Not just dreaming anymore: Russia belatedly focusses on rare-earth metals

There is nothing like a good global crisis to reveal the best in yourself and your nation. Russia is learning that lesson every day. Just oneexample: the government has issued a not-well-known order dated 20 August, 2022, listing several minerals as strategic.

So what does it mean?

Last week there was a conference in Moscow, where everybody had a chance to learn about several projects, amounting to gradual creation of a whole new industry of producing rare-earth minerals for export and domestic consumption.

The gist of the problem is that Russia holds the second place in the world for natural deposits of these rare earth treasures (China is the at first place, of course). But while China owns about 42% of these deposits, it has a 62% share of their global exports and 72% of their global use in domestic production.

While Russia, being in second place for deposits, barely makes 2% of the world’s production of rare-earth minerals. It looks like Russia, like a lazy dragon, has not been keen on using its treasures, and barely noticed them.

Not that the nation’s industries did not use these things – but they simply imported them. It’s imported from China, from Mongolia and from a few other nations, blessed with such riches, namely Australia and the US. And, why not, you just order that tiny container of whatever you want, and you receive it without delay.

That, at least, was in the previous age, when the global economy was one, and competition did not always mean using oil, gas, smartphone’s batteries and everything else as a lethal weapon for containing and choking development of whatever nation you may list as your potential competitor.

So, today Russia is creating a group of industries that it never had. The thing is, most of these minerals became precious only very recently, and, while the people in the Soviet Union always knew of such deposits, as in raw ore, the only factories capable of their processing now belong to Kazakhstan and some Baltics states. But, to repeat, why worry about it, if you can always buy what you need?

It’s high time to explain what exactly we are talking about. There are 17 of such minerals, and you are not supposed to know all these Latinized names – Scandium, Ittrium, Samarium and the rest. But, you may know that some of these things are vital for production of electric cars, others for making magnets, yet others are needed to produce the most sophisticated weapons or rocket boosters.

The problem is, many rare earths come together in the same ore deposits, and while some of them become indispensable today, nobody knows which one will be needed for tomorrow’s industries. So, Russia’s remote and populated places are dotted with ugly Soviet-era mounds of refuse ore, not used by anyone, but still containing something of value.

I know it well due to my participation in a wild project called The Integrator in the early 1990-s. The big idea was to attract Asian investments in the emerging private industries of the new Russia after the split of the USSR. These precious multi-mineral mounds became, in the process, privatized and made collateral in commodities exchange deals. Some people were selling and buying them as futures, making money from air. All in all, the early 90-s were a time for brilliant people with their grand ideas, later drowned in grim realities of the era. That era dictated fast and simple, if not outright dumb transactions, with no long-term plans to make.

Things are different today, when the world demands brilliancy again. The drive of the idea of creating ore processing factories has been spearheaded by Rosatom, well known to Indians due to its work on the Kudankulam nuclear power stations (with six new reactors under discussion).

All in all, that corporation is engaged in 12 foreign projects, including Iran, Egypt, Burma and others. It certainly has some money to invest.

Rosatom also has a taste for everything hi-tech. You may think that hi-tech only applies to big data and the rest of the world of information, but it is definitely not so. Producing nuclear energy is as hi-tech as you can imagine, with a lot of innovation spin-offs. So Rosatom is also in medicine and medical equipment, gold mining, all kind of research, and, as we see it now, is willing to risk investing in an industry, the end product of which may or may not become suddenly hot with some entirely new products entering the future market.

The challenge is big

First, you have to target minerals that are needed for whatever is being produced in Russia now, and invest. Then, you need to make a guess about tomorrow’s possible needs. And you invest again. You may also need to develop exports of your rare earths, as well as of the products using them, while knowing well that you are on the collision course with China.

But then, to remind, we are talking about 17 different commodities, and some of them China has, others it does not. So the wisest thing to do is to attract Chinese investments in the industry, hoping that it will not mean total Chinese control of its export markets. After all, if somebody is your friend and partner, then the natural reaction is to try to do this or that thing together.

The conference in Moscow gave some insights on what goes on with the whole project right now. There are mounds of refuse from production of phosphate fertilizers, containing some 0.5 or 1.5% of rare metals, used in the nuclear industry. Some of these mounds are polluting the earth right next to Moscow. So the company called Skygrad (“Celestial City” in a mix of two languages) has already launched a factory that is extracting treasures from that refuse. By the year 2025 it hopes to rid Russia of imports of certain materials (like Cerium). So it’s not just dreaming anymore.

Dmitry Kosyrev is a columnist for the Russian State agency website ria.ru, as well as for other publications. Views are personal.

