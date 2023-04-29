How 'Mann Ki Baat' inspires women and youth to become responsible citizens

“Mann Ki Baat” has been characterised as a platform for the Prime Minister to interact with the common people and discuss various issues of national importance. The program covers a wide range of subjects, including social problems, cultural happenings, and governmental regulations. It is broadcast on All India Radio and has a diverse audience that includes women, young people, and seniors from different backgrounds.

Many Indian women have expressed their feelings about the program, saying that it gives them a forum to discuss issues that, in their opinion, the mainstream media frequently overlooked. Additionally, the program has received accolades for its initiatives to increase public awareness of social issues impacting women in India, such as female infanticide, gender discrimination, and violence against women. Moreover, by showcasing the accomplishments of women in a variety of sectors, including science, technology, and sports, “Mann Ki Baat” has contributed to the empowerment of women in India. Additionally, the program encourages women to take part in a variety of government projects, such as the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao program, which attempts to better the lives of Indian girls.

In recent years, the initiative has also been centred on bringing attention to problems and encouraging development in India’s northeast region. Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim are the eight states that makeup Northeast India, an area that is both culturally varied and geographically isolated. The lack of growth in the area is caused by several issues, including connectivity issues, insufficient infrastructure, and geographic isolation.

Given these challenges, the “Mann Ki Baat” radio program has been instrumental in bringing the northeast region of India into the limelight. The program’s episodes have discussed several issues relevant to the Northeast region, such as natural disasters, tourism, ecotourism, connectivity, and infrastructure. Additionally, the program has also focused on promoting the folk culture, cuisine, and handicrafts of the Northeastern states. The program has been particularly effective at drawing attention to the Northeast’s tourism potential. The Northeast is full of breathtakingly gorgeous scenery, varied and rich cultural traditions, and distinctive handicrafts, the Prime Minister has urged tourists to come. Additionally, the program has emphasised how critical it is to establish a good infrastructure and connectivity to boost tourism and accessibility in the region.

Since its launch in 2014, the “Mann Ki Baat” campaign has had a huge impact on Indian youngsters. Many young people have been motivated to take an active interest in social concerns and develop into more socially responsible individuals by the program’s emphasis on the nation’s development.

Following are a few ways that the “Mann Ki Baat” campaign has impacted Indian youth:

1. Promoting patriotism and national pride among Indian citizens: Promoting patriotism and national pride among Indian citizens is one of the program’s key objectives. The youth of India, who are frequently informed that they are the nation’s future, are receptive to this message. The speeches made by the Prime Minister encourage young people to assume their responsibilities as engaged, responsible, and patriotic citizens.

2. Promoting digital India: The “Mann Ki Baat” campaign also helped to spread awareness of digital India, which had a big impact on Indian youth. There is a growing interest in technology and innovation among young people since they have access to the internet and digital devices. Young people have been inspired to learn new skills and explore new opportunities by the program’s emphasis on the advantages of a digital India.

3. Entrepreneurship promotion: The “Mann Ki Baat” program has assisted in promoting entrepreneurship among young people. The Prime Minister has underlined the value of independent work and encouraged young people to launch their own businesses. By encouraging entrepreneurship, the program has empowered young people to take control of their lives and make a positive contribution to the economy.

4. Encouraging social responsibilities: The curriculum has also inspired young people to adopt more socially responsible behaviours. Numerous social issues, including sanitisation, education, and healthcare have been handled by the prime minister. These messages have inspired young people to take up causes they care about and make a positive impact on their communities.

In conclusion, “Mann Ki Baat,” as a radio programme, has a significant influence on Indian women as it provides them with a platform to voice their concerns and discuss social issues affecting them. The program has also played a significant role in empowering women in India by highlighting their contributions and encouraging their participation in government initiatives. The program has played a crucial role in bringing the Northeast region of India into the national discourse. The program has been successful in highlighting the challenges faced by the region and the potential it holds for development. Additionally, it has also encouraged tourism, improved infrastructure, and connectivity in the region. Overall, the “Mann Ki Baat” program has had a positive impact on the youth of India. Its messages of patriotism, digital empowerment, entrepreneurship, and social responsibility have resonated with young people across the country.

The author is Executive Director, VART Consulting(P) LTD, Mumbai. Views are personal.

