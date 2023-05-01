Macron’s ‘Taiwan’ remark: Geopolitical naivete or reminiscent of Gaullist past?

Historically, France has a Gaullist attraction towards the countries which can counterbalance American dominance in the world affairs. France under the president Charles de Gaulle pursued an ambitious grand strategy during the 1960s, where it launched a global challenge to the American leadership in the political, military, and economic spheres. As a part of its comprehensive challenge, France sought to project its independence from the United States in its foreign policy, strive for great power status (grande puissance) and the leadership of the free world by promoting French grandeur.

The recent visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to China from 5 -7 April, and his remark that EU’s stance on Taiwan must be independent of American position on the island nation, is reminiscent of Gaullist past as Macron’s foreign policy is driven by “Gaullo-Mitterandist consensus”.

Apart from exposing this historical French fascination, the remark also underlines the fissure within the EU vis-à-vis China, the US, and the ongoing war in Ukraine. Furthermore, trying to pitch in l’état c’est moi style president Xi to talk to another absolutist President for negotiation challenges the whole rationale of democracy versus authoritarian narrative put forward by the US-led Western liberal democratic world order. The US vehemently projects these values in its foreign policy which includes its relations with Taiwan, confrontation or strategic rivalry with China and its support for Ukraine against Russia.

Macron’s foreign policy and Gaullo-Mitterandist consensus

The foreign policy is a core element to the national identity of France, and the president exerts extensive authority on the matters of foreign and defense policy since 1958 when General Charles de Gaulle came back to power. This legacy remains significant to current French foreign policy under president Macron who has pledged to uphold the “Gaullo-Mitterandist consensus” in his foreign policy approach. This foreign policy approach was founded by de Gaulle and continued and developed by his successor François Mitterrand who was previously de Gaulle’s main political opponent. It remains a sacrosanct principle in French foreign policy which includes independence and autonomy of France’s diplomacy, scepticism toward American power, nuclear deterrence, and a pro-European orientation. Macron’s foreign policy approach has been defined as agile classicism with no radical break from past, rather being in line with this historical tradition. Macron has condemned his two predecessors Sarkozy and Holland for being neo-conservative and strongly embraces Gaullo-Mitterandism. Macron has been no less than de Gaulle in aggravating Washington. He called NATO brain dead in 2019, rebuked the US (and Australia) after AUKUS deal, insisted on keeping diplomatic channel with Moscow open after its invasion of Ukraine, and now reached out to China at a time when Sino-American relations are at nadir and tensions in Taiwan strait is all time high. His push for ‘strategic autonomy’ of Europe and European independence vis-à-vis American position in navigating tensions between Beijing and Taiwan is the acknowledgement of clash between French interest with that of America’s, interests which are inextricably linked to France’s global aspirations and strategic vision. However, it appears oblivious of the fact that French and American interests do converge in Taiwan strait.

American and French positions vis-à-vis Taiwan in retrospect

The Sino-French rapprochement in the 1960s foreshadows Sino-American rapprochement of the 1970s. However, there are several similarities in their approach. Both started the negotiation secretly. The secret visit of Kissinger to Beijing has been researched extensively, however, the secret visit of Edgar Faure (former French Prime Minister, in office: 1952, 1955– 1956) to Beijing on the insistence of de Gaulle, has been relatively less talked about. Following the secret negotiations, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and France, on 27 January 1964, issued a two-sentence communiqué announcing mutual diplomatic recognition. General De Gaulle established diplomatic relations with “the government of the People’s Republic of China” and not with the state of “the PRC” or “China”. This decision to recognise the government rather than the state was an interesting exception to his rule. No reference to the Taiwan issue was made in the communique.

Several factors catalysed the Sino-French rapprochement. The end of Algerian war (1962), signing of Limited Test Ban Treaty (LTBT) between the US, the USSR, and the UK in 1963, instability in south Vietnam, and de Gaulle’s quest to break the Anglo-American dominance found common ground with Mao’s China.

The PRC was an outcast in the capitalist camp and a pariah in the Communist bloc when France accorded diplomatic recognition to it. In fact, Gaullist France became the first major Western country to switch diplomatic recognition from the Republic of China (Taiwan) to the PRC. Recognition of communist China was one bold initiative to promote Gaullist vision of French independence and challenge American influence. However, he maintained that France will not initiate to break diplomatic ties with nationalist China.

France’s Taiwan policy has remained of a secondary importance. Its policy is based upon France’s view of the PRC as a major power and the ‘exceptionality’ of its relationship with Beijing. In the subsequent years France lost its room for manoeuvre on Taiwan issue as it renounced the ambiguity and the non-committal dimension of its recognition accorded to PRC, in favour of close relations with China. However, for the US, the Taiwan question remains central to its relations with China and has bipartisan support. France has never actually fully exploited its international clout and defence sector to contribute further to preserve balance of power in cross-strait relations or exert pressure on PRC or persuade China to commit to working towards a peaceful resolution of the Taiwan issue. France did however pass two non-binding resolutions in support of Taiwan’s international participation in 2021. It was hailed as a historic breakthrough in France-Taiwan relations but has no actual impact on ground. France’s Taiwan policy seems to suffer from kleinkariert shopkeeper’s diplomacy rather than any grand strategy.

