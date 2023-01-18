How educational institutions leverage benefits of digital payment solutions

The pandemic-induced digitization paved the way for massive transformation in the Indian educational system. This resulted in the emergence of the modern learning environment, digital classrooms enabled by tech-driven tools, that made education accessible to almost everyone. In the post-Covid world, the education system has been prompt enough in harnessing the benefits of technological advancements, especially digital payment systems.

Digital payments revolutionizing the education sector

In the Indian educational sector, payment solution platforms and fintech are helping educational institutes to reduce paper-based transactions via cash or cheques, resulting in the simplification and improved control of the fee collection process. Digital payment platforms with a centralized payment infrastructure help digitize the back office of educational institutions. This helps in saving time and money and leads to better control and real-time visibility of payment transactions.

The digitization of payments for education fee collection has benefitted schools, colleges, universities, and other educational institutes, as well as the student-parent community. Parents can now use digital platforms to make payments towards admission fees, tuition fees, canteen fees, library fees, etc. At the same time, the institutes can receive timely payments and track payment status, discounts, payment installment reports, refund management all through a unified dashboard.

The benefits of digital payments for educational institutions

Payment solution platforms are not just digitizing transactions. They have been offering multi-fold benefits to educational institutions. Let’s take a closer look at how schools, colleges, universities, and other educational institutions benefit from digital payment platforms across the fee collection lifecycle:

Online fee collection

Digital payments in the education sector have emerged as a convenient route. With 100+ payment collection modes like NetBanking, Debit Cards, Credit Cards, UPI, Wallets, etc., institutes can now automate the fee collection process. Similarly, payment solution platforms provide parents the much-needed flexibility to make payments anytime, anywhere.

Automating reconciliation of fees

With new-age SaaS solutions, fees can now be easily tracked and recorded while being processed online. Institutes can log in to the payment platform’s dashboard and instantly reconcile all the payments. They can also generate reports which can further be shared with the management. This reduces manual errors and saves time for the administrative staff.

Generating automated school fee receipts

On the completion of successful online payments, automated e-receipts are generated and sent to the parents with the assistance of digital payment platform. To ensure this, the payment gateway is synchronized with the school database. Hence, any changes to the fee amount, like a concession or a fine, get updated in the dashboard automatically.

Fee splitting

With digitized payment systems, institutes can also offer discounts or scholarships to students in a hassle-free manner. They even help resolve the fee-splitting issue by auto-settling it to multiple accounts like admission charges, academic fees, canteen fees, transportation charges, library fees, etc.

Security and safety of digital payments

When digitizing fee payments, education institutes like schools, colleges, and universities need to be cautious of the payment platform they subscribe to. It is important that both payment transactions and student data are safe during online transactions. Payment platforms with PCI DSS Level 1 compliance are safer options as they are certified with safety standards and encrypted algorithms for the end-to-end safety of digital payments.

To sum up

With technological advancements, educational institutions are adopting the digital payment route to reduce infrastructural and operational expenses. For parents and guardians, a digitized education system enabled by digital payment tools helps them make online payments conveniently and download receipts for all transactions. All in all, digital payment platforms enable educational entities to automate their payment system, improve the fee collection cycle, save cost and time, and transition seamlessly to a paperless office environment.