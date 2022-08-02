Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan will release on 11th August across the globe.

In the pre-pandemic era, the clash between two Bollywood biggies used to be a big concern for the filmmakers as there would be a discussion that this might lead to impact the box office collections of both the movies. However, after a string of flops, which Bollywood has witnessed, we are expecting that the upcoming clash can be a golden opportunity for the Hindi film industry to bring back the audience to the cinema halls.

Laal Singh Chaddha Vs Raksha Bandhan

Yes, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan will lock horns at the ticket windows on 11th August. Undoubtedly, this is expected to be the biggest clash of the year.

Two quintessential superstars

Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan are two of the biggest names of Bollywood and they enjoy a humongous fanbase not only in India but across the globe. The duo has all the potential to draw great numbers and this rough patch, trade pandits are hoping that Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan will bring the Hindi film industry back on track.

Advantage of the festive week

Both films have chosen a great slot for their releases as in that week there are festivals and public holidays. A solid opening for both the films are on the cards as 11 August will have a partial holiday because of Raksha Bandhan. After the weekend, Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan will have the advantage of Independence Day on 15th of August, which comes on Monday. On 16th and 18th August, the box office numbers of both films can witness a hike due to the festivals of Parsi New Year and Janmashtami.

As Bollywood films are struggling to find an audience, we really hope the release of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan turns out to be a huge festival of celebration for the Hindi film industry.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

