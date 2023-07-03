Indices that issue ‘ratings’ and seek to shape narratives conduct politics through other means, says Jaishankar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s maiden state visit to the United States has catapulted the partnership to a different orbit with tangible outcomes to show for. The partnership is now more structured, well-defined, mutual interest-driven, equitable and stable.

Even if we disregard the pomp and pageantry, there were so many ‘firsts’ that the statistically-minded would remain busy for days. It was, as the external affairs minister S Jaishankar said at the Shyama Prasad Lecture on ‘New India and the World’ in Kolkata on Friday night, “on a completely different level”.

And yet, looking at the dominant discourse around it, especially in the US, you wouldn’t be able to guess that the prime minister’s visit has been such a success. The relentless griping over “human rights”, “treatment of Muslims” and an effort to paint India as some sort of a ‘gulag’ for minorities with former US president Barack Obama setting the tone with bogus and slanted comments and the counter-reaction in India managed to overshadow the discussion over the outcomes.

In his address at the lecture organised by ‘Khola Hawa’, the minister stressed on the importance of “shaping the narratives”, that in turn influences our perception of ‘truth’, ‘right’, or ‘wrong’. Since discourse is a legitimate tool of statecraft, a negative discourse may create conditions unfavourable for India’s rise.

It could be a matter of debate whether the spurious narrative on India peddled by the western media, think tanks and civil society activists that reverberate in the Opposition space in domestic politics, is borne out of malice, or ignorance. Does India need to put its effort into lobbying and advocacy to spread awareness and set the tone in the US where a section of ‘progressive’ politicians and even the strategic elite seems ignorant of the ground realities of this vast, diverse country?

Jaishankar, in answering a question from Firstpost on this issue at the interactive session after his address, was clear. It wasn’t ignorance, but an agenda that represents politics by other means.

“I don’t think there’s a lack of information which gets people to make comments. I think most people who make comments make it with some kind of agenda, or some kind of mindset, or some kind of purpose. I don’t believe it is ignorance-driven and therefore we need to lobby,” said the minister, observing that very often these domestic and international debates are interconnected.

“What has happened in a globalized world, is that very often the debates and decisions in our country feed into or are fed by debates and decisions outside our country,” he said.

Incidentally, Rahul Gandhi’s trip to the US was timed just ahead of Modi’s visit, and during his stay in America, the Congress leader was seen hobnobbing with forces and organisations that, according to the BJP, are linked with billionaire investor George Soros and Pakistani propaganda units.

If that represents one aspect of ‘narrative control’, Jaishankar pointed to another aspect — mushrooming of dubious ‘global’ indices originating in the West that rate everything from ‘democracy’ to ‘press freedom’ and seek to influence the discourse on India. No one knows the process through which these indices arrive at their so-called ratings, but they do feed into the ersatz media frenzy over ‘violation of minority rights’ in India.

“There is a big exercise in influence and narrative shaping,” said the minister in answer to the question by Firstpost. “If you look at this whole set of how these indices…every few months somebody will bring out some index, somebody will give some name, some adjective… what do you think it is? It is politics through other means.”

The interplay and interdependence between narratives that emerge abroad and those that dominate Opposition space in India may not be coincidental. In many cases, sweeping statements that owe allegiance to no reliable data are made expressly to impact and shape debates in India.

“We should be running our own house with our own debates. Fine, people may have opinions about us but ultimately, it’s our business. Now, there are people who have a different view of how our lives should be run. And many of them encourage not just articulation of opinions but for those opinions in some way to actually interpose itself into our political life.

“So, those are also issues… when we discuss politics, when we discuss what is ‘right’, what is ‘wrong’, what is ‘correct’… how should we exercise our democratic choices. So, we need to call it out.”

To Jaishankar, these are not ‘ill-informed’ attempts but motivated efforts that need to be contested and pushed back against.

“I don’t think that’s an issue of informing. I think it is a question of saying, look, hey guys we know exactly what you are doing, and I am prepared to call you out. That’s really what we should be doing.”

Among other issues discussed during the interactive session, a question was raised on whether India is ‘moving away’ from Russia and embracing the US, as was evident from Modi’s hobnobbing with Joe Biden administration.

Jaishankar pushed back strongly against the notion that India is abandoning Russia, pointing out that India’s economic ties with Russia is enjoying an upswing. However, he also said that it is not India’s interest to strike “exclusive” partnerships that alienates others.

“I think we should all appreciate that for us, we should not be … it’s not in our interest to be tied down to exclusive relationships. We have a tradition of strong ties with Russia but that should not become a burden or an obstacle to an equally strong relationship with the United States, or those two should not let us say stop us from Japan or Europe or whoever else we are looking at.

“So, I do not see our relationships as a kind of zero-sum game. On the contrary, my effort is to see if I can advance on multiple major relationships, regional relationships, all at the same time in the best possible fashion,” said the minister.

“…if you look at where we are positioned and particularly if you look at the leadership which prime minister Modi has taken. He has tried to position us advantageously both vis-a-vis the East-West divide and the North-South divide. We are credible today as the voice of the global South. We are seen in the East, West as an independent voice,” said the foreign minister, adding, “so… how do you in a sense navigate a much more complex world with many more variables going in many directions… is really how the rise of India can take place faster,” he said.

The writer is Deputy Executive Editor, Firstpost. He tweets @sreemoytalukdar

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.