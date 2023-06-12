Let’s celebrate Djokovic and bemoan Team India’s defeat, but have we already seen the best of tennis and cricket?

On Sunday evening, Novak Djokovic became, statistically, the best tennis player in the world. With 23 grand slams under his belt, after decimating Casper Ruud to win his third French Open on 11 June 2023, Djokovic surpassed Rafael Nadal’s 22 wins. And from there, Roger Federer’s feat of 20 grand slam wins appeared a thing of distant past.

However, World tennis’ greatest moment also appears to be a phase of great despair and despondency. The game has never looked so helpless, vulnerable and stagnant. It seems to have lost the mojo of regenerating itself after every few years. It just has failed to see a new star — there had of course been a number of shooting stars who disappeared as fast as they appeared on the tennis arena — in the last couple of decades.

One hopes this is a pessimist person’s obituary, and not the stark reality. But then, as the saying goes, if wishes were horses, beggars would ride. The fact of the matter is that Djokovic today is 36 years old. Nadal is 37. And Federer was able to beat the best of young players till he decided to retire late last year at the age of 41.

To put things in perspective, one needs to understand that when Federer won his first grand slam at Wimbledon in July 2003, mobile phones were a thing of privilege and opulence, and YouTube was still two years away. When Nadal won his first grand slam at Roland Garros in June 2005, Facebook had just happened, but Orkut was the coolest thing for the youth. (Facebook was founded in 2004 by Mark Zuckerberg with three of his friends, all of whom were students at Harvard University.) And when Djokovic won his first grand slam in Australia in 2008, Instagram was still stored in the uncertainty of the future and could only be launched in October 2010.

Since 2003, the trio of Federer (20), Nadal (22) and Djokovic (23) has won 65 grand slams of the total of 80 odds being played in the past two decades. This shows the overwhelming dominance the three had in 20 years, which is unprecedented in the history of tennis. What’s even more interesting is the fact that there has been no dip in the percentage of their wins over the two decades — while Federer was a clear winner in the first half of the two decades and Djokovic ruled the latter half, Nadal was at his peak in between.

Now that’s where the area of big concern lies. Tennis is a young man’s game. In 1972, when Ken Rosewall, at 37 years, became the oldest ever Grand Slam champion after winning the Australian Open, he was more of an exception. Incidentally, he remains the oldest player to win, but it’s now become a routine phenomenon to see a player in his mid-30s to win a coveted grand slam. Djokovic has just won the French Open at the age of 36. He has already won the Australian Open this year, and last year, at the age of 35, he had won the Wimbledon. Similarly, Nadal had won the Australian Open and the French Open when he was just a couple of months away from turning 36.

The world of tennis has stopped producing a new generation of players who could take on the old. We are already witnessing the same in women’s tennis where there’s no one to fill up the big boots of the Serena sisters; in fact, there’s no one even of the calibre of Maria Sharapova. With 36-year-old Djokovic comprehensively defeating the 24-year-old Ruud in straight sets, the male section, too, seems to be heading towards that direction.

Though it may be a diversion from the tennis story, a similar decline can be seen in the world of cricket, especially in the longer format of the game. The rot often gets covered up in the glitz and glamour of the slam-bang cricket called T20, but when it comes to the longer format of the game, which has good reasons to be called ‘Test cricket’, testing as it does the true caliber of a player, there are not enough teams that can boast of great players. As one saw in the just concluded World Cup Test Championship final between India and Australia, on a green pitch, even players of the skills of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara looked mediocre and failed to play flawlessly for a longer period of time.

One wonders what would have happened if the Aussies had the bowling attack of the past when Glenn McGrath and Brett Lee bowled simultaneously with Jason Gillespie and Shane Warne. How would the famed Indian batting lineup have reacted to the Caribbean pace battery of Andy Roberts, Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding, Joel Garner and Courtney Walsh (in the late 1980s Curtly Ambrose too joined this illustrious list). Or, the Pakistani bowling lineup of Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Abdul Qadir (later, the team was joined by spin wizards Saqlain Mushtaq and Mushtaq Ahmed, and the mercurial fastest bowler, Shoaib Akhtar).

Cricket is an exhausting game, no doubt, but tennis is far more demanding. Andre Agassi writes in his memoirs, Open, how at the age of 36, he would wake up as if he were 96 years old. “After three decades of sprinting, stopping on a dime, jumping high and landing hard, my body no longer feels like my body, especially in the morning. Consequently, my mind doesn’t feel like my mind. Upon opening my eyes I’m a stranger to myself, and while, again, this is not new, in the morning it’s more pronounced,” writes Agassi, one of the tennis greats.

Today’s players, whether in tennis or cricket, appear to be physically fitter than ever before. Kohli, for instance, can give any athlete a run for his money, but the game is as physical as it is mental, especially in Test cricket, just like in tennis. In fact, if Nadal is to be believed, the battle is actually fought and won in the mind first. “What I battle hardest to do in a tennis match is to quiet the voices in my head, to shut everything out of my mind but the contest itself and concentrate every atom of my being on the point I am playing. If I make a mistake on a previous point, forget it; should a thought of victory suggest itself, crush it,” he writes.

Nadal himself concedes how “my concentration is good. My endurance too”. He then explains what he meant by the two. “I have to be centred, no distractions, do what I have to do in each moment. If I have to hit the ball twenty times to Federer’s backhand, I will hit it twenty times, not nineteen. If I have to wait for the rally to stretch to ten shots or twelve or fifteen to bide my chance to hit a winner, I will wait. There are moments when you have a chance to go for a winning drive, but you have a 70 percent chance of succeeding; you wait five shots more and your odds will have improved to 85 percent. So be alert, be patient, don’t be rash.”

Today’s generation of players may excel on the physical aspect of the game, but the same cannot be said about mental endurance. In an era when a six can get a player a cheque of Rs 1 lakh, or a four-over spell can win a bowler laurels, the drive to bat like a monk, the way a Sunil Gavaskar or a Rahul Dravid did in the past, or constantly bowl for hours to a plan, like a McGrath or an Anil Kumble did, can be missing. In the slam-bang era of cricket, the task to “quiet the voices” in one’s head can be a daunting one. This may explain why one suddenly finds a Rohit Sharma or a Cheteshwar Pujara or even a Virat Kohli play a false short after making a good start. The mindset for the bigger game is sorely missing.

If this is the case in cricket, one can understand the crisis in tennis, which, according to Agassi, “is the closest to solitary confinement, which inevitably leads to self-talk”. He explains in Open, “Tennis is the sport in which you talk to yourself. No athletes talk to themselves like tennis players. Pitchers, golfers, goalkeepers, they mutter to themselves, of course, but tennis players talk to themselves — and answer. In the heat of a match, tennis players look like lunatics in a public square, ranting and swearing and conducting Lincoln-Douglas debates with their alter egos.”

This is where the current generation of tennis players may be faltering. They would be hitting the gym right, but not handling their minds correctly. To be fair to them, however, the world of tennis may have reached the pinnacle with the trinity of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic. If Federer was a sublime poetry in motion, effortless and graceful, Nadal was a brute Hulk force of the mind and the body. As for Djokovic, he combined the two and became an unbeatable tennis machine. And once a robot with a ‘Djokovician’ skill is at play, the fate of ‘human’ players becomes a foregone conclusion.

For the time being, however, let’s celebrate the great Serbian. He deserves all the applause.

The author is Opinion Editor, Firstpost and News18. He tweets from @Utpal_Kumar1. Views expressed are personal.

