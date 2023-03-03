Legacy of God and the contemporary world

This is a very complex, at times a confusing topic; talking about the legacy of God in contemporary times. Most of us must be thinking that there is nothing like legacy because everything is already established and why brainstorm and discuss God’s legacy? To some, it might sound unimportant.

For Hindus Ram, Krishna, Shiva and many other incarnations have come. For Muslims Prophet Mohammad, for Christians it’s Jesus, and for Sikhs, it’s Baba Nanak; for all these respective religious communities these are the apex religious figures depicting connect with God. Yes, they all came in different periods of human evolution and gave their message to humans. People received the message and decided to adopt the most convenient teaching where no stress was involved. Forget everything, we are even averse to the basic idea of love which was the message of all incarnations, all religious leaders.

With due respect to all, they gave the message but never gave the method by which one can get the ultimate.

Human beings remained confused and in that confusion, they divided, and division started inside the heart and finally spread to every part of the universe.

I will not be wrong to say that we live in a divided world. We are divided by ideology, we are divided by religion and country. We are learning more about conflict management, stress management and wars but no syllabus is talking about love, peace and tranquillity.

In the middle of all this one religion came into existence and spread very slowly and sent its roots across the globe. Yes, I’m talking about Vishwa Nirmala Dharma given by HH Mataji Shri Nirmala Devi.

She is the only Guru and Goddess who spoke on every incarnation which came during different time periods and told us about their importance and gave us the most important and difficult thing- our kundalini awakening.

The awakening of Kundalini is not a normal happening. Religious scriptures wrote about it and many predicted this development. No one knew who would do it and how?

As a normal person, the awakening of kundalini is impossible because one has to practice and keep all chakras in balance and bring every nadi to a level where kundalini can travel. But Shri Mataji said this is instant; with one glance thousands of kundalinis gone up.

The journey of Sahaj Yoga started in 1970 and spread to the whole world without noise. Millions of people got their self-realisation and the third generation is practising Sahaj Yoga.

Another gift Shri Mataji gave to human beings is that a realised soul can also raise the Kundalini of another human who is seeking self-realisation and this is also instant. Only important thing is that one should only desire and pray to god for self-realisation.

An impossible is made possible. Millions are getting self-realisation and practising. Needless to say, with the awakening of the subtle system all physical and psychological problems have gone away and all have become superhuman.

The time has come for the world to realise the importance of Sahaj Yoga for world peace and the safety of our future generations.

As a practising Sahaj Yogi, I can only say Shri Mataji is the biggest incarnation that came on this earth, and the world should come forward to seek self-realisation.

Only Sahaj Yoga is our conflict management, peace management, and stress management. With the help of Sahaj Yoga, we can stop wars. Otherwise, everything is waiting outside our doors.

The author is practising Sahaj Yoga for more than three decades. Views expressed are personal.

