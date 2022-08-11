Bollywood patriotism is normally always about heroes in uniform, freedom fighters or sporting icons.

Aamir Khan’s Independence Day release Laal Singh Chaddha has been sold as a film that traces the “extraordinary journey of a simple man” across decades, with major events of Indian history serving as backdrop. Put simply the drama in the film follow the story of India down the decades since Independence, as witnessed through the eyes of a fictitious average Indian, a simpleton. The film has clashed with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan upon release on August 11, the day of Rakhi celebrations. Like Khan, Kumar, too, plays a common man, although his film is set in a far more immediate socio-cultural setting. He essays an ordinary man striving to get four sisters married. It is a battle of superstars at a time when Bollywood faces the threat of mass boycott, and it is interesting that these towering stars have chosen roles that look at India from a common man’s perspective.

Any talk of Laal Singh Chaddha, inevitably brings to mind the fact that Aamir’s friend Salman Khan had vaguely tried exploring the same idea with his Eid 2019 release, Bharat. Beyond the thematic likeness, the two superstars share an ironic similarity. Both films use imported inspiration to set up a saga of pop patriotism. If Bharat borrowed its story from the Korean hit, Ode To My Father, Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of the Oscar-winning Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. Fishing for foreign inspiration is nothing new in Bollywood, though the fact is amusing how two of contemporary Hindi cinema’s biggest names should resort to such a tendency to make films that focus on India and the average Indian.

To come back to the Aamir Khan-Akshay Kumar clash, it brings a pertinent issue to the fore, too. When it comes to stories centred on the common Indian and his love for the country, few Hindi films have scratched beneath the surface or tried understanding the notion with earnestness. Instead, the idea is mostly used to render cosmetic impact to the script in question and set up a saleable commercial package that meets the immediate necessities of its leading star.

So, playing the common Indian facing an everyday crisis in Raksha Bandhan is part of Akshay Kumar’s ongoing makeover process in recent years, from his larger-than-life action/comedy stereotype that was getting stale. It is a makeover that, through films like Pad Man, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Airlift and Jolly LLB 2 among others, has helped the actor establish his image as Bollywood’s new-age Mr Bharat, a sobriquet originally enjoyed by Manoj Kumar back in the day.

While on Laal Singh Chaddha, the film pulls all punches to flood the screenplay with the essence of India and Indianness as seen through the eyes of a simpleton, in a way it might let Khan score his first blockbuster in a starring role since the 2016 release, Dangal. Aamir Khan has played this card before, although in moderate doses, in past hits as Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots, PK and Dangal. In Laal Singh Chaddha, he goes all out hard-selling the common man as a patriot. Without getting into the commercial value of the entertainment his effort generates, the only evident outcome is his role ends up being an attempt to a nationalistic appeal to his image of the superstar.

If India and Indianness have been moneyspinners at the Bollywood box office, traditionally the more popular genres tapping into these themes are war stories, cop capers, tales of sporting heroics, life stories of freedom fighters and stories woven around the freedom struggle, besides the occasional espionage drama. Tales around the common Indian’s love for the nation have been attempted, too, though the number of such films have been comparatively lesser in commercial Bollywood over the 75 years since Independence. Stories of valour in uniform or inspirational real-life accounts are, after all, easier formulae to stir Tricolour emotions. From Chetan Anand’s 1964 classic Haqeeqat to JP Dutta’s 1997 blockbuster Border to recent hits as Uri and Shershaah, war and military themes have comprised the top picks. Notably, the tech-specs involved with filming military action have undergone a sea change over the years, though the narrative approach basically remains the same.

The common man as a poster boy of patriotism, on the other hand, has witnessed a more discernible shift over the years, since the days when Manoj Kumar made a career playing Bollywood’s Mr Bharat. The primary difference between then and now is today’s films of the genre are far more savvy in the way they are marketed, much more specific in the agenda they push.

Manoj Kumar, who perhaps realised the power of nationalism as a box office tool playing Bhagat Singh in his 1965 hit, Shaheed, would go on to explore the genre through films that focussed on societal issues affecting the average Indian of the times. That was the mid-sixties and India, around two decades after Independence, was learning to accept the sordid realities of a young nation alongside the popular optimism that still buoyed her democratic spirit. On cue, Manoj Kumar was essaying a doctor who gives up the luxuries of urban life to serve villagers in Himalay Ki God Mein, which released a few months after Shaheed. His 1967 release Upkar was an epochal hit, crafted to spread Lal Bahadur Shastri’s message of Jai Jawan Jai Kisan. Purab Aur Pashchim in 1970 was a comment on how rampant westernisation was corroding Indian values while Roti Kapada Aur Makaan (1974) looked at the rise in joblessness and homelessness of the seventies. His 1976 release Dus Numbri highlighted the menace of black money that was spreading across the nation. These films cumulatively mark the actor-filmmaker’s most productive years.

Yet Manoj Kumar, too, ran out of inspiration after a point. By the time he released Kranti in 1980, his priorities had clearly changed. Although a box-office hit primarily owing to immense hype, the multi-starrer Kranti was a garish and over-the-top account of the freedom struggle riding a flimsy fictional plot. The film would mark the beginning of Kumar’s downward spiral as a creative artiste. Post Kranti, he did try getting back to addressing societal issues through the eighties. He scripted and starred in Kalyug Aur Ramayan, an allegorical retelling of the Ramayan in a modernday setting. He essayed the title role in the self-directed Clerk, which focussed on the malaise of bribery. Santosh, starring Kumar in a title role, tried building a plot around the trade union culture. These films lacked strong storytelling as well as the impact needed to connect with viewers.

Loud and melodramatic as his cinematic idiom was, Manoj Kumar’s version of Mr Bharat managed to find a connect with Bollywood’s target audience. Akshay Kumar’s template of the common Indian highlights real causes, too, but the image has been carefully crafted by smart PR, and it shows. Despite the down-to-earth vibes, Akshay Kumar’s common man has mostly been about asserting Mr Bharat as a mass messiah — be it as the saviour who introduces sanitary pads or toilet hygiene to rural India, or as the privileged businessman who risks his life to rescue hundreds of stranded Indians from a war-torn foreign country, or as the glib-talking lawyer fighting for a woman’s rights. Pad Man, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Airlift or Jolly LLB 2 made for interesting watch despite the fact that these films deviated grossly from the reality that inspired them. Importantly, these films seem more like commercial products focused on making profits than serious attempts to explore the issues they highlight.

Bollywood is in the midst of a mess right now, battling the clamour for boycott on social media and an ongoing flop streak at the box office. The common viewer is perhaps not happy with what lands on the plate. Filmmakers need to realise this sordid truth fast, beyond churning out assembly-line products solely aimed at a few quick bucks.

Vinayak Chakravorty is a critic, columnist and film journalist based in Delhi-NCR.

