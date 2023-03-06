Interview | India presents significant growth opportunity for sanitaryware industry: LIXIL's India leader

Sanitation plays an important role in the maintenance of health and hygiene. Undoubtedly, in cleanliness lies the godliness. With persistent emphasis on the better sanitation facilities emerging due to the growing awareness of the people from both the rural and the urban backgrounds, we see sanitation technology rapidly evolving, so as to meet the expectations of the consumer.

In line with these we have with us– Bobby Joseph, Leader of LIXIL Water Technology, India and the Subcontinent- to discuss with us varied aspects of this sector

Excerpts:

Given that bathrooms are evolving from a space of need to a space of rejuvenation, what consumer trends do you expect to grow?

Bathrooms have evolved from being a rational space to a sanctuary for rejuvenation and relaxation, where one can escape and recuperate from the daily stress of work. Of late the idea of the bathroom as a spa or wellness area has really accelerated. We’re all spending more time in our homes, which has created a rise in demand for larger personal space, the bathrooms being no exception

Today’s consumer choices are driven by 3 macro-trends across geographies – Urbanization, Health & Well-being, and Sustainability. As the world’s population continues to rise, urbanization, water consumption and a changing environment continue to generate challenges. People are looking for solutions to optimize yet personalize their living spaces as well as enjoy tailored experiences that help them rejuvenate their bodies and mind. The need for intuitive products that help users immerse themselves in their personal time in the bathroom has grown over the last few years. We also see that consumers are more aware than ever of the consequences their actions are having on our planet. They demand brands and products which enable them to live better lives and are responsible towards the environment. Additionally, rapid urbanization is leading to new living spaces, dissolving the borders of bedrooms and bathrooms. The once-functional room becomes a living space, which also increases the expectations of the products – consumers are looking for smart bathroom solutions which offer optimum hygiene, enhanced comfort, and convenience.

Do you think consumers in India are willing to pay more for sustainable products? How does LIXIL address this challenge/opportunity?

Sustainability is becoming a growing lifestyle among consumers, and they want to be associated with businesses that are sustainable and responsible towards its community and environment at large. It’s not merely about the products a company offers but is layered with how those products are curated, whether it positively impacts customers and employees and most importantly, does it help the environment. Knowledge and awareness have improved around various sustainable features of bathroom products from lower water consumption, to lower heat (energy) utilization, use of recyclable materials, reducing plastics, ‘Green’ manufacturing, and so on.

As disposable income rises in India, it continues to drive increased spending, generate consumer demand, and elevate the lifestyle across. We have found that these sustainable features resonate strongly with Indian purchasers, be it, B2C or B2B, and we will continue to invest heavily in increasing the sustainability aspect of our brand and product portfolio. LIXIL is a pioneer and a leader in the transition to a Circular Economy with its cradle-to-cradle manufacturing, products, and technologies. At LIXIL, we have always advocated and campaigned for sustainability through our product portfolio, whether it’s the GROHE EcoJoy and SmartActive water-saving faucets and showers, or the American Standard water-saving toilets. We also take great pride in our net-zero carbon emissions manufacturing with CO2-neutral production.

Recently you said that LIXIL expects to achieve over 1000 crores in the next 3 years- what areas of investments are you looking for? Tell us about your upcoming plans.

Given the strong economic, social, and demographic parameters, we believe India will continue to present a significant growth opportunity and a unique potential for re-shaping the sanitaryware industry. India, along with Japan, US, and China, is one of the top growth markets for LIXIL globally. We are constantly scaling our capabilities, investing in R&D and design, enhancing value through quality, after-sales excellence, and supply reliability. Some of our initiatives in India are:

We plan to expand the capacity of our largest ceramics manufacturing facility in the state of Andhra Pradesh in India from one million units to two million units

We are also investing in Cistern manufacturing which will go live later this year

The company is also expanding the retail footprint of its brands. Presently, our products are available at over 2,500 outlets.

Our manufacturing facilities offer truly differentiated products and local community engagement e.g., Vijaywada and Manesar.

Launched Project Nadee, LIXIL’s flagship community skill initiative, to empower the plumber community. LIXIL plans to employ 400 employees at the plant, induct around 150 fresh ITI students as trainees and upgrade skills of 20000 plumbers (Existing + New Youth) through Project Nadee in next five years.

We have robust plans for building a strong distribution network across India – we have appointed 50 distributors with an aim to cater to 3,000 authorized dealers by next year and have plans to reach 10,000 authorized dealers in next 5 years.

We expanded LIXIL’s social business i.e., SATO and TBC through recent announcements like SATO taps and manufacturing of the first batch in India

What are the latest innovations in terms of automation in the bathroom fittings industry? How has LIXIL responded to consumer demands?

It’s noteworthy how the Asian market, especially India, adapts to new technologies swiftly. India is a young country and an early adopter of smart user interfaces and software which is significantly driving demand for automation in the region. With urbanization at an unprecedented pace, consumers are increasingly looking for smart, intuitive products that can simplify their everyday routines be it in terms of water saving features or in terms of installation when looking to renovate. Automation and intelligence only enhance the experience while bringing convenience to the end consumer.

