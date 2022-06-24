In Raj Mehta’s Jugjugg Jeeyo, under the ‘progressive’ cloak lies a male ego that needs to be massaged every second scene.

I have always been sceptical of ‘projects’ (instead of movies) greeting me on the big screen. There’s obviously nothing wrong with a film being designed in a manner where it keeps the makers’ commercial interests at the forefront, but I’ve always preferred it when they’re not overly explicit about it. Because not only does it distract from fully immersing into the film’s world, but it can often deflate the most intense confrontations by reminding the audience what the end goal of the film is: to appease cash registers from across the country.

Believe me, when I say that Raj Mehta’s Jugjugg Jeeyo (like his debut, Good Newwz) is closer to a ‘project’ than a film. There are the film’s heartthrobs: Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani to appeal to the biggest cluster of film-goers. Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor are probably meant to charm the parents’ generation – after all, this is Neetu Kapoor’s first film (in her ‘second innings’) to not star her late husband Rishi Kapoor, and her first release after his sudden demise in 2020. There’s Maniesh Paul to capture the TV audience who have grown up watching his familiar face as a host, playing the butt of all those poorly scripted reality TV jokes. Trust YouTuber Prajakta Koli to reach out to millions of her followers intrigued about her acting debut, and probably assaulting them with dozens of posts around the film’s release. Who can remain untouched by such widespread publicity and appeasement? It makes perfect theoretical sense for these people to come together to make a ‘successful’ film. However, one of the drawbacks of this approach is that the film starts to reek of utter dishonesty.

Kuldeep Saini (Varun Dhawan) and Naina Sharma (Kiara Advani) are shown to be childhood lovers from Patiala, stuck in an unhappy marriage in Toronto. Their ‘cute’ love story is set up through an opening credits song that is reminiscent of Diljit Dosanjh’s music videos. In an early scene from the film, during a car ride the two of them pull over to a curb to settle a domestic squabble. The moment reminded me of a similar moment from Sam Mendes’ powerful Revolutionary Road (2008) – a film that meditates on the gradual disintegration of a marriage. I had barely finished taking note of Juggjug Jeeyo’s inadvertent ‘ambition’ in the scene, when the camera cuts to outside the car and shows a homeless man peering at the bickering couple and a ‘funny’ background score (straight out of The Kapil Sharma Show) diffuses the tension in the scene. It’s almost like Mehta is scared of his audience dealing with any unpleasant feelings while watching his film, so he can’t help but puncture a ‘serious’ scene with forced buffoonish humour.

Returning for Kuldeep’s sister -- Ginny’s (Prajakta Koli) wedding in Patiala, they decide to play the part of a ‘happy couple’ till the end of the wedding after which they’ll announce their divorce. To Kuldeep’s surprise, even his father (Anil Kapoor) wants to divorce his wife (Neetu Kapoor) after (we’re repeatedly told!) 35 years of marriage. While the younger couple seems to have fallen out of love, the indiscretions of Kuldeep’s father can be blamed on his ‘boredom’ with marriage. During Juggjug Jeeyo’s 150-minute runtime, never does the film accord any character the dignity of being a mature adult, who knows what they want. Or for that matter show them having difficult conversations with each other. All personalities are contrived in a way to make the subject of ‘divorce’ as palatable as possible, within the realm of a family entertainer.

Anil Kapoor talks and grins like a middle-aged manifestation of tone-deaf WhatsApp jokes, where “wives” are referred to as a “vegetarian sher”, and high-pitched laughter fills the room. At one point, Kapoor’s character says something like: “Emotion ho ya motion, isse dabaake nahi rakhna chahiye!” and lets out a laugh as appreciation for himself after such juvenile word play.

Varun Dhawan – once a promising young actor — is a case study in how relentless pursuit for ‘stardom’ can stagnate someone’s acting capabilities. Dhawan gives no layers to the part of Kuldeep Saini, who only comes across as an entitled man-child (which he probably is, no doubt) and as a result, a terrible partner. Dhawan’s eyebrows are either furrowed or he’s indulging himself in raucous laughter through the entire film. There’s just no middle ground, where he seems like a character not invented out of thin air.

Kiara Advani, while looking absolutely chic as the overachiever-but-dutiful Naina, the kind of wife who reminds her slacker husband his breakfast is in the microwave before leaving for work, is thoroughly inept during the scenes where she doesn’t have to look her best. There’s a telling scene where she refuses a promotion at her workplace, which makes her perennially-sulking husband break into a smirk. I guess the only way to a man’s heart is: sacrifice, sacrifice and more sacrifice. The throwaway ‘cute’ moment proved what I had been suspecting all along, underneath the cloak of progressiveness in Mehta’s film, lies a particularly privileged male ego that needs to be massaged every second scene.

It’s only Neetu Kapoor’s character as the dutiful wife Geeta, who seems grounded in any kind of truth. Maybe it’s because of the meta-ness in a couple of scenes – where she’s playing the role of a caretaker for her ailing spouse (Kapoor was also taking care of Rishi Kapoor around the film’s shoot). And in another scene, she’s seen advising Kiara Advani’s character (the actor’s real-life name is Alia, also the name of Neetu Kapoor’s daughter-in-law, Alia Bhatt) about how to ‘endure’ a marriage. It won’t be far-fetched to think Neetu draws from her own life to play a stoic spouse, who suffers humiliations because of her husband’s reckless infidelity and struggles to overcome her strong conditioning to ‘save’ a failed marriage. In another scene that signals the hollow progressive values at the core of Mehta’s film, Neetu Kapoor’s character briefs the ‘other woman’ in her husband’s life (Tisca Chopra) about his morning routine, his ailments, and how he likes his rotis hot.

Towards the end of the film, I wondered why Maniesh Paul, playing Neha’s brother and Kuldeep’s friend, is unabashedly going around playing the comic relief and punching bag of the film? Is this the best he thinks he ‘deserves’ in a high-profile film like this? Why would someone like Prajakta Koli participate in a drivel like this, where her part doesn’t even have the slightest personality? I guess most questions around Jugjugg Jeeyo can be answered with a single word: money.