‘Indira Ji ki Bahu Hoon’: Why Sonia Gandhi believes she is above the law

Sonia Gandhi, like her mother-in-law Indira, is seen by her supporters to be above the law. Nothing else explains the alacrity with which Congress workers descended outside the ED office in Delhi and the arson that they committed in the Bangalore office of the ED

Even as Sonia Gandhi was en route to attend the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate, an old video went instantly viral on social media. The video shows her thundering in halting Hindi, “Main Indira ji ki bahu hoon, aur kisi se nahi darti!” (I am Indira Gandhi’s daughter-in-law, I fear no one!)

WATCH: 'Main Indira ji ki bahu hoon,aur kisi se nahi darti hoon' says Sonia Gandhi on #nationalherald casehttps://t.co/3NAbikHFD3 — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2015

Perhaps a better metaphor symbolising her political career cannot be found. There is a quasi-literary element to the whole thing given the layers that one statement conceals within it. On the national canvas, it reminds us of the same Indira ji’s favourite refrain of the ubiquitous “foreign hand,” which she typically used when she ran out of effective arguments to silence her political opponents and critics. In this context, let the reader not assume that I am referring to Sonia Gandhi’s Italian origins. Per the favourite Congress myth, she is not only Indira ji’s bahu but desh ki bahu — daughter-in-law of the country.

When we extend the myth a little, the unstated implication becomes evident: That like Indira ji, she too, is above the law, in the eyes of these myth-makers. Nothing else explains the speed and alacrity with which hordes of Congress workers descended outside the ED office in Delhi and the arson that they committed in the Bangalore office of the ED. Similar scenes of “protest” had occurred when Rahul Gandhi was summoned last month but the intensity was slightly higher in the case of his mother.

Until this point, Sonia Gandhi had surpassed even her formidable and ruthless mother-in-law in one area. Indira Gandhi had actually gone to jail; she had faced gruelling interrogation sessions with all sorts of investigative agencies after her defeat in the post-Emergency elections. But this is the first time ever that Sonia Gandhi is directly facing any law enforcement agency.

Credit, where it is due. From one perspective, the manner in which Sonia Gandhi wielded absolute power over both the Congress party and the UPA government was more sinister and dictatorial than Indira Gandhi given the fact that she did not exercise political power directly. The mother-in-law was the prime minister. She, a member of Parliament who had more power than the prime minister.

Ralph Waldo Emerson brilliantly explains this eerie method of wielding political power: “But the President has paid dear for his White House. It has commonly cost him all his peace, and the best of his manly attributes. To preserve for a short time so conspicuous an appearance before the world, he is content to eat dust before the real masters who stand erect behind the throne.”

Indeed, it is well-known that Sonia Gandhi had learned these methods from Indira Gandhi but had added her own touch of perfecting it. Former External Affairs minister Natwar Singh’s autobiography and Margaret Alva’s memoir give the proverbial insider’s account of how she accomplished this. There’s also an element of history to this. In retrospect, Indira Gandhi’s methods were crude and brazen. As these memoirs show, with her daughter-in-law, one knew that the jugular was sliced only after it was sliced.

Apart from hardcore politics, public discourse — especially the media — was a major area that reflected the shadowy imprint of Sonia Gandhi’s working style. In the pre-UPA era, even Congress-friendly publications carried pieces critical of Sonia Gandhi. However, barely into the third year of the first term of the UPA, a ghostly sort of omertà had crept into the media. The unwritten law of this omertà was a total ban against any criticism of Sonia Gandhi. You could freely criticise the prime minister and the Congress party and the UPA Government, you could uncover scams and unearth scandals but Sonia Gandhi was…err.. untouchable in a dictatorial sense. How this cynical intrigue worked in practice was narrated by a journalist in June 2013, a time when the UPA’s unpopularity was peaking at a feverish pace:

“Stories impacting Sonia’s image are carefully choreographed right at the top, at the level of promoters and editors who are on first-name terms with key Congress functionaries such as Ahmed Patel. But Patel, the consummate spin doctor, also has a line with beat reporters…a single ‘untutored’ line could damage the Congress President’s image… Patel gets to ensure that Sonia’s image remains unsullied…At the end of the day, if there was no ‘Ahmedbhai’, the Congress would have to invent him, if only to spin doctor the ‘news’. That’s because the party’s first family is an anachronism in the age of modern media. The Gandhis remain remote and inaccessible.”

The remoteness and inaccessibility might have erected an aura of mystique, power, and invincibility but it was exactly that. An aura. A cocoon. An illusion. That the Nehru dynasty learned this bitter truth in a highly expensive and irretrievable fashion is now the stuff of the legends of contemporary political history of India.

But the lure and pull of illusions has an eternal quality to it. Bahadur Shah Zafar, “emperor only of the Red Fort” lived in denial till he was physically crushed. A hint of the play of cosmic forces is available in his incurable fascination for poetry — poetry as the consoling embrace that makes the loss of political power bearable; poetry as an enabler of delusion.

A similar phenomenon is at play in the Sonia Gandhi episode as well. Over the last five years, the Congress as a party has become untouchable in the derogatory sense, even by its former allies. Even within the party itself, the loud whispers that Rahul Gandhi is presiding over its extinction have now become public broadcasts. The so-called “protests” outside the ED offices are actually demonstrations of this quality of eternity that illusion is endowed with.

As I mentioned earlier, there is indeed a quasi-literary quality to Sonia’s Gandhi’s proclamation that she is Indira ji’s bahu. That point actually merits a closer look. Recall some of the immediate things that Indira Gandhi did after returning to power in 1980. She destroyed every available copy of the Shah Commission Report, burned the film reels of Kissa Kursi Ka, and in general, annihilated each shred of official and unofficial record that was damning of her Emergency excesses.

Here we have PM Modi who has allowed the law to take its proverbial course, and after eight years, hasn’t hounded the Nehru dynasty out of personal grudge or the sort of cold-blooded vindictiveness with which the same dynasty went after him.

On the contrary, decades of abusing political power, which gave the Nehru dynasty its vaporous aura of invincibility, enabled it to accumulate a pile of scams and scandals with impunity. These are now being investigated in an environment rigged by the Congress ecosystem. From that perspective, it is the prime minister who faces the uphill task.

A simple ED summons. Sonia Gandhi could have quietly attended it. But while she is in focus again, the lens became blurred long ago, and the rowdy conduct of her party workers reinforces the wisdom of the Indian voter who decisively rejected her party twice. Overwhelmingly.

The author is founder and chief editor, ‘The Dharma Dispatch’. Views expressed are personal.

