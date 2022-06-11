How celebs keep getting their virtual graves stomped upon

The recent deaths of KK and Sidhu Moose Wala have raised many controversial questions. Unfortunately, the consciousness gets divided between diehard fans who continue to believe and naysayers who would not give a damn

“It’s better to burn out than to fade away.”

— Kurt Cobain

What are the appropriate or inappropriate expressions of grief when celebrities pass away? How far can you stretch without speaking ill of the dead? How soon after a cherished public figure’s going away, is it alright to air their misdeeds and misdemeanours? Especially if the death has been of unnatural causes or under mysterious circumstances?

There really isn’t any set timeline for when you can speak adversely about a much-loved icon who is dead. Stars/celebrities/influencers/public figures play a huge role in our lives as they leave behind sticky magnets of moments in our minds. That gets mirrored in the public reactions to celebrity deaths.

In fact, public relationships with celebrities don't typically follow measures of time and space. Many complain of their loss of youth, innocence and the grieving leaves behind the debris of wistfulness.

Social media ensures these days, even the nicest person in the world could die and some would still stomp on their (virtual) grave.

Brilliant playback singer KK went in a blink after his concert at Kolkata. His fans went berserk. There were allegations of unnatural death. Then the organisers were blamed for flouting rules and allowing larger than permitted crowds.

KK left behind his music and wistful fans. And also doubts about whether he had medical issues that were neglected, debates about why he was so revered such and questions over the overreaching ambitions of playback singers in India.

Not many would forget Sushant Singh Rajput. An actor who didn’t have a godfather in the film industry; tried his best to make a name in Hindi cinema and succeeded big time. Then his life fell apart, which as per public information, could have been due to his films not doing too well. Or not being adequately promoted by big-time producers. Or his own throes of clinical depression. When Sushant died, all hell broke loose.

The media went berserk. His girlfriend was blamed for a bunch of things which was never proven in a court of law. The murder scrutiny was also carried out. So, was a drug mafia angle. But now, almost two years down the line, his loss has been consigned to an act of suicide. His fans continue to grieve for him. There was no sacred space accorded to him or his family as the media tarnished and fans raged away.

There ought to be a dividing line when speaking of a convicted celebrity versus an alleged criminal celebrity figure. But grey areas cloud public opinion where some alleged stars never supersede their accusations, even when proven innocent.

And in this context the classic case is that of Sidhu Moose Wala, the rapper who was recently gunned down. Was he a criminal involved indirectly in a hit? Was he promoting gun culture? Was he a part of gang rivalry? Or was he genuinely a modern messiah for the youth of Punjab?

Actress Jiah Khan was only 25 when she hung herself in June 2013. Her mother blamed Jiah’s boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi of driving her to suicide. Jiah left a diary documenting her unhappy relationship with Sooraj. Nothing was proved but it did destroy Sooraj’s budding film career.

Famous actress Sridevi was found dead in a Dubai hotel in February 2018. The reason behind her death was said to be cardiac arrest followed by drowning in a bathtub. Again, many theories were touted including suspected murder. But none of these allegations could be proven. Her husband, film producer Boney Kapoor, also came under a cloud. Her death was eventually consigned to being an accidental one.

But similarities exist in the way famous singer Whitney Houston did at age 48 in a bathtub. She had reportedly appeared “dishevelled” and “erratic” in the days before her death.

***

On 11 February 2012 Houston was found unconscious in a suite at the Beverly Hilton, submerged in the bathtub. Beverly Hills paramedics found Houston unresponsive, and performed CPR. Houston was subsequently pronounced dead. The cause of death was not immediately known; local police said there were "no obvious signs of criminal intent.”

Well-known model and VJ Nafisa Joseph, 26, was found hanging in her Mumbai apartment in July 2004. She had been engaged to actor Sameer Soni for two years before they called it off. She was apparently in another “troubled” relationship when she chose to exit. Depression was stated to be an underlying cause.

Similarly, supermodel Viveka Babaji, was found hanging in her Mumbai house in 2010. She had meticulously smashed most of the artefacts and cutlery before committing suicide. She did leave a note blaming her then boyfriend for her state of mind. But closer scrutiny reveals her entertainment firm was not doing well. Maybe the double trouble of a failed business and relationship took a toll on her. She was 37.

Actress Silk Smitha died at the age of 36 in her Chennai house. She is often compared with Marilyn Monroe as both died under mysterious circumstances. What was it that pushed them over the brink? In Monroe’s case it was her close ties with the Kennedy brothers; links with the mafiosi and a troubled life in general, which may have led to a drug and alcohol overdose.

Both Silk Smitha and Monroe have attained “immortality” for the manner in which they are remembered. Vidya Balan did a biopic on Silk while Monroe continues to be a huge icon till this day in America.

There are many more instances but the focus here is why do these celebrity deaths trigger a sense of personal loss, grieving and an overriding feeling of what could have been? Why couldn’t they fight back when there were so many things going for them is the question in the case of unnatural deaths?

The feeling was familiar for many when Rajesh Khanna, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor passed away. When Kaka (Rajesh Khanna) died, there were uncomfortable comments about him being abandoned by his family to whispers about property tussles.

How a celebrity dies and his or her alleged transgressions can shape the narrative and legacy post their demise. Unfortunately, the consciousness gets equally divided between diehard fans who continue to believe and naysayers who would not give a damn.

The author is CEO of nnis. Views expressed are personal.

