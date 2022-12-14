Worrisome news has emerged from Arunachal Pradesh. According to multiple media reports, readout released by the Indian Army and statements in both Houses of the Parliament by Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, hundreds of Chinese troops encroached upon what India perceives to be its side of the LAC and sought to unilaterally change the status quo at the Yangtse area of the state’s Tawang sector on the morning of 9 December (Friday), before they were stopped, confronted, and driven away by Indian troops.

The status of the area under question, about 35 km from Tawang, is disputed on the basis of mutual agreement. The incident came to light on Monday.

In the ensuing “physical scuffle”, not involving firearms but crude weaponry such as iron rods, nail-spiked clubs, monkey fist and taser guns, several soldiers from both sides received injuries. The count is reportedly higher on the Chinese side. The defence minister told the Parliament that no Indian soldier died or suffered any grievous harm.

The army statement said Indian troops responded in a “firm and resolute manner” and the face-off led to “minor injuries” on both sides. Importantly, the situation was rapidly brought under control and did not develop into the kind of deadly violence that occurred in June 2020 at Galwan. The mechanisms in place to deal with exactly such incidents seem to have worked. “Both sides immediately disengaged from the area,” said the army, and added that the area commanders held a flag meeting to dial down the tension.

Singh told lawmakers on Tuesday that the bravery of the Indian Army “compelled to the PLA to return to their posts” and the “Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquility along the border. The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels.”

The Tawang clash has exploded in public discourse in India, and with the Parliament in session, it has become a political hot potato. Opinions, served hot, are ranging from India’s ‘complacency’, ‘diplomatic shortcomings’ to preparation for a ‘war’ against China. As India’s foreign policy discourse gets bitterly polarized along partisan lines — more so when it involves China — there is a need for a pragmatic assessment. India’s China policy is a work in progress, but a couple of oceans may be squeezed between “abject failure” and “roaring success.”

The Tawang incident should worry us. But has the army been found wanting? Does it point to a collapse of India’s China policy, or the fact that New Delhi took eyes off its most pressing challenge? Does the government’s alleged lack of transparency when it comes to Chinese incursions work to India’s advantage, or disadvantage? Some observations are in order.

LAC is ‘live’ and hotting up

The LAC since April 2020 has remained restive, but the Tawang incident is the biggest instance of violence since the Galwan clash that left 20 Indian soldiers and an unspecified number of PLA troops dead. Galwan was the first instance of bloodshed between the two sides in 40 years, and another brutal hand-to-hand combat within 30 months of that fatal incident — though thankfully not resulting in casualties this time — points to recurrent and severe stress in Sino-Indian ties.

It also reinforces the invalidity of the Border Peace and Tranquility Agreement of 1993 and the abrogation of various confidence-building measures, protocols and agreements signed through 1996, 2005 and 2013. China’s repeated violations of written agreements and compacts point to an increasing hardening of stance. India’s diplomatic overtures have clearly been unable to keep pace with, or mitigate the threat arising from such a posture.

Two churnings have contributed to the upending of equilibrium in Sino-Indian ties. China’s meteoric rise since the 1990s into the world’s second-most powerful economy has created a concomitant military gap with India, and Beijing’s shift in attitude and eventual move to bake border disagreements as a ’sovereignty’ issue has made territorial disputes “sacred and inviolable”, tied it to domestic audience and reduced space for negotiations.

Since the balance of power has changed, China hopes through a combination of grey zone tactics, salami slicing and sheer bullying to grab and retain the advantage in disputed sectors of the Himalayan border. Tawang falls in the eastern sector of the 3,400-km-long LAC. The PLA’s incitements in this sector, even as the standoff in some areas of the western sector remains unresolved, indicate that the entire LAC will remain ‘active’ and demand constant attention. The Chinese have been kept at bay this time, but they may attempt yet another misadventure at another friction point to probe India’s readiness.

China isn’t interested in border delineation

China’s multiple probes in different sectors of the LAC, while employing stalling tactics during the dialogue process, should be ample indication of the fact that it is disinterested in “solving” the border dispute in larger interest of bilateral ties. In Beijing’s reading of the situation, giving India what New Delhi wants, i.e., clarification of the LAC and ending of recurrent clashes along the border, brings it no tangible benefits while it may free India of the need to spend attention and resources on the Himalayan land border and enable New Delhi to speed up maritime capabilities where Beijing feels vulnerable.

China’s strategic calculations seem to be that it won’t be able to buy neutrality or even arrive at a tactical understanding with India even if it accedes to New Delhi’s demand of settling the border dispute. Beijing foresees India’s strategic alliance with the United States, its primary adversary, as inevitable. From that vantage point, it makes no sense for Beijing to give India what it wants.

