New India’s tryst with destiny; by reclaiming Sengol, Modi has rung in another ‘independence movement’

The political debate that has broken out over Sengol, a replica of the Rajadanda of the imperial Chola Empire that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will install inside the new Parliament Building during its inauguration Sunday, encapsulates the very challenges that this ancient civilization and modern nation-state faces.

The sacred Sengol is derived from the Tamil word ‘semmai’, meaning righteousness. It is pregnant with history, steeped in Tamil tradition and bears the mark of Sanatan dharma. The sceptre is a timeless legacy of India’s past, a symbol of India’s sovereignty, and rooted in Indic tradition of rajdharma.

Congress now disputes the Sengol’s legitimacy and calls it an object “being used by the PM & his drum-beaters for their political ends in Tamil Nadu”. Beyond the sewage-level political debate, the larger question that arises is one of denial of India’s civilisational roots — a process that was formalized during the decades of Congress rule starting with our first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

That process has finally been challenged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who seeks to bring a nation out of its self-imposed somnambulism, reignite the civilizational consciousness, reclaim the Indic symbols, establish an unbroken Hindu religious and cultural continuity, and decolonise Indian minds.

To arrive at that eventuality, however, we must turn the gaze inwards and address the question that is not just important but existential to India’s self-definition. As we strive to become a great power with the world’s largest population, the fifth largest economy and young demography, how do we define ourselves?

Was India born in 1947 during the Nehruvian ‘midnight hour’? Or is the century-old indigenous civilizational heritage still alive, connecting the nation and binding its citizens through its great, undying traditions and common cultural cognisance?

If the answer to the question is the former, then it makes sense that the historic ‘Sengol’, that signified the transfer of power from the Britishers to India during Independence, was no more than a “golden sceptre” gifted to Jawaharlal Nehru at a private ceremony conducted by the deputy high priest of Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam (a 500-year-old Saivaite monastery) in 1947.

Going by this narrative, it may be easily explained why the five-feet long intricately carved, unbending gold-plated silver sceptre, with the orb featuring a miniature Nandi — the vahana and gatekeeper of Lord Shiva, the protector and vehicle of dharma — also symbolising the maritime prowess, spread, power, legitimacy and sovereignty of the Chola kings and bearing the intricate craftsmanship of ‘Vummidi Bangaru Chetty’ jewellers from Tamil Nadu, was relegated to the label of “Nehru’s Golden Walking Stick” and tucked away in a forgotten corner of Allahabad Museum where it was kept inside a nondescript glass box.

The reductionism is breathtaking. And unsurprising. The Sengol was part of Nehru’s personal items that India’s first prime minister, who couldn’t be bothered with such religious imagery and suffered from a lack of patience with Hindu rituals and traditions, had given it away along with a few other of his personal items, to the museum.

On Nehru’s mindset during the elaborate investiture ceremony conducted by the priests of the Thiruvaduthurai Adheenam (Mutt) in Tamil Nadu, Western accounts are revealing.

In Freedom at Midnight, Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins, while describing the ceremony, write, “delegates from an India that venerated superstition and the occult had a rendezvous with the prophet of a new India of science and socialism. As once Hindu holy men had conferred upon ancient India’s kings their symbols of power, so the sannyasin had come to York Road to bestow their antique emblems of authority on the man about to assume the leadership of a modern Indian nation. They sprinkled Jawaharlal Nehru with holy water, smeared his forehead with sacred ash, laid their sceptre on his arms and draped him in the Cloth of God. To the man who had never ceased to proclaim the horror the word ‘religion’ inspired in him, their rite was a tiresome manifestation of all he deplored in his nation. Yet he submitted to it with almost cheerful humility.”

Consider the words “superstition and occult” to describe a sacred ceremonial gesture that harks back to the Chola dynasty when a king would be presented with a Rajadanda during the coronation by the high priest as a symbol of the transfer of power. The Sengol makes it incumbent on the king to impart a rule that is just, impartial, and righteous. Lapierre and Collins presumably had no idea of its significance.

For India and Indians, the unfortunate reality was that their deracinated prime minister — a politician who perceived himself as belonging to an intellectual stratosphere eons above the masses — shared Lapierre and Collins’s Western gaze.

One can almost visualise Nehru gritting his teeth throughout the ceremony. The “prophet of new India”, who disapproved of then president Rajendra Prasad’s presence at Somnath temple inauguration, must have felt suffocated by the Hindu-ness of it all. It is entirely congruent with the character of Nehru, who was as fluent in English as any Briton and chose English among India’s 800 languages and dialects for his epochal ‘Tryst with Destiny’ address.

Yet why would a nation become so forgetful that it would reject its own past and take part in the obliteration of history?

