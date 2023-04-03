Indo-US ties: How Kurt Campbell's recent statement rejuvenates the spirit of Quad

Kurt Campbell, the Indo Pacific Coordinator of US National Security Council and points man for President Biden at the White House was in conversation with the CEO of Centre for New American Security on Thursday. His entire discussion was centered on Indo-Pacific and India. He acknowledged that the US India partnership will be the “most important bilateral relationship in the 21st century”. He mentioned that India is not an ally of the US and it will never be so but it is a “close partner”.

It is a significant statement by White House’s Indo Pacific czar who has played a very critical role in shifting the Biden Administration’s strategic calculus to the Indo(Asia)-Pacific and elevating the Quad to apex leaders’ summit. While the Trump administration was the initiator by beginning the discussions at official’s level, it is to the credit of Mr Campbell that Quad has been institutionalised to its present level.

A statement which must be viewed very sincerely by South Block to dissect the implications that lie between the lines is “What was happening at the India-China border would have major impact on the broader Indo-Pacific theatre”. It possibly reflects the extent to which White House will go if conflict intensifies on the Ladakh-Tibet border.

It is well known that intelligence inputs from the US were extremely timely and accurate which shaped tactical moves by India on the borders. This cooperation possibly has room for further expansion to intelligence-sharing with five eyes of the US (Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom) to utilise India’s strong and capable naval combat power.

Given the latest developments in the Pacific islands, the threat to Quad partners is real. In a recent article in The Diplomat, Cleo Paskal, an authority on Pacific issues has written, “What is going on in Solomon Islands is the political warfare equivalent of that battle and, so far, China has been winning.”

Kurt Campbell also made reference to Initiative for Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) launched in January 2023. NSA Ajit Doval led a team of highest ranking technologists to the US and discussed partnering and going forward in areas related to defence capabilities apart from university partnership and student exchange in high technology areas.

Further, during CNAS conversation Mr Campbell announced working together with India in Space. He supplemented this nearly immediately that it was important to underscore that India was a “great power”. While emphasising that India will never be an ally but that did not mean that US-India could not be close partners. And that is how the US needs to understand the role of India as a great nation on the world stage. “We want to encourage that, support that and deepen this relationship.”

Emphasising that the present alignment is dealing with the needs of regional friends in Southeast Asia and the Pacific. Campbell understands the areas which need the US support and therefore he suggested the focus area on issues such as infrastructure, maritime domain awareness, educational initiatives and practical areas of common concern.

Here it is useful to recall the Quad summit meeting, Tokyo in May 2021 where it was declared that the US will invest $ 5 billion in elevating the space capabilities of Quad countries to a level where nearly on line maritime domain awareness is available to their navies. Therefore, mention of space as one area of cooperation with India under iCET was made. This is fundamental to getting four navies on one page of the Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) datawall. This also entails linking up the existing maritime domain awareness network of all four Quad countries. The Australian MDA hub is located in Solomon Islands which is now on the verge of coming under complete influence of China. Linking of MDA networks through space assets will afford an opportunity to Quad partners to monitor adversarial vessel movements in the entire Indo Pacific continuously. That would lead to a robust monitoring architecture which is an essential ingredient of a Security Architecture. The ground and space-based architecture and its technical know-how needs expeditious implementation. With the provision in the agreement for technical education it is possible to quickly train our engineers to handle this high-end technology.

Another aspect of space technology knowhow should result in developing laser weapons, laser surveillance and auto control of rail guns which have the ability of countering the hypersonic weapon threat. These systems can be integrated with the Naval Fleet’s existing air defence network.

So far Quad as a group has not exploited its full potential since it is work in progress, but the present conversation has given a fillip to hasten the processes cutting across the bureaucratic hurdles in both the countries. It is expected that the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) of both countries would implement and monitor these processes under their own umbrellas. True Indo-Pacific security by Quad for ensuring freedom of navigation and unhindered flow of trade for global commons will occur when Pacific Islands become part of this global network.

The author is Member, Trustee Board, India Foundation, Former Chief of Integrated Defence Staff&Commander in Chief, Western Naval Command. Views are personal.

