Global Watch | With Pakistan facing existential crisis, ISI to escalate terror activities in Kashmir

As Pakistan continues to grapple with an existential crisis, India will have to watch out for its interests keenly. An indication of the future trends in this regard has been provided by an interesting research paper recently published by a former member of a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation. The paper published by India-based think tank Usanas Foundation, has been authored by Masroor Khan (name changed) who moved away from LeT and is now a research scholar of a Reputed university.

The paper gives some interesting insights with specific inputs on the latest game plan hatched by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence(ISI). Khan has bared it all. According to this research paper based on the information from the deep state in Pakistan ISI is planning to escalate the conflict in Jammu and Kashmir. New groups are being formed and logistics support is being provided to some new ‘players’ in the Union Territory.

Pakistan is now using not only known terror groups like LeT, and JeM but it is also using their offshoots like TRF (The Resistance Force), PAFF (People’s Anti-Fascist Force) and Kashmir Tigers.

According to Khan, after Jamaat-e-Islami was banned in Kashmir the local terror organisation Hizbul Mujahideen is struggling very hard. The ISI is not supporting Hizbul as it was supported earlier.

“Brigadier Hussain Ali who was the main handler of the Kashmir desk in Islamabad is of the opinion that supporting local Kashmiri boys is not in the interest of Pakistan because the Kashmiri boys are more inclined towards international terrorism,” says Khan.

He further adds, presently the ISI is desperate to carry out strikes in Jammu and Kashmir because of several reasons.

The instability in Pakistan has resulted in an increase in the recruitment for Pakistan-based terror outfits and the biggest beneficiaries are LeT and JeM. Both these organisations are using their ‘social work’ as a front. As the Pakistan government has failed to provide even basic necessities to most of its population, the LeT and JeM are filling this gap especially in the rural Punjab. These terror outfits are flushed with huge funds. These funds have been raised in the name of ‘Kashmir Jihad’ and through smuggling of narcotics. Due to the growing instability, there is an upswing in radicalisation in Pakistan.

According to Khan, two senior officials of ISI — Brigadier Iqbal (who served in Pakistan High Commission in Delhi in 2017-20) and Colonel Hasan Ali — are of the opinion that this newly radicalised youth needs a vent and Afghanistan chapter is closed now so it is important to use them in Kashmir otherwise they will turn against Pakistan.

Another reason for the ISI pushing to escalate terrorism in Kashmir is to divert the attention away from the domestic fault lines of Pakistan. According to this research paper, the recent attacks on Pakistan’s senior military officials by the protestors has kicked off a raging debate within ISI circles.

Khan points out another dangerous trend which should be a cause of concern for Indian authorities. ISI is now providing logistics support to certain low profile individuals about whom there might not be much information available with counter-terrorism experts in India.

For example, there is Dr Osama, who is based in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He is originally from downtown Srinagar and now he runs a terror group called Kashmir Liberation Warriors (KLW). The other names who fall in the same category are Hussain of Muslim Janbaz Force and Ahsan Dar of Al-Jihad.

“They are all directly controlled by ISI mastermind, Col Abdullah. It is important to mention that the recent attacks on the security forces in Poonch Area were carried out by PAFF. PAFF is the offshoot of LeT headed by Muzamil Shah alias Ahmad Bhai and handled by Sajid Jatt alias Sajid Nouman, and Murtaza Aqib alias Zaid. Both are experts in the Pir Panchal area and Zaid was jailed in Kashmir for at least 16 years along with JeM’s present Handler Waseem Noor. Waseem Noor initially supported Zaid; however, not at an organisational level; but as a friend, so, some of the counter-terrorist experts framed PAFF as JeM. All these attacks in this area are directly handled by Muzamil Yousuf who recently visited the KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) after a long gap and is the main terrorist who had carried out the Chattisinghpora massacre in Kashmir in 2001. ISI Brigadier Iqbal is in close contact with Muzamil and the recent spree of attacks in Poonch-Rajouri region is a strategic move, based on research and a long-term vision. They all are of the opinion that it is much easier to attack targets in Jammu,” says Khan.

He further adds that other outfits like TRF are struggling very hard in both countries. Initially, TRF chief Sajad Gull was supported by LeT and ISI. However, later, he was abandoned by LeT and ISI both. But ISI is still using him at crucial times for killing minorities and other high-valued civil targets.

Khan has suggested in his research paper that India needs to remain vigilant and take steps to protect its borders and citizens from any potential threats. It is also essential for India to work with other countries in the region to maintain stability and prevent any escalation of conflicts.

Meanwhile, it is clear that Pakistan has implemented the ‘Martial Law’ unofficially. There is now an unofficial ban on media coverage of Imran Khan and his Tehreek-e-Insaf Party(PTI) and ISI’s play is visibly in full swing. Journalists, who are not ready to toe ISI’s orders, are disappearing. Many senior leaders have quit PTI and are now trying to form a new party. This script is straight from the ISI’s playbook.

Maleeha Lodhi a former Pakistani ambassador to the UN, US and UK recently raised a pertinent question in her latest column in Pakistan-based newspaper, The Dawn. Lodhi wrote, “With politics taking priority over the economy, the country is approaching an inflection point. Its future is clouded by continuing political uncertainty and a runaway economic crisis that needs decisive action and structural reforms to resolve. The question is whether Pakistan has the leadership that understands this and is able to prioritise the country’s interests over its own.”

The world knows the answer to this question. There is no credible political leadership in Pakistan which has already been turned into a hub of terrorism by ISI and Pak military. They continue to rule the roost and they are untrustworthy and rabidly anti-India. Meanwhile, the fault lines within Pakistan are also widening with every passing day. So as Pakistan further plunges into a deeper crisis, India needs to watch out and address its security concerns as there would be attempts by the ISI to increase terror activities in India.

The writer, an author and columnist, has written several books. He tweets @ArunAnandLive. Views expressed are personal.

