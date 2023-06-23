Prime minister Narendra Modi attended the private dinner hosted by the Bidens in his honour at the White House on Wednesday night bearing gifts for the POTUS and FLOTUS. A lot of planning seems to have gone into the choosing of the items that not only showcased the culture, vivacity, artistry and diversity of India but were also heavily laden with Hindu symbolisms, displaying the vast expanse, depth and philosophical insight of the religion that has often been defined as an obscurantist faith in America.

In carrying these gifts, therefore, Modi was pushing back against the pejorative framing of Hinduism in American political discourse and making a well-considered statement on Hinduism as he handed over the items to US president Joe Biden and his wife, Jill. A cursory look at the gifts that the prime minister carried for the Bidens is instructive.

Modi’s gifts to the president included an exquisite sandalwood box with das danaam or 10 offerings to mark 80 years of Biden’s life. Handcrafted by an artisan from Jaipur, the sandalwood sourced from Mysuru sports intricate carvings of India’s flora and fauna.

Among the 10 offerings inside the beautifully engraved box are a silver Ganesha, a Hindu deity considered as the destroyer of obstacles and the one who is worshipped first among all gods. According to media reports, the box also contains a silver diya (oil lamp) that occupies a sacred space in every Hindu household. Both the idol and the diya were handcrafted by artisans from the family of fifth-generation silversmiths in Kolkata.

The box also contained a delicately handcrafted silver coconut from West Bengal, offered in place of a cow for gaudaan (donation of cow). Sandalwood, offered in place of land for bhudaan (donation of land). Til or white sesame seeds, offered for tildaan (donation of sesame seeds). Handcrafted in Rajasthan, a 24K pure and hallmarked gold coin, offered as hiranyadaan (donation of gold), a 99.5 per cent pure, hallmarked silver coin from Rajasthan offered as raupyadaan (donation of silver) and salt from Gujarat is offered for lavandaan (donation of salt).

The significance of handing these specific gifts to Biden, an octogenarian, is worth noting. As a report on Firstpost points out, ancient Indian text Krishna Yajurveda’s Vaikhanas Grihya Sutram mentions that an individual becomes ‘Drishta Sahasrachandro’ or the one who has seen one thousand full moons when he completes the age of 80 years. It is considered to be an important milestone in the Hindu way of life. At this stage, the individual (who has seen one thousand full moons) is honoured and celebrated for the sheer experience of human life. An elaborate set of Vedic rituals are performed, during which there is a custom of ‘das danam’ or offerings of 10 different kinds, items that Modi handed over to Biden.

The prime minister also gifted Biden a copy of the first edition of The Ten Principal Upanishads published by London’s Faber & Faber and printed at the University Press, Glasgow. The book was co-written by William Butler Yeats, Biden’s favourite author, with Shri Purohit Swami. The translation and collaboration between the two authors occurred throughout 1930s and it was one of the final works of Yeats, who also had a deep India connection.

The prime minisyer also gifted a 7.5-carat lab-grown diamond to First Lady Jill Biden, which mimics the chemical and optical properties of natural diamond that are mined from earth. It was presented in a papier mâché box, known as kar-e-kalamdani, Kashmir’s exquisite art that involves meticulous preparation of paper pulp and naqqashi, where skilled artisans paint elaborate designs.

The thoughtful gifts signify long and a healthy life for Biden, America’s oldest president who has announced his desire for a rerun next year. They also demonstrate the vastness and profundity of Hindu tradition, culture and faith. ‘Hindu nationalism’ has often been used in American political and geopolitical discourse as a derogatory term to signify the onerousness and intolerance of a faith that the Americans have little knowledge or awareness about, and a beating stick to further the insidious narrative of Modi baiters.

Through his gifting of these introspective articles to Biden at a high-profile event that would get wide publicity and spread awareness, Modi is sanctifying the discourse, setting the record straight and pushing back against specious narratives on Hindu religion, articles of faith and its followers.

Modi’s state visit to the United States has broken a lot of old shibboleths, his endowments to the hosts is an extension of that exercise.

The author is Deputy Executive Editor, Firstpost. He tweets @sreemoytalukdar. Views expressed are personal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.