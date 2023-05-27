Madhyamaheshwar temple leaves pilgrims spellbound with ancient utensil collection

Tourists and villagers were amazed by watching a big collection of traditional and ancient utensils of Garhwal hills during the opening of Madhyamaheshwar shrine in district Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) on Monday. During the opening and closing of Madhyamaheshwar temple, the premises of the shrine become an open museum, and a display of traditional utensils is conducted. Though it is a part of the old ritual to exhibit the utensils of the deity, not many temples continue to host such practises in the hills these days. For viewing this open air museum one will have to undertake a long trek of 18 km from Rasi village.

Dedicated to lord Shiva, the Madhyamaheshwar temple is located at a lofty height (11,473.1 Ft) and annually pilgrims and trekkers from different parts of India visit the valley. The temple is one among the Panch Kedar, shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva. The middle (Madhya) or belly part/navel (Nabhi) of Shiva is worshipped here.

According to local people the deity inspects the utensils. Most of the utensils on display are rare and no longer in the collection of the highlanders. Utensils used for cooking, storing water, keeping grains and for other daily needs are in the collection of the Madhyamaheshwar temple.

Madan Singh Bhandari says, “Our family holds the traditional right to look after the temple store. We keep a large number of utensils on display during the opening and closing ceremonies of the temple. In many utensils year and date is mentioned. Most appear to be ancient.”

About a hundred utensils are displayed during opening and closing ceremonies of the shrine. The Bhandari family arranges the utensils in the open area in front of the temple. Even this time this old tradition was conducted. This practice has contributed to preserving the old utensils. Otherwise, with the use of stainless steel, aluminum cookware and other mixed material ware, the use of brass and copper utensils are no longer in common use in the hills.

Veer Panwar, Pradhan of Gondar village, says, “Many villages kept the old brass/copper wares for a long time in their houses. But, failing to use them forced the local people to sell them to Kabadiwala and to shop owners in exchange for new utensils.”

The 18 km trek for Madhyamaheshwar starts from Rasi. After passing through Gondar, Bantoli, Khatra, Nanu, Maikhamba and Koonchatti, the pilgrims reach the shrine devoted to Lord Shiva. This time over three hundred devotees attended the opening ceremony. After the opening was over the Bhandari family was again busy moving the traditional utensils from the open ground to the temple store. Many temples in Garhwal used to rigidly follow the practice in the past, but now they just exhibit a small number of utensils. As the utensils belong to the deity it can’t be used in homes or sold.

The opening of the Madhyamaheshwar temple, after six month of winter break, witnessed a big presence of villagers and tourists on Monday. During winters a symbolic idol of Madhyamaheshwar is shifted on a palanquin to Ukhimath. As summer approaches, villages carry the palanquin from Ukhimath to Rasi (22 kms) on day one, next day they take halt at Gondar village and day three reach Madhyamaheshwar. The villagers undertake a foot march of about 40 kms to carry the symbolic idol from Ukhimath to Madhyamaheshwar.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.