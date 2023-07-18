Hijab is never a choice and the return of morality police to Iranian streets once again proves it

Law-aspirant Mahsa Amini was just 22-year-old when she was arrested and beaten up mercilessly by the Iranian police for not wearing hijab, a mandatory head scarf as per the Iranian law properly. Her frail young body couldn’t deal with the brutality that was unleashed on her and as a result, she succumbed to the injuries and passed away shortly after that. Her death sparked another round of protests in the history of Iran since its fall to a theocratic Islamic regime in 1979 when angry people erupted in the streets to protest against hijab as a compulsory part of women’s attire. In response, the Iranian government not only launched a violent campaign to crackdown on the protestors but it also termed them as ‘foreign agents’ and ‘rioters’. After hundreds of people lost their lives due to police counteraction and the Iranian government gave a clean chit to Amini’s murderers by declaring her death as a consequence of a pre-existing disease, moral policing is back in Iran this week. Once again, the anti-hijab activists have lost and the tyranny of Islamic hardliners has won.

Though this is not the first time that protests to reform Iran into a liberal society have failed in the country. Case in point are the 2009 protests whose immediate cause was the fraudulent victory of president-incumbent Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. But later the protestors had galvanised over the death of Neda Agha Soltan, a woman who was shot dead in the chest while she was on her way to protests. Although 2022 protests do bear a fair degree of semblance with the 2009 protests but what was different this time was the show a solidarity by the women against a common cause of repealing Hijab as the exclusive cause. An entire new generation had come of age in Iran and it looked difficult for the Islamic regime to suppress their demands. However, with the brutal use of state machinery, Iran has once again silenced the anti-hijab brigade. The return of moral police to Iranian streets is a loud proof of the same.

Moral police or ‘Gasht-e-Ershad’ is a specially formed Iranian force which was established in 2006 by president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad to enforce a modest dress code for Iranian women. Also known as the guidance patrol, it has powers to detain women who are not following an Islamic code of attire. This includes arrest of women who are wearing makeup or not sporting Hijab in a proper manner. Sometimes there have been instances of women being taken into custody for just showing a few strands of their hair from the headscarf. Any such violation leads to strict action and they are released only after assurance from a male relative. Though the controversial morality police was constituted around two decades ago but the history of compulsory hijab in Iran goes back to 1979.

Interestingly, Iranian women had themselves chose hijab at that time as a move to protest against the pro-west secular rule of their monarchical ruler but after the Islamic revolution, Hijab was made compulsory under law and it no longer remained a choice. Actually Iran follows the Sharia law which has an elaborate set of guidelines dictating women’s dress code and behaviour. In fact, Iran is not the only Islamic country to have a morality police, other countries such as Saudi Arabia and Nigeria also have their own equivalent. However, it is important to note that Sharia mandates a modest code of dressing for both women and men but in Iran and other Islamic countries as well, this dress code is enforced strictly only for women.

Meanwhile, Islamic countries are not the only one where Hijab has made headlines. In 2022, in a complete contrast to the events in Iran where thousands of women were protesting against Hijab, a section of people in India started protesting against their ‘right’ to wear Hijab to educational institutions. This controversy took place in Karnataka where schoolgirls refused to attend school without wearing a head scarf. India, which is constitutionally a secular country follows a uniform dress code for all students in public educational institutions. But still a section of liberals started backing the case of these students by terming Indian state for targeting ‘minority rights’. This was ironic because on other occasions they had claimed that Muslims in India didn’t have equal rights as a citizen and now they wanted special minority rights.

Interestingly in their haste to declare Indian government as authoritarian and anti-minority, they ended up declaring hijab as a choice. As someone, who has studied at multiple institutions and met many Muslim women who sport hijab, I may say that a section of empowered women do consciously choose hijab. But then memories of my fieldwork in a neighbourhood of New Delhi also keep rushing back where I saw a toddler struggling to remove her headscarf but her mother kept insisting showing the fear of Abbu watching her. In the conscious choice of an adult woman to sport a hijab and a child who is being conditioned to wear it, hijab has not only exposed the draconian side of Iranian authorities but also the hypocrisy of Indian liberals in supporting it.

The author is a PhD from the Department of International Relations, South Asian University. She writes on India’s foreign policy. Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect Firstpost’s views.

