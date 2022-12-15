Indonesia's new criminal code: How archipelago nation shattered the Russian dream, while Goa has not yet

What we have here is a case, showing that a Russian may be an extremely extreme kind of a Westerner, but still a Westerner – in some unexpected ways.

We are talking about the furious reaction of the holiday-minded public in Russia to the news that soon you may go to jail in Indonesia for sharing a bed there with somebody whom you are not married to.

Beaches of Bali, goodbye, the world is really going to hell, we have to fight to get our beautiful life back – that was the tone of discussions in Russia’s mass media and social networks.

The background of that story is rather complicated. A new criminal code is going to be enacted in Indonesia in three years’ time, and there is a provision there to punish those passionate personalities who have sex without marriage.

Deep-rooted trends of Islamisation

There was a radio discussion these days in Moscow, where Russians argued with their Indonesiologists about why a nation would need that code at all? It appears that the central government is having problems with control over some provinces, and also there are deep-rooted trends of Islamisation manifesting themselves for years, and, finally, a hard-nosed set of new laws seems to be the answer to many of these calamities.

You cut your dull politology, was the response from the audience. Just tell us, what do we do now, since we obviously have to follow national laws when on Indonesian territory. So, how can the locals read our marriage certificates in Russian even if we produce them? And, anyway, why would anyone care about our legal or illicit love affairs?

Go to Goa instead

What do you do? You go to Goa instead, was my answer, it will be slightly familiar to you, since Bali has that beautiful tint of Hindu culture. And you go to Zanzibar. My personal choice is eastern Thailand, where you may not even notice that you are already in Cambodia. Don’t forget Central America with its cigars, too. And, being Russian citizens, you need no visas or marriage certificates in all of these places.

The Russian dream

Some time ago I published a column called “The West is not the Russian Dream anymore. Read

That was, basically, political, with an idea that a contemporary Russian looks down at the West with pity and derision these days, for hundreds of reasons.

But if you look at Russian convictions about basic non-political rights and daily lifestyle habits, you may find there are a lot of things Western.

The Russian Dream includes the idea of going to the tropics in December or January to steal a couple of weeks from Russian winter. But it’s not only about the weather. It’s about freedom of going around in very basic T-shirts and trunks, eating cheap and natural food, strolling along the beach and swimming whenever you feel like it. And, of course, you escape there with whom you want, be it your wife or anybody at all, and nobody is asking questions, since nobody cares.

How many people in Russia can afford these long journeys? There were about 160 thousand Russians visiting Indonesia in 2019, mostly going to Bali. There are probably more than 200 thousand of us to have visited Thailand this year, and then there are dozens of other tropical retreats all around the world. Russia’s population is 145 million.

So, you may say it’s a middle-class dream, with lots of people trying to spend more like six cold months a year in such places, or maybe move there permanently. Many do it, if their work is online or they manage to lease their Moscow flats to someone and live off it. You may see such people in Goa all the time.

There are other Europeans watching tropical sunsets in such places, while discussing with you the phenomenon of choosing freedom as in basic lifestyle, away from offices with their dress codes and millions of other constraints of urban society. Freedom is something very Western, isn’t it, while Asia is about collectivism and authoritarianism, any Westerner will tell you that.

So, when alien concepts, like having sex only with your spouse, threaten that dream of a tropical paradise, we all – Russians, Europeans, Americans, Australians – forget our geopolitical clashes and unite in our sheer horror. What – no “live-in partners”, no quick lays?

When confronted with a very logical idea of a way out, namely, having more than one wife at the same time, we get a shell shock. Same applies to the idea of not drinking spirits, at least in public.

Our world, theoretically, could have been different from what we see today. Things were clear, when travelling to distant lands presumed following local laws and customs. Then economic globalisation, or call it simply colonialism, came along.

We still feel its choke, when being bombarded with more and more of obligatory global initiatives that we are supposed to accept unquestionably, be it a “green transition” to some other kind of economy or respect to the idea of endless multitude of genders, with surgeries to follow new trends in that regard. But, now, that onslaught of “universal values” obviously boils over, to give way to another global picture.

That picture comprises vast spaces of very different civilizations, with their own lifestyles on their territories. Exceptions may become possible, with tropical paradises being akin to offshore finance heavens. The general idea is that each and any lifestyle has to be acceptable, without making them universal.

Going back to possible sex bans in Indonesia, they tell us now that things may be not as terrible as they sound. “They” are the local tourist authorities, together with their Russian partners, all keen to revive Bali after the Covid madness.

You have three years until the code is enacted, they say. Only the relatives, not hotel managers, may report you to authorities, they add. And then, you may not have to serve a one-year jail term, a 640 US dollar fine may be enough.

It’s surely a consolation.

Dmitry Kosyrev is a columnist for the Russian State agency website ria.ru, as well as for other publications. Views are personal

