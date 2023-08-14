Off-centre | Ashoka university professor’s paper and the curious case of poll ‘manipulation’

Dr Sabyasachi Das claims that “manipulation of elections can take place at one of three stages of elections. “First, at the time of voter registration, in the form of targeted deletion of names of voters who are unlikely to vote for the incumbent party. … Second, at the time of voting, when polling officers can strategically discriminate against registered voters, who are likely to vote against BJP. Finally, manipulation can take place at the time of counting of votes”. To me, it is only the last of these that is a serious structural flaw, which will cast doubts on the credibility of the Election Commission (EC). “Turnout manipulation,” thus, cannot be blamed on the EC.

For the other two, there may be other, perfectly good causes. When Das claims that voter lists excluded Muslims, which was one way to manipulate elections, he does not consider fake identities or plain errors. In the 2019 elections many voters, Hindus and Muslims, found their names no longer on the lists. Some discovered this in time to have the omission rectified, but others had to forfeit their votes. Similarly, if the ruling party is able to round up its supporters at the last minute, bringing them to the booths to vote as its fabled “panna pramukhs” (or page heads) are supposed to do, surely that is neither election fraud nor manipulation. Das admits, “It would be inappropriate to treat the data revision as aggregation fraud…. Moreover, in all cases, barring one, the revision is not larger than the win margin” (20). Meaning, the results are negative.

In the more serious allegations of “politically pliant counting observers” and “irregularities in polling stations outcomes”, once again, the results are hardly so significant as to suggest fraud: only “0.13% booths are fraudulent… The estimates are low but move in the direction that is indicative of fraud” (24). Really? What else do you have except nudge-nudge wink-wink if only 1.3 seats in a 1,000 or at most 3 in our present Lok Sabha of 543 might, but cannot be proven, to be won deceitfully? Of course, the EC should look into it and check this tendency, if it does exist.

The fundamental flaw in Das’s methodology, however, is deeper. It is the binary between mechanisms of “manipulation and precise control” during elections. When he does not find evidence of the latter, he goes looking for the former. I find this utterly unconvincing, if not essentially unsound. We all know that there is no such thing as “precise control” in election outcomes. Just because the variable of effective campaigning is for the purposes of analysis temporarily frozen, it does not automatically imply manipulation or fraud, that too discrimination against Muslims.

Not only for its flawed methodology and negative conclusions would I have not, on my own, have paid attention to this paper. I would have waited for it to be peer-reviewed and published in a respectable journal. I am not sure I see the utility of researcher’s posting it online to invite public controversy, rather than private, meaningful criticism, in order to make it better. The needle of suspicion points elsewhere. Instead, than waiting for the paper to be published, which might take several months, Das found it more expedient to put it out into the public domain now.

Why? Could one infer that that is because it rides, as its title suggests, on the back of the drumming up of the international “democratic backsliding” in India, as I showed in the earlier parts of my analysis? Or the open war between the government and the opposition in the run up to the general elections of 2024, which the latter’s no-confidence motion, already suggests has begun? Whatever the reasons, I do not believe the timing or the posting of this pre-publication paper can be construed as entirely innocent.

Let us cut to the chase — if not cut the clutter. In my review of the literature on the global buzz or chatter on India’s “democratic backsliding,” for we cannot dignify it with the Foucauldian sobriquet of “discourse,” I found only one recent academic paper worth citing in refutation, Rahul Verma’s “The Exaggerated Death of Indian Democracy,” published in volume 34 (July 2023) of the Journal of Democracy.

Verma observes that “Democracy watchers and scholars alike point to a serious deterioration in civil liberties, intolerance of religious minorities, and the weakening of institutional autonomy as the primary sources of democratic decline in India. Not surprisingly, they also highlight the actions and inactions of Modi’s government as the key drivers behind India’s democratic backsliding.” In response, Verma says “claims of Indian democracy’s death are highly exaggerated. Systemic features of a dominant-party system that is also marked by deep partisan polarisation are being conflated with democratic backsliding.”

Verma, incidentally, works at Centre for Policy Research, under the government’s scanner for alleged violations of FCRA violations. In other words, the government’s defence has come from an unlikely quarter, if one were to go by the reductive abuse that both individual academics and the institutions they serve undergo in today’s charged atmosphere, when they speak for or against the ruling dispensation. I mention this because not only did Das come under attack for his paper, but so did his academic home institution, the privately funded Ashoka University.

The aforementioned BJP MP, Dubey, in fact, shifted his focus from Das’ paper to Ashoka, effectively calling for the closure for anti-national activities. Given Ashoka University’s track record of producing both scholarship and rhetoric critical of the Modi government, its hasty disassociation, albeit not quite tantamount to throwing him under the bus, does show how hard it is trying, in its post-Pratap Bhanu Mehta phase, from ridding itself of the anti-Modi tag. Unfortunately, the university has served as the host of a whole slew of such “Left-Liberal” academics other than Mehta.

Even the Trivedi Centre for Political Data at Ashoka University, which supplied Das with some of the privately owned and controlled large data sets that he cites, is known for academics and work critical of the present government. One glance at his references and those he thanks show the company he keeps. I do not say this pejoratively: there is no denying that academics is a collective endeavour, with complex networks and systems of mutual recognition and patronage in place, the very “success” of Ashoka itself a part of such a global ecosystem.

Verma’s paper, incidentally, does not mention Das at all. Das has had some statistical refuters on social media, particularly one from a handle called @Saiarav. “Saiarav,” in a series of tweets, has pointed to serious errors, even fudging, in Das’s paper. I also found a more detailed article by “Yajnavalkya” which is supposedly his pseudonym. This rebuttal, “The Ashoka Paper — a case of democratic backsliding or academic backsliding?” is far more mathematically and statistically informed than my critique. But its conclusions are similar, perhaps more hard-hitting than my own response: “I specifically make the charge that the author’s ‘extraordinary’ claim that there is evidence of large-scale voter deletion is not only backed by very flimsy statistical evidence, [but] there is a possibility that he has deliberately suppressed part of the statistical output which would strongly negate that claim.”

Therefore, as I mentioned earlier, we must resign ourselves to the rather fatuous, if not vacuous, but overdetermined political response to papers such as Das’s that we are condemned to as our default mode in India. It is the prevailing anti-intellectualism and lack of critical thinking that poses a greater danger to Indian democracy than promoted, if not “prestigious,” papers from academics such as Das in India’s prominent private universities such as Ashoka. That is why, especially on the eve of our 77th Independence Day, I feel like telling all India-haters and India-baiters—back off!

(Concluded)

The writer is an author, columnist, and professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University. Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect Firstpost’s views.

