India vs Pakistan: The revival of an age-old rivalry

When I was in school, I remember some of us discussing and making a cricket dream XI team (only men’s team back then), comprising the best of India and Pakistan cricketers. Like a ‘what if’ team of sorts. I reckon we were in our early teens and the impact of our history classes coupled with the thought of what a cricket team would look like, had we been one nation, was a more intriguing assignment. Sachin and Saeed opening the batting, a power packed middle order of Inzamam, Ganguly, Azharuddin, Afridi, Yuvraj; Rashid Latif and Dravid the wicket-keeper options and the star-studded bowling line up comprising the best left arm seamers in Zaheer and Wasim, Akhtar’s raw pace and Javagal’s swing; rounding off the conundrum would be the guile and wit of the spinners — Kumble, Harbhajan and Saqlain Mushtaq. It was a tough assignment indeed.

Tough primarily because the pedigree, the talent and the skill-set of that entire generation of cricketers that both India and Pakistan produced was immeasurable. Tough because the thought of these incredible superhuman performers being on the same side rather than across each other was just as enthralling. And that was because the contests between the two were nerve-wracking, nail-biting, edge-of-the-seat humdingers. Just the sight of Sachin’s technical brilliance and Sehwag’s swashbuckling repertoire, going up against the tenacious Akram and company was a mouth-watering contest to endure. The thought of India’s compact yet potent bowling unit going up against Saeed Anwar’s grit, Afridi’s flair or Inzamam’s swaggering stubbornness was the stuff of legends.

The first chapter of the rivalry between India and Pakistan may have spawned in political corridors and the battlefields along the borders, but the remainder and possibly the most exciting years of this tenuous relationship definitely grew on the cricket field. And at a time that Test cricket blossomed and the two countries still toured each other, the rivalry was at its peak. Some of the most historic and poignant tales have been told through scorecards and via dressing rooms. Charismatic captains in Kapil Dev and Imran Khan, unforgettable debuts like that of Sachin Tendulkar and Waqar Younis in the same series in 1986; iconic spells like Anil Kumble’s 10 wickets in 1998 or some indelible battles, Miandad’s antics, the flare-ups and run-ins — perfect recipe that brought fans from across both sides to come together and experience something special.

Now turn around and ask this generation of cricket fans what pivotal India-Pakistan moments or performances can they recall from the last decade and more often than not they will draw up a blank. And it isn’t surprising because the last time the two countries played a bilateral series was way back in 2013. Some relationships do not need that daily text or weekly calls to check-in. India-Pakistan started off pretty much like that. The breaks due to political unrest between the two did not unsettle the intensity or should I say the chemistry when they came face to face time and again. The two almost always managed to take off from where they had left off. But after 2013, squaring off in the big-ticket ICC events although fantastic, was just not enough. Not enough to sustain the rivalries and the delectable mini contests that are only born and nurtured through bilateral series. The very reason ‘The Ashes’ or the ‘Border-Gavaskar series’ is celebrated and stands testament to top notch rivalry. There is continuity, history and that’s what propels the next generation to yearn for a place in the fabric of such a rivalry. There is also the notion that till some years ago, Pakistan cricket did witness a bit of a slump. The last of the exciting cricketers had left a bit of a void in their ranks.

This year though seems different. Yes, there are no bilateral series between the two. Yes, they are not touring each other any time soon. Yet the air is crackling with that heavy scent of expectations. This year will see India and Pakistan playing with each other enough times thanks to the Asia Cup, Asian Games (the fixtures possibly throwing up a quarterfinal clash) and of course the World Cup, which will see Pakistan travelling to India for the first time in 10 long years! And that’s not the only reason for the anticipation. Both teams boast of line-ups that have the potential of being world beaters. For every Virat Kohli there is Babar Azam, every Jasprit Bumrah a Shaheen Afridi, every Mohammad Rizwan a Shubman Gill. The cricket on show promises to be undoubtedly electrifying, fuelled by the strong personas some of them exude. The air in Sri Lanka is laden with the possibilities of showers but also with the potency of the birth of a renewed rivalry. A rivalry that may have been in hibernation, but there are rumblings of an awakening.

The writer is the Sports Editor at Firstpost. Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect Firstpost’s views.

