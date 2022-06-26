The new version of Pandya has learned to play second fiddle and a supporting role as a batter, where he lets those ahead of him in the order, or even those following, do their stuff while he keeps up the scoring rate without getting too flashy.

It wasn’t so long ago when Hardik Pandya was threatening to vanish from the Indian cricket team scheme of things for a disturbingly long time. With injuries affecting him overall as a cricketer and definitely as a bowler, the whirlwind maverick of his younger days was on the verge of a rather rapid exit from whatever matters in the sport. That would have been a disaster, since on his day, Pandya is as good as it gets.

Unfortunately, those days were becoming rarer. But captaincy in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the appearance of a more sedate and mature version seems to have worked wonders, and now he is set for bigger things.

Pandya, when he came into the Indian cricket scene, was a bit of the archetypal brash young thing who had walked into fame and fortune before he could handle it, and that had begun to show.

Be it his rather undiplomatic appearance in a television talk show, or his overall body language on the cricket field, Pandya was a maverick who many loved but a lot loved to hate.

That said, you don’t get to the top in the frantic world of Indian cricket without having it all, and there was no doubt that this youngster had all the ammunition needed for being the next best all-rounder in the business.

But the same frantic world and the hype and glitz surrounding it can also bring a guy down rapidly and given India’s international calendar, with the IPL to add to it, keeping fit and focussed was becoming a difficult job.

The year 2018 saw Pandya being hit by a severe back injury, which forced him out of India’s tour to Australia. Combined with his TV debacle and the subsequent suspension by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Pandya found himself at a place where many a cricketer has just simply collapsed under the pressure.

But he managed to recover, and with the IPL as a constant booster, especially now, in 2022 when Pandya led Gujarat Titans to the title in the debut year, the Gujarat cricketer is beginning to look the part of a more mature, sorted player, who knows how to handle tough situations and decisions.

So, now at the verge of India’s T20 International series against Ireland, Pandya finds himself leading an Indian side that is not their A outfit, since most of the top players are away in England for Test duty.

Nevertheless, he has a golden opportunity to make things happen, for himself and the side.

Pandya’s resurrection as a senior player who looks the part was quite interesting.

Now he has learned to play second fiddle and a supporting role as a batter, where he lets those ahead of him in the order, or even those following, do their stuff while he keeps up the scoring rate without getting too flashy.

Always quite a fielder, Pandya now has also shown his abilities as a strategist and that was so evident in the IPL, making for some crucial wins at times when things looked down and out.

Reading the game situation and making changes on the fly is something that makes the difference between a captain and a great leader. Pandya has seen MS Dhoni in action from close quarters, and while few are blessed with the instinctive sense of cricket that Dhoni possesses, Pandya seems to have learned a lot.

During the IPL, while Pandya did bare his teeth on occasion – one instance when he fired a broadside at Mohammad Shami during a match made for quite a lot of criticism on social media – he has managed to keep his cool most of the time and has shown himself as a calm, collected person, able to take the heat when it matters the most.

However, his bowling is still a bit of a question mark (though the batting seems to be above reproach for now). Pandya hasn’t really sent down his full share of overs in the recent past, and at times has pulled out from bowling a full spell altogether, as was seen during the South Africa series.

This could be something of a teaser for Team India, since Ireland is just the beginning. With reports coming in of the same side possibly also playing the T20I series in England, who knows where Pandya will find himself in a few days. With some senior players now picking and choosing their appearances, Pandya would not be completely out of the realm of being a prime candidate for the ICC T20 World Cup.

One never knows in Indian cricket. We have seen four captains in practically as many weeks, so things change here, fast. But Pandya is in prime position to be one for the future, and hasn’t done his cause any damage at all off late.