According to a report in The Hindu, that quotes a historian and researcher of Sangam Literature, “The handing over of a sceptre to denote the transfer of power has been in practice for nearly 2,000 years since the Sangam Age and finds mention in texts such as the Purananooru, Kurunthogai, Perumpaanatrupadai, and Kalithogai. A puranic story also mentions the deity Madurai Meenakshi Amman giving the sceptre to the Nayaka kings.”

Like most Indians, I wasn’t aware that a signifier of such historical import, that symbolised the ceremonial power transfer from the British rulers to India’s first prime minister who represented India’s democratic aspirations, was gathering dust in a museum. It would be akin to the British crown lying forgotten inside a gallery only to be dusted off and presented to Charles during the coronation.

The collective oblivion is mind-boggling, and it wasn’t just a colonial hangover. It was the result of a meticulous project, driven by Nehru, whose ‘modernization’ of India became almost a mission to ‘civilize’ this ancient land.

The Nehruvian model sought a clean and decisive break from the past. The dominance of Nehru in his party came despite the presence of Hindu traditionalists within Congress. The death of Sardar Patel in 1950 weakened the countervailing force within Congress and the internal battle intensified by 1951.

Nehru saw through the challenge of Purshottam Das Tandon, a former close confidant of Sardar Patel, who had “won party presidency in September 1950, beating Acharya Kripalani in a single point agenda: whether Nehru as PM would follow policies that accrued from his own ideas or those that reflected the views of the majority of the top Congress leadership”, as political analyst Nalin Mehta writes in News18.

By 8 September, 1951, Nehru had forced Tandon to resign and firmly established his primacy. The traditionalists had lost the internal debate as the party’s “secular” ethos was decisively instituted.

Nehru’s Eurocentric vision and British socialist ideas that he had picked up while studying abroad meant that the overriding political framework in the decades since Independence was one of ‘modernist reformation’ as he went about unmooring India from its civilisational roots.

In a mirror reflection of Mao’s Great Leap Forward, Nehru, as it were, tried to haul this ancient civilization into the light of ‘modernity and scientific temper’.

Modi has restored the glory of the forgotten Sengol, gave the royal sceptre of the mighty Cholas its rightful place in history, highlighted the richness of Tamil culture and tradition and installed in temple of democracy the motif of virtuous kingship that simultaneously represents the transfer of power from the colonial masters to independent India at midnight on 15 August.

By so doing, Modi has moved one step further towards decolonising Indian minds and unshackled the constraints of Western idioms that had so long been used to describe and define India.

This hasn’t been done at the cost of modernity, however. As the prime minister’s recent three-nation tour to Japan, Pacific Islands and Australia shows, India is now the brightest economic spot in the world, the bridge between rival camps in Europe, a voice of the Global South and a partner of choice for US, as well as its allies (such as Australia and Japan) all of whom are engaging India and engaging with India at unprecedented levels.

While India moves forward and seeks to harness the tools of modernity, growth, and progress in conjunction with its like-minded partners, it will not do so by rejecting its past.

The installation of the Sengol, the emblem of India’s greatest and oldest rulers, the Cholas, connects India’s past, present and future and lays down that for India to rise, it need not bury its civilisational consciousness into the depths of oblivion.

India that is Bharat, can and will rise on the strength of its exceptionalism, its uniqueness, the wellspring of its knowledge and tradition, it will stand on the shoulders of its ancient kings that once ruled the subcontinent and beyond, and it will take all the sects and the sampradayas (communities) as it does so.

The Congress party, that is raising objections and seeking to delegitimize the Sengol on charges that it has no “links” with Mountbatten and lacks “official signage” as the symbolic transfer of power, has still not understood this reality.

Notwithstanding the facts and information available in the public domain (director of The Hindu group, Malini Parthasarathy, whose newspaper had carried a report on the government’s claims, had this to say later: the core issue is that Sengol’s legitimacy does not depend on whether Mountbatten mentioned it, or not. It is enough that the Tiruvadudurai Adheenam has done so.

The Congress must understand that Western validation is not necessary to India’s existence. The cultural congruity and civilisational memory that has survived the best efforts of a deracinated education system bind the republic and enable the people in the north to celebrate the revival of a totem whose roots lie deep in the south.

The Nehruvian model had sought to impose “unequal laws unto a savage race”, as Tennyson says in Ulysses, through erasing of memory and rejection of the past. This new India is comfortable with symbols and symbolisms of yesteryear, and cognizant of the integral continuity even as it steps into a vibrant future. In this sense, Modi has rung in a new ‘independence movement’ for a self-reliant nation that has finally gotten over the collective trauma of mental colonialism. May 28 is New India’s tryst with destiny.

