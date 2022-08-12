Laal Singh Chaddha has not taken a promising start as it collected around Rs 11.50 crore on its first day. Honestly, the collections are quite considering an Aamir Khan film.

After the debacle of Thugs of Hindostan, Aamir Khan returned to the silver screen after four years with Laal Singh Chaddha, which released yesterday at the box office. While the expectations were sky-high from this official remake of Forrest Gump, the film has not taken a promising start as it collected around Rs 11.50 crore on its first day. Honestly, the collections are quite considering an Aamir Khan film.

In fact, Laal Singh Chaddha has recorded the lowest opening for an Aamir Khan film in the last 13 years.

Opening day collections of Aamir Khan's films:

Laal Singh Chaddha - Rs 11.50 crore*

Thugs of Hindostan - Rs 52.25 crore

Dangal - Rs 29.19 crore

PK - Rs 26.63 crore

Dhoom 3 - 33.32 crore

Since the film has garnered mixed reviews, it will be interesting to see how Laal Singh Chaddha will perform at the box office in the coming days. While the film has the advantage of an extended weekend and festive and national holidays like Independence Day, Parsi New Year and Janmashtami, it is facing strong competition from Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan, which is doing decently well in the mass pockets.

Aamir Khan has gone all out for this ambitious project, which took more than 200 days of shooting. Harry Parmar, who worked with the megastar in Laal Singh Chaddha, told Firstpost, "Aamir Khan is Mr Perfectionist so he would not stop until he gets it right, not right, until he gets it his 200 per cent, he doesn't stop."

Directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame, the film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Manav Vij and Mona Singh in prominent roles. It is bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.