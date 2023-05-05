Major global powers have merged air and space domains, time for India to follow suit

Space is not only the ultimate vantage point, but man-made satellites have become powerful enablers and enhancers of all activities on planet Earth. The thin line between air and space has shrunk, and also the ‘near space’ has become an area of interest and action. More objects are transiting through both air and space in the same flight or mission. Ancient Indian texts indicate ‘Vimana’ the aerospace craft. The day is not far when an airliner flying between London and Sydney may transit through space for a short period and complete the flight in just two hours. There is space tourism evolving. Space will be exploited for minerals, power generation, and zero gravity industrial production and agriculture, and soon there will be colonies on the moon. The militarization of space has been there since the very beginning. Many countries have now begun treating the air and space domains as a single merged entity to be able to harness their full potential. Since, currently, militaries exploit the two regions much more; let us look at the advantages of merging the two domains.

Domain definitions

The earth’s lower atmosphere is where most of the aviation activity takes place. The troposphere is the lowest layer and goes up to around 15 kilometres, and holds 75-80 per cent of the mass of the atmosphere. The stratosphere extends from 15 kilometres and 35 kilometres and absorbs most of the ultraviolet radiation that Earth receives from the Sun. Thereafter the atmospheric gases begin to thin considerably. It is generally accepted, for purposes of spaceflight, that the Karman line, at an altitude of 100 kilometres marks the beginning of space. But there is no sharp physical boundary. The expression “near space” is often used to refer to a region between 20 and 100 kilometres. Some aircraft and balloons do operate in this region. The vast universe beyond 100 km can be called space. Some term it as “outer space”.

Space support for military operations

The elements in space support greatly improve military effectiveness and national security. Sensors in space are crucial for supporting Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) which improves battle-space awareness, adversary capability assessment, adversary course of action assessment, and battle damage assessment in all domains. ISR also supports all space, counter-space, and counter-counter-space operations.

Space allows weapon launch detection; missile tracking, and environmental monitoring. Satellite communications, and positioning, navigation, and timing are powerful enablers. The ability to exploit space for military advantage requires space asset protection by incorporating both active and passive measures to suppress attacks. Space Situational Awareness (SSA) becomes important.

Space-based positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) have a global utility for economic growth, transportation navigation and safety, homeland security, and military operations. It allows synchronisation of operations and improve communications security. Satellite navigation is used by everyone. PNT allows satellites for “position autonomy” for autonomous operations.

Satellite communication (SATCOM) provides global coverage for both military and civil requirements. Uninterrupted SATCOM capability is critical for providing command and control to forces in operations.

Environmental monitoring is required for both space and earth-based assets. It provides data on meteorological, oceanographic, and space environmental factors that may affect military operations and determine if there could be potential disruptions to space services.

Air and space boundaries become less distinct

The 21st century technologies have increasingly blurred the air and space domains. The two allow multi-domain and multi-dimensional operations. Both domains are almost seamless. The two domains are contiguous and with increasing interdependencies. Today, militaries are exposed to effects delivered on earth from space, conversely from air to space. World over, doctrine and conceptual thinking is looking at how the two would be exploited, as conjoined entities, for better military effect. The fusion of air and space will support the delivery of outcomes above the surface, on the surface and below the surface of the earth from platforms and capabilities that operate in the air, from space, and across the air-space continuum.

The air and space domains have the greatest physical horizontal and vertical spans. These domains are also increasingly vital to both economies and security. Maritime doctrine identifies and looks at the security of maritime trade routes, air and space that are enablers of all activities on earth and the national security challenges must be met together.

Agile and adaptive Command and Control (C2), can be maximised through the combined attributes of height, speed, reach, agility and ubiquity of air power with attributes of perspective, access, persistence and versatility of space power. Synergies between air and space are important. Indian Space Policy 2023 gives emphasis to operational capabilities, Space Situational Awareness and defence of own assets in space.

Systems transiting air and space

Most spacecraft, manned or unmanned, are launched from the Earth and are meant to return to the Earth one day through a controlled re-entry. Re-entry takes place around 100-kilometre altitude. Objects re-entering experience atmospheric drag, aerodynamic heating, and mechanical stress. Reusable spacecraft make more regular transits. The space shuttle was a partially re-useable system. The privately owned Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) makes reusable rockets which regularly transit to and from space. Ballistic missiles also transit from air to space and back. Hypersonic Glide Vehicles (HGV) will ride ballistic missiles and will transit air and space. Spy plane Lockheed U-2 used to fly at 22 km altitude and Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird at 26 km altitude. Fighter aircraft like MiG-31 and F-15 can launch ASAT weapons or launch small-satellite launch vehicles (SSLV). Tourism and spy balloons go up to near space. Concorde supersonic airliner used to fly at 18 km. American companies are once again looking at supersonic airliners. There are many hypersonic aircraft projects.

