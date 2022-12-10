Laws, talent, and funding: How is social sector evolving in India

For decades, the domain of social sector organizations has been referred to with an all-encompassing abbreviation of NGOs, or Non-Governmental Organizations. This connotation is used to refer to a wide array of organizations including but not limited to, societies, trusts, local community organizations, global volunteer movements, etc. However, this sector has expanded in recent years to include a wider range of initiatives, from social enterprises and non-profit companies to social accelerators and grant-making foundations.

All these organizations are connected together with the core mission of driving a ‘social purpose’. In this article, we analyze the transformations the Indian Social Sector or Social Purpose Organizations (SPOs) have gone through in the last few years, and how the sector needs to evolve to continue serving the ‘social purpose’ in the changed circumstances.

As per an exercise by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation), it was revealed that India had over 31 lakh NGOs in 2015. This was a staggering number amounting to one NGO per 400 people. In 2016, when NITI Aayog mandated the registration of NGOs on its Darpan Portal to get access to major institutional funding (Government or Foreign), around 1.5 Lakhs organizations registered themselves, leading to confusion in the exact number of NGOs. While the accurate number remains to be pointed, both data points ascertained the magnitude of India’s Social Sector in India.

The last five years have been a remarkable period in the sector with three major forces driving it.

First, the changes in the legal frameworks of registration, taxation, and regulatory compliances at both state and national levels. With the sweeping changes in FCRA, stronger definitions for CSRs, changes in taxation for SPOs, and the announcement of ‘Social Stock Exchange, the sector has taken a leap from ‘perceived accountability’ to ‘structured accountability’ with much more regulations ensuring internal governance, project documentation, impact monitoring, and process-orientedness.

As per Narender Paul, Chief Operating Officer, CORD, “There has been a remarkable increase in donors’ expectations for reports, impact studies and other documentations. This is unprecedented with significant pressure on the ground teams”.

Second, with the younger generation seeking fulfillment at their work, there has been a shift in the lens towards social work from being a passion or hobby to being a career path. At the St Gallen Symposium, a global conference for youth leaders, almost 50% of leaders of tomorrow responded that work that had a positive impact on society was the most important criterion for work decisions as against only 14% who were motivated by income levels.

The youth is well-reflected in the growing acceptance of professional degrees as well as grassroots fellowships amongst youth as a viable path to career development. Venkatesh Murthy, Founder of Youth for Seva says: “In the last few years, we have seen massive interest from the youth not just to volunteer but to seek a life journey of service. It is extremely heartwarming”

Third, with COVID-19 disrupting traditional funding patterns, SPOs were forced to find alternative sources of funding beyond institutional sources (CSR, Govt Grants, etc), or re-prioritize focus areas. Traditional models of trust-based fundraising are seeing lesser resonance in the era of loud communications, and increasing the gap between global/multi-state SPOs versus local community-run organizations.

NGOs need help to figure out their sweet spot of fundraising between CSRs, family philanthropy (Foundations and High-net-worth individuals (HNIs)), and retail giving. Mrugank Paranjape, MD & CEO, NCDEX e Markets Ltd and Independent Non-Executive Director, SBI says: “COVID-19 has been a massive disruptor across all sectors, and has transformed the CSR mandates to prioritize some sectors more than others”.

With massive disruptions internally and externally, the sector needs to evolve to the new world. Here are some strategies to adapt to the new realities and be anti-fragile to the changes in the future.

First, SPOs need to invest in talent and technology to stay ahead of the curve. Internal restructuring creates opportunities for young talent, and investing in their capacity building is essential for the sector’s future success. SPOs should also accept technological tools for process efficiency and data management.

Second, strategize across years not months. SPOs need to be more strategic in their planning if they want to move beyond simply providing welfare to their communities and towards true transformation. This means thinking beyond the yearly financial cycles that they’re currently stuck in and expanding their pool of potential funding sources to avoid uncertainties due to external factors.

Third, Most SPOs in India are working across multiple sectors which leads to missing expertise and focus, hindering differentiation for donors, and poor service to the communities they work with. In this era of specialization, SPOs need to prioritize domains and establish extensive collaborations to provide both depth and breadth of services for the communities they are working with.

Fourth, SPOs should explore opportunities for partnerships with businesses and government organizations that can create mutually beneficial outcomes for all stakeholders. SPO-business partnerships can involve companies that aim to generate profit while also doing social good, while SPOs aim to create meaningful impacts on communities. SPO-government partnerships can be more straightforward, with SPOs providing last-mile connectivity for government programs, easing community mobilization, and promoting behavioral change among communities.

In the evolving world, SPOs need to go back to the drawing board and re-evaluate their role in society both from the current and future perspectives. Indian society has always been rich with community-led initiatives, and it is time to revisit the ideas from the first principles and apply them to the current circumstances. Times are calling for evolution, those who are listening must adapt for the benefit of the community and nation.

Kiran DM is the CEO of ONGC Foundation and Kumar Subham is the Director at Sewa International. Views expressed are personal.