We, at LIXIL, believe in making pioneering water and housing products that make better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Through our multi-brand, multi-category portfolio strength, we bring in differentiation by offering innovative, thoughtful and meaningful solutions

For instance, our GROHE SmartControl valves streamlines the shower space with a sleek, very advanced yet intuitive control system for the outlets, water flow and temperature allowing people to truly indulge in their personal time as they can very easily toggle through their preferred settings. It also combines with a wide range of head and hand showers to provide all the design flexibility you need. Moreover, it has an integrated sealing system that prevents water from flowing behind the wall. Additionally, GROHE offers several touchless basin faucets such as the Bau Cosmopolitan E, Eurosmart Cosmopolitan E, and Essence E which allow people to adjust the water temperature. COVID-19 acted as a catalyst in the rising demand for innovative solutions incorporating antibacterial, cleansing, and touchless technology. For this, American Standard Hygiene Clean portfolio catered to the need of minimizing the risk of spreading germs and cross-contamination through smart innovations.

LIXIL brands’ aim will continue to be about developing and leveraging technologies which are meaningful by providing practical and emotional benefits that truly enhance people’s daily lives.

In FY2021, LIXIL recorded a 50 per cent growth in the Indian market. Walk us through the business strategy that contributed to the growth.

For the financial year ended 31 March, 2022, LIXIL had recorded about 50% growth. For the first quarter (April-June) of the current fiscal, we registered about 20 per cent growth quarter-on-quarter.

We were able to achieve this phenomenal growth due to the hard work and commitment put in by the entire team in the preceding few years. We had used that time to set a strong foundation in place, and to focus on driving the core categories of our business. We also elevated the quality, not just the quantity, of our distribution network during that phase. Eventually, all these elements came together successfully to help us exceed historical peaks across every parameter of our business – from category, brand and channel-wise sales, to profitability, as well as team engagement and motivation.

LIXIL aims to be a leader in water sustainability. How has LIXIL helped eliminate water wastage through its products?

Water is critical for socio-economic development, healthy ecosystems and for human survival itself. LIXIL understands that water infrastructure and low water pressure are a challenge in the Asia Pacific region. As a leading company in water-related products, we create environmental value for water through water conservation, water circulation, and water purification technologies. LIXIL provides solutions for using water resources sustainably through products and services that reduce water consumption, such as water-saving toilets, water faucets, and smart water controllers. The brand invests extensively in research and development to meet the growing need for smart solutions that are hygienic, water saving and are easy to maintain.

To combat that, American Standard’s DuoSTiX™ Hand Shower and DuoSTiX TM Hygiene Spray are designed for multifunctional use with PressurePlus™ technology for body cleansing and bathroom cleaning functions. We are promoting GROHE water-saving basin faucets that consume significantly lower water than traditional counterparts available in the market We are working to use water resources sustainably in all business processes across the company. At sites that use water for manufacturing, we work to identify water-related business risks in each region and take appropriate steps to improve water efficiency, recycle water, and manage wastewater.



How does LIXIL aim to combat the sanitation challenges in an emerging country like India?

To scale our Global Hygiene and Sanitation agenda, LIXIL has set out to improve sanitation and hygiene for 100 million people around the world by 2025 through the introduction of the innovative and affordable toilet and hand hygiene solutions. Our SATO brand is the primary driver for achieving this ambitious goal. LIXIL believes that everyone should have access to safe sanitation and hygiene. In India and other developing countries, considering the limited availability of water resources, and behavioral and cultural trends of the local community, LIXIL has invested in providing hygienic, durable, and cost-effective toilet systems that require a minimal quantity of water.

In 2013, LIXIL introduced SATO, a brand of aspirational, yet affordable, toilets and connection systems designed for use in rural and urban areas lacking access to reliable sanitation. SATO toilets are designed to use at least 80% less water per flush as compared to conventional toilets. In 2021, taking cognizance of the gap and need for affordable, water-saving yet ergonomic handwashing solutions during the pandemic, LIXIL introduced SATO Tap and took the opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of hygienic practices in various regions and to improve accessibility to handwashing. This innovation uses 90% less water than a traditional tap, allowing handwashing with as little as 100ml. Approximately 6.5 million units have been distributed to 45 countries, contributing to better sanitation for an estimated 35 million people. LIXIL has commercially launched SATO products in India. SATO continues to research on the use of inexpensive treatment solutions for pit latrines to complement the SATO portfolio of products, creating a platform for more solutions for safely managed sanitation in rural and peri-urban communities.

SATO uses a comprehensive approach that extends to the training of local masons and entrepreneurs, and to the development of reliable local manufacturing and distribution capabilities under our Make-Sell-Use business model. We also pursue imaginative outreach methods for raising awareness of global sanitation and hygiene challenges among people in urban and rural areas with the most urgent needs. This is a work in progress, but, thanks to our newly extended global partnership with UNICEF, our formalized partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and links with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and other NGOs, local manufacturers, and retailers, we are now pressing ahead with our 100 million target and building sustainable frameworks that help improve sanitary environments and quality of life and empower rural entrepreneurship.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.