In 1964, de Gaulle neither took any interest nor expressed any opinion about Taiwan while negotiating with Mao’s China. He was more interested in searching for the procedures and solution to break off relations with the nationalist faction and recognise communist China. He pursued his strategic guiding principle which was to isolate and strike imperialist America and fulfil his grand Asian strategy with the help of China. Six decades down the lane, Macron, who has been compared with Napoleon and de Gaulle, a strong believer in Gaullo-Mitterandism, gives a deja-vu. But there is no victory for France this time, as de Gaulle was conceded by his allied diplomats. France finds itself isolated among its allies.

Taiwan remark: A geopolitical naïveté

It is an open secret that Taiwan has been the most contentious issue in the Sino-American relations since 1949 and it has become the major flashpoint in the Indo-Pacific. It is the American ambiguity vis-à-vis the status of Taiwan that has broadly maintained the cross-strait status quo. The Three Communiqués (1972, 1978 and 1982), Taiwan Relations Act (April 1979), and Six Assurances (August 1982) have been the cardinal principles of American policy toward China and Taiwan, and a major deterrence to Chinese annexation of Taiwan by force.

But with a more assertive China under Xi’s national rejuvenation dream, an invasion to the island nations for forceful reunification has become plausible, with pundits in the strategic community even conjuring the year and scale of attack. Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the possibility of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan is giving hard time to military and strategic planning. A parallel between Ukraine and Taiwan becomes even more pronounced in the wake of increased Chinese military war games in the Taiwan strait, since Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit last year. China has almost succeeded in creating a new normal in the strait where PLAAF and PLAN regularly violate the median line and Taiwanese air defence zone to show that they can hold the island nation at ransom.

As the tension between China and Taiwan further intensifies, following President Tsai meeting with the US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy while transiting in the US during her visit to central American countries of Honduras and Belize, the French President call for European independence vis-à-vis American position in navigating tensions between Beijing and Taiwan and to avoid getting caught up in ‘crises that are not ours’ is a geopolitical naivete for many reasons.

The most important reason is the ongoing war in Ukraine and the EU’s overdependence on the US and NATO to support Ukraine to win this war. This remark gives plenty of reasons to China hawks in Washington to pressurise the government to pull its resources from Europe and concentrate on Taiwan strait to counter China. Apart from that when the EU is struggling for leadership, the sharp contrast between French president and the EU commissioner underscores France’s failure to recognize the complexity of Taiwan issue not just for the ‘liberal democratic world order’ which the West so desperately wants to safeguard but also the whole notion of sovereignty and territorial integrity Ukrainians are fighting for. If Ukraine falls to Russia’s aggression, it will usher in a new era of belligerent powers meddling with territorial integrity of sovereign nations for their self-prophesied historical claims violating the UN charter. How the world deals with Russia in solving the Ukrainian problem will have a profound impact on the ‘Taiwan’ question. At such an intricate moment, any reference to Taiwan in the manner Macron did, is bound to encourage Beijing’s aggression in Taiwan strait. No wonder China praised Macron as having a deeper understanding of the ‘American trap’ after visiting China and took a dig at the purported failings in US foreign policy.

In an attempt to woo China, France seems to be oblivious of the geo-strategic location of Taiwan in the first island chain which acts as a natural barrier to the Chinese expansion in the Indo-Pacific. There are other countries in the region who face immediate and imminent threat from expansionist China. If Taiwan falls, it is most likely to have a domino effect in the region. China will have unrestricted access to the Pacific, bringing it closer to the American bases and directly challenging its dominance in the region. France is the only EU Member State with territories in the Indo‑Pacific. It has the second largest exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the world, of which 60 per cent (approximately) are located in the Pacific. This must give France more reasons to be cautious vis-à-vis Chinese belligerence in the region.

Macron emphasis on his theory of “strategic autonomy” for the EU, where France will play the leading role and the EU becoming a troisième superpuissance (third superpower) and not a vassal is not something new. He laid out his grand vision for France’s role in the future of Europe when he came to power in 2017. Since then, he has advocated for a strong Europe capable of leading on the world stage and strategically autonomous from the United States, but he has failed to translate it into a reality. The ongoing war in Ukraine has further exposed France’s inability to take up the leadership position in the EU. France has been accused of not demonstrating “serious international moves” of support to Ukraine. French contribution has been way behind the US. French share of foreign arms deliveries is less than 2 per cent, way behind the US on 49 per cent, but also behind Poland (22 per cent) and Germany (9 per cent) as per analysis conducted on the ground in Poland and Ukraine last year. Macron’s grand vision has also misjudged American relevance to European security.

The mantra of ‘being allies but not aligned’ works when words meet the actions. Macron’s frankness in acknowledging when France’s interests clash with American interests on several occasions might have given some reality check to the US, but this time it is misplaced. Macron has failed to take any decisive role in the EU which is under transformation by the war in Ukraine. The Taiwan remark further dispels his diplomatic mojo.

The author is MoFA Taiwan Fellow, National Chengchi University, Taiwan. Views expressed are personal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.