 2004 on charges of murder and conspiracy also served to reinforce the normalisation of anti-Brahminism in Tamil Nadu. Being a highly revered figure among Brahmins and respected by many followers across India, the arrest sparked outrage and condemnation from various sections of society. However, newspaper reports and political analysis suggest that this incident was ultimately used as a political instrument by the ruling Dravidian parties to further strengthen their stance on anti-Brahminism.

After nine years, some of which were spent in incarceration, the Sankaracharya was acquitted by the Puducherry Principal District Sessions Court for lack of evidence against them. The court also observed that the investigation was not conducted in a fair and proper manner, especially faulting the Kanchipuram SP for acting beyond the ambit of the law. In fact, the trial had to be shifted to the neighbouring Union Territory, Puducherry, because it was feared that justice would not fully be served in Tamil Nadu.

No one would go so far as to say that religious institutions should be allowed to overlook the laws of the land or that their management cannot be improved or evolve with time. But given the record of the Dravidian parties in power, the charges against the temple and its priests seem be part of the larger agenda and political ideology of the ruling DMK with the aim to wrest control of this old, prestigious, and wealthy temple.

To return to the Chidambaram temple row, an insider and devotee remarked, “What business do these professed atheists have in temple matters? The Shiva Purana says that stealing from a temple is a sin. Here they want to steal the whole temple itself! Mark my words, Nataraja himself will judge them. After all, he is famous as the great destroyer! Those in power should remember that what Shiva gives, Shiva can also take away.”

As ordinary mortals, Shiva’s will remains inscrutable to us. But the sentiments of a large number of Hindus may well be reflected in the above statement.

The writer is an author, columnist, and professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University. Views expressed are personal.

