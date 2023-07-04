Multiculturalism may not be totally dead, but liberal spirit is surely in retreat in Europe

The destruction of a family destroys its rituals of righteousness, and when the righteous rituals are no more, unrighteousness overwhelms the whole family.

—Bhagavad Gita (1:40)

On winning the Nobel Prize for Literature, in 2001, VS Naipaul spoke of ‘England my home, and India, the home of my ancestors.’ When asked why no mention of Trinidad, he said he feared it would ‘encumber the tribute.’

The England that Naipaul paid tribute to, at the beginning of this millennium, has changed. Then, it was still the ‘cool’ Britannia, which prided itself on multiculturalism. Now, the idea of celebrating differences frightens it because the experiment has spectacularly failed. Its message is not being heard by some to whom it was addressed.

The idea of multiculturalism was introduced at a time when Muslims were embracing the transnational intensification of identity, and Britain wanted these migrant communities to integrate, without losing their identity. Its objective was that if all bloom and grow together, it will be good for everyone and the UK as well. But this wish soon began to clash with the suprastate that the Ummah (Muslim community across the globe) was advocating.

These contradictory pulls led to disappointments.

Finally, the Conservative Party under David Cameron rejected multiculturalism, citing it as ‘a doctrine that tolerated segregated communities behaving in ways that run counter to our values.’ Later, as the British prime minister, Cameron said in 2011, ‘Frankly, we need a lot less of the passive tolerance of recent years and much more active, muscular liberalism.’ There is no doubt that the idea of multiculturalism is under strain in the UK and in many other parts of the world. Instead of a society where all had a feeling of belonging, multiculturalism, in practice, became a convenient way of being comfortable in self-appointed silos, segregated and divided rather than being a part of the whole. The idea of blooming in togetherness was overwhelmed by the safety of the familiar. While multiculturalism is not dead, it is not vibrant either. That’s why some fear that there is the risk that its decline may lead significant numbers towards hostility.

With multiculturalism dead, or dying, the latent sentiments against migrants have now emerged to the fore. Politicians, sections of society and many in the media are questioning the need of a policy that leads to more silos. Like England, the US, Germany, Poland, Hungary, France and Italy are putting up barriers.

Since Naipaul was a fussy critic, it is difficult to say whether he would have still proudly called this changed England his home. But about India, the land of his ancestors, his view may have remained the same because even he could not have changed what has already come to pass. From ancient times, India has been a land of inclusion.

That spirit of acceptance has been a positive influence, leaving the society that much more liberal and culturally vibrant. It is true that as elsewhere in the world, the Indian society has also periodically put up barriers. There were aberrations like the taboos against mixing with the invader, the odious Sati practice and orthodoxy in a society famed for Khajuraho. They were syndromes of an otherwise liberal tradition under test because the foreigner had invaded and conquered. But every time such tensions have gripped the Indian society, and the extreme view proliferated, the society has suffered.

Once again, there is concern that the secular tradition that India was proud of is under threat. The liberals hope that it is a passing phase till the next elections. The silent majority in small towns and villages is apprehensive — worried that the social fabric that has held together for centuries might start fraying. In that event, the disruption of a civil conflict would be enormous.

This protective reaction is not just peculiar to India. Every society under siege tries to insulate itself when its culture, beliefs and traditions are under challenge. Sometimes, the reaction leads them to rigidity in religion, and that becomes the turning point. Even the otherwise prosperous societies begin their decline when the extreme view of religion begins to proliferate. As debate gets stifled, so does innovation. Multiculturalism should have been an antidote to that rigidity. It is, in essence, a shade of acceptance that India has practised for ages. Had it flourished in the present-day world, as it was intended to, multiculturalism would have enriched societies through multiplicity of ideas.

Still, there is hope in the fact that the constant truth in the affairs of people and nations is that nothing is constant. Perceptions change periodically. Circumstances dictate covenants between nations, and opportunity erases them just as easily. Who could have imagined that there might be tranquillity of the rulesbased order in the world after the scale of violence in the two World Wars. Nor could those living in the 1970s think that the Cold War would end as abruptly as it did.

When the Cold War ended, there was a sense of relief that the ideological and political extremes of the East and the West would no longer divide nations. But this relief was short-lived.

Soon other apprehensions took over. Cultural differences became the new worry. Jacques Delors felt that ‘future conflicts will be sparked by cultural factors rather than economics or ideology.’ The then Czech president Vaclav Havel offered his support to the possibility, ‘Cultural conflicts are increasing and are more dangerous today than at any time in the history.’ David Cameron went a step further to pronounce bluntly, ‘multiculturalism has failed.’ He may have been provoked by real grievances within Britain to go that far. But he was not wide of the mark. The fact is that the cultural divide is increasing, and not just in Britain.

There are developments that are beginning to stifle multiculturalism in other parts of the world. Over the years, Pakistan has virtually wiped out its once-substantial minority population of Hindus and Christians. China’s harsh methods against the minorities are a largely untold story simply because foreigners are denied access to the cities where China is disciplining these minorities to atheism. Tibetans are long used to beatings and the attempts at brainwashing. The Uyghurs, much larger in numbers, are the latest target of the Chinese stick. Gulag-like mass camps and a spy system that is pervasive are all designed with the sole purpose of enforcing religionless uniformity.

But Pakistan and China are not the only countries enforcing repression. This intolerance of the other belief has been practised in the Gulf region ever since the oil boom started in the 1970s. Expatriates rushed in to take advantage of business opportunities and high-paying jobs. Other immigrants also flooded in to take up work as accountants, clerks, domestic helps and labourers. There was just one major rule that the Gulf states enforced — no other religion except Islam could be practised within their borders. Accept this restriction or leave; it was as simple as that. However, over the years, some accommodation has been permitted to the discreet practise of other religions. A mild sort of multiculturalism thrives there within the rigidly drawn boundaries.

Going by these examples and the record of migration through the ages, the shift of people away from the land of their birth occurs because of a variety of factors, ranging from better economic prospects abroad to persecution at home. But the continuing longing for their roots, generations after their forefathers had taken the first journey, explains their distinctive identity and the desire to preserve what they claim as theirs.

Therefore, the questions that must be asked are these: why don’t people rebel against state-enforced rules that deprive them of their identity? Why do they follow the enforced line? Why should their personal beliefs and conduct be regulated by a foreign regime?

These questions were not necessary in the exuberance of postcolonialism and during the period of plenty in the Western world. That liberal spirit is now in retreat.

Excerpts from Rajiv Dogra’s book, ‘War Time: The World in Danger’ (Rupa Publications). The writer is a former diplomat. Views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