In terms of power balance, an India that needs faster development and sustained growth to emerge as a great power can be tied down and kept off-balance in dealing with the border crisis, and realism calls for China to do everything it can to slow India’s progress. China, therefore, uses border provocations and salami slicing of disputed territory as cost-effective tools to bog India down and hamper its capability of challenging China’s primacy in Asia.

Army’s operational readiness

PLA’s attempted transgression at Tawang has triggered criticism on Indian Army’s operational readiness and accusations have flown on ‘laxity’. Facts are scarce. What is available on public domain suggest that far from ‘laxity’ or ‘complacency’, Indian troops were quick-witted, aggressive, and decisive in action.

The defence minister told lawmakers in the Parliament that “due to timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations.” Media reports indicate Indian jawans more than matched the Chinese operatives in aggression. The Indians were initially outnumbered but backup was quickly mobilized and the aggressors were beaten back in hand-to-hand combat and forced to retreat. The Hindu reports that “at least three different units of the Indian Army were present at the time of the face-off.”

PLA’s attempt seemed to be to occupy the higher ridge lines for area domination in an area that has not been frequented by Chinese troops in the past. In dealing with that attempt, the response of India’s security establishment was adequate. It needs to be kept in mind that the side looking to unilaterally change the status quo through force enjoys a greater advantage than the side looking defend, and therefore India’s force posture, operational readiness and intra-unit communication have evidently improved since the bitter lesson in Galwan.

India’s military mobilization along the LAC is also at an all-time high, several times more than in 1962. The force posture has been backed up by government’s massive infrastructure push. Multiple roads amounting to 60,000km, bridges, all-weather tunnels, storage and aviation facilities, construction of alternate roads and feeder roads have gone hand in hand with building of state-of-the-art troop habitats and shelters in inhospitable climates.

“Since the Galwan clashes in June 2020, habitats which can house 22,000 troops and technical storage for 450 armoured personnel carriers and guns, have been constructed at the high-altitude areas of eastern Ladakh,” according to a News18 report.

The difference in approach since 2014 when the Narendra Modi government was voted to power at the Centre is palpable. If China has had a head start in infrastructure building and consequent area domination then much of the blame must lie with the previous governments that have been negligent.

Number crunching by an India Today report reveals that “from 2008 to 2014, 7,270 metres of bridges were built, while 14,450 metres were completed between 2014 and 2020. Similarly, between 2008 and 2014, 3,610 km of border roads were constructed, while the corresponding figure for 2014 to 2020 was 4,764 km. The Indian military believes that improved connectivity to forward areas of the LAC has allowed Indian army patrols to be more thorough, and is directly responsible for frequent skirmishes with the PLA in recent years.”

The upcoming 2.535-km-long Sela Tunnel in Arunachal, for instance, will provide all-weather access to Tawang once it is operational from next year, and will be the world’s longest bi-late tunnel above 13,000 feet.

Risk management, or downplaying threat?

The fact that it took the Centre three days to officially confirm the Tawang incident while Parliament is in session has led the Opposition to allege that the Modi government is intent more on image management than protecting India’s sovereignty from a Chinese threat. Tawang has become a political football with charges flying thick and fast. While the Opposition has sought to put the NDA on the mat, the BJP has hit out at Congress’s ‘links’ with China.

Amid this political mudslinging, a few points need to be noted. Evidently, the government has appeared reluctant at times from sharing real-time information on skirmishes with China at the border. The assumption, however, that the BJP-led NDA government is concerned more with regime survival than sovereignty is questionable. There is no guarantee that a democratically elected government will be able to secure its survival if battlefield reverses are shared with a delay than in real time.

When it comes to dealing with Chinese aggression, the government’s ultra-cautious approach, habit of being parsimonious with facts and ambiguous with the narrative seem to stem from a desire to control the escalatory ladder.

The studied silence and eventual reluctant sharing of information on action at the border can be explained better as risk management and ensuring space for negotiation. Silence is used a tool to minimize the audience cost while the government vies with a powerful adversary. It goes hand in hand with a belief that more can be achieved through increased situational awareness and structural changes in force posture than letting the issue become a political football.

However, this tactic has drawbacks. It gives China the space to manipulate India’s denial, reinforce grey zoning and seize the narrative. There is also a question of transparency and democratic accountability.

As the Modi government grapples with this difficult balancing act in political signaling, it must also be mentioned that the Opposition’s strategy of attacking the government from the right by adopting an ultra-nationalist posture smacks of cynicism and runs the risk of adding to instability at the border. Goading the government to declare war on China through jingoistic rhetoric is driven by a desperate hope that Xi Jinping would do what the Opposition leaders have been unable to so far — topple Modi.