Operational imperatives

There are overlapping jurisdictions between air and space for missile defence, especially with a space layer for sensors. Air defence today extends to the limits of space. There are similarities between air defence and space defence. There are similarities between Air Traffic Services and Space Traffic Management. There are SSA overlaps between the orbital and sub-orbital regions including near space. A common air and space situation picture is required for missile defence. Tactical actions in manoeuvre warfare in space are very similar to tactical actions when an air strike force is intercepted by the adversary. The concepts for military space control are drawn from principles of control of the air. And the most critical point is the need to maintain a contiguity in the detection and engagement of incoming threats in the transition zone between space and airspace.

Major Combined Air and Space Forces

The US Air Force Space Command was established in September 1982 with all operational space assets. The United States Space Force Act was passed in December 2019. The newly created United States Space Force (USSF) along with its sister branch, the US Air Force, remained part of the Department of the Air Force. They work closely with technology development and command and control of the domains. The United Kingdom Space Command (UKSC) was established in April 2021. It is a joint command organised under the Royal Air Force, and headed by an RAF officer. Clearly, the two contiguous domains are considered linked. The French Air Force became the French Air and Space Force in September 2020. The French Space Command is part of it. It reflect an “evolution of its mission” into the area of outer space. The Russian Space Forces were re-established following 1 August 2015 merger between the Russian Air Force and the Russian Aerospace Defence Forces after the independent arm of service was dissolved in 2011. On August 1, 2015, the Russian Air Force and the Russian Aerospace Defence Forces were merged to form the Russian Aerospace Forces. The Russian Space Force is now one of three sub-branches. The People’s Liberation Army Strategic Support Force (PLASSF) was established in December 2015 and includes the space, cyber, and electronic warfare. It is the fifth arm of the PLA. Chinese model is somewhat different. It can be seen that most modern armed forces have combined air and space entities.

Way ahead India

As major future action shifts to the air and space domains, they become a greater part of the national security priority. Air and Space doctrinal leaps must make ‘aerospace’ a future fused war-fighting domain. The future force concept of merging the two domains needs clear analysis and simulation of such a review. Such a review will then decide the force structures, platforms, capabilities, and weapons. The aerospace craft that will operate in both domains is evolving. Newer technologies will deliver the improvements in speed, reach, persistence, coverage, survivability, and precision necessary to provide an increased range of options across the globe and beyond in space. Hypersonic flight, satellites on operational readiness with the launch on demand are already a reality. Synergetic air-breathing rocket engines are under development that will be capable of Mach 5+ by 2030.

Satellites with quantum technology radar and electro-optical sensors now allow producing a recognised air and space picture. This can be amalgamated in IAF’s renamed Integrated Aerospace Command and Control System (IACCS). Each node could now be called an air and space operations centre, capable of directing, commanding, and controlling air and space activities at home and abroad.

High-altitude pseudo-satellites (HAPS) like Airbus’s ‘Zephyr’ allow persistent (months), loitering, and reusable technology to enhance communications and ISR coverage within the upper atmosphere. The application of Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) to air and space operations will also be significant. It will be possible for a high-altitude aircraft to use a DEW against satellites. Developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and autonomous technologies may bring about a Revolution in Military Affairs that alters the nature of war itself. Information advantage can best be supported by air and space together. AI and autonomy will support Human-Machine Teaming in air and space and will be a true force multiplier.

The blurring of the air and space domains allows synergy and operations from the inner-atmosphere aviation, near space, and outer space. IAF is already providing significant support for surface operations of the army and navy. The addition of Space will bring additional support tasks. Wherewithal for the same would have to be created. There is already congruence in air and space industry. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) makes many structures and components for Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Aviation is around 120 years old, and the first artificial satellite was launched in 1957. Both have come a long way and are today the dominant domains of warfighting. Going forward, air and space power will quite literally know no bounds. The air and space domains are distinct, but they have many potential advantages of a continuum when used as a single entity. Merging the air and space domain is a national security requirement and should not be seen as turf-building activity. We have good global models to learn from the US, Russia, France and UK.

Prime Minister Modi has increasingly been using the term aerospace domain. During many recent seminars, CDS, General Anil Chauhan, and the IAF Chief, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari have called for building offensive and defensive space capabilities to safeguard assets, while stressing that the race to weaponise space has been on, and that the next war would be fought across the land, sea, air, cyber and space. IAF’s Aerospace Doctrine 2022 has spelt out the missions. It is time to move from the conceptual to the physical implementation stage.

The writer is Director General, Centre for Air Power Studies. Views expressed are personal.

