Head-on | Geo-economics must be India’s geopolitical weapon of choice

In May 2022, India banned wheat exports to cool local food inflation. A loophole was kept for select countries on a case-to-case basis. One of those select countries was Egypt whose foodgrain supplies had been disrupted by the Russia-Ukraine war.

Egypt imported 6.10 million tonnes of wheat in 2021. Over 80 per cent of Egypt’s wheat imports that year came from Russia and Ukraine. The war had the potential to cause a food crisis in Egypt which is heavily dependent on foodgrain imports.

As one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat India placed Egypt in a special category of countries exempt from the wheat ban. In 2022-23, India shipped nearly one million tonnes of wheat to Egypt, easing Cairo’s dependence on Russia and Ukraine.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was chief guest at the 2023 Republic Day parade. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a state visit to Egypt on the way back from his state visit to the United States in June. Foodgrain diplomacy strengthened India’s geopolitical influence in the Middle East and North Africa, a key geography.

Leveraging geo-economics to secure India’s national interests is an increasingly important part of India’s foreign policy. Last month, India announced a ban on non-Basmati white rice. As in the wheat ban, the principal objective was to lower the domestic price of rice. India commands 40 per cent of the global rice trade. It is the world’s largest rice exporter. According to the US Department of Agriculture, India exported a total of 22.50 million tonnes of rice in 2022-23.

Banned non-Basmati white rice accounts for around 15 per cent of global rice exports. The current Indian ban has sparked panic in markets across the world. India will again, on a case-to-case basis, as in the wheat export ban last year, ship non-Basmati white rice to select countries.

US media, given to lecturing India on freedom and democracy, has reacted to New Delhi’s foodgrains-led geopolitics with mild shock. Used to imposing sanctions on other countries — from technology to finance — the West has taken sombre note of India’s new-found assertiveness.

CNN’s Danielle Weiner-Bronner reported on 3 August, 2023: “After news of the ban broke, some US grocery stores clocked shoppers stocking up on Indian rice. In a July 27 Facebook post, Dallas-area Indian grocer India Bazaar encouraged shoppers not to panic or hoard rice.”

Building BRICS

Meanwhile, the BRICS summit in South Africa on 22-24 August will give Prime Minister Narendra Modi an opportunity to assess the mood of key global leaders ahead of hosting the G20 heads of government summit in Delhi in September.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate virtually in Johannesburg. Chinese President Xi Jinping is, however, scheduled to attend. A bilateral on the sidelines between Modi and Xi is unlikely but an informal meeting can’t be ruled out.

China has tried to fashion BRICS into a Beijing-led forum. With Russia under sanctions and South Africa and Brazil battling economic problems, India is the only counterweight to China in BRICS.

Beijing has already converted the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) into a China-focused body. Confronted by a hostile West, China sees BRICS as a Beijing-dominated rival to the G20. It is keen to expand membership of BRICS to countries ranging from Mexico, Iran and Argentina to the UAE, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia.

Russia has backed the BRICS expansion plan. It gives sanctions-hit Moscow leverage over geographies in South America, the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia that are not closely aligned to the West. South Africa too sees an expanded BRICS increasing its influence beyond Africa.

India has been non-committal so far. The initial reaction in New Delhi was that BRICS expansion would dilute the forum, making it a poor version of the G20. India had earlier not been pleased with expansion of SCO membership that brought Pakistan in as well. Iran officially became a full SCO member in July 2023. More controversially, there are plans for Belarus, Russia’s close ally in the Ukraine war and also under Western sanctions, to join the SCO in 2024.

With Belarus and Iran in, the SCO will, according to China’s Global Times, “cover an area from Europe and the Middle East to South Asia and East Asia.”

President Xi Jinping wants to follow a similar exercise with BRICS, expanding its geography in a wide arc from Argentina in the South Atlantic to Indonesia in the South Pacific. With a dominant position in both SCO and BRICS, China can counter the geopolitical influence of NATO, EU, Quad and AUKUS.

Brazil remains opposed to BRICS expansion which needs the consensus of all five member-countries. Thirty nations have already expressed interest in joining; around 22 have formally applied. Algeria was the latest to do so in July 2023.

Reuters reported last week: “‘An expansion could transform the bloc into something else,’ said a Brazilian official, who asked not to be named. ‘Brazil’s position has been concerned with the cohesion of the group and preservation of our space in a group of important countries.’ Diplomats were told to go back to the drawing board and design a process for admitting new members acceptable to the entire group. Without an agreement, the matter is not expected to be settled at this month’s summit. The BRICS group accounts for more than 40% of the world population and about 26% of the global economy and offers an alternative forum for countries outside diplomatic channels seen as dominated by traditional Western powers. Its influence and economic heft has made more nations eager to join.”

For India, an expanded BRICS could dilute its leadership of the Global South. Even China’s clout in a 30-nation BRICS could eventually be lost.

Prime Minister Modi will have to play his cards carefully in Johannesburg later this month. India’s foodgrains diplomacy has produced collateral geopolitical results. Expanding BRICS at this stage may not serve India’s geo-economic interests.

The writer is an editor, author and publisher. Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect Firstpost’s views.

