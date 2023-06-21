Global Watch | Imploding Pakistan and Iran signal failure of political Islam

When nation-states wed theocracy with politics, the results could be disastrous both for the State as an entity as well as for the people who live there. Two interesting case studies have come up in recent times in this context-Pakistan and Iran.

Between the two, they cover the entire spectrum of political Islam that emerged as a major global challenge in the 20th century and continues to become an even graver challenge in the 21st century.

Pakistan and Iran: Covering the entire spectrum of political Islam

Both Pakistan and Iran are Islamic republics. While Pakistan is predominantly a Sunni state, an overwhelming majority of people in Iran (around 99.5%) are Shia Muslims. While Pakistan was formed on the basis of religion, the 1979 coup in Iran brought political Islam to the fore. Both countries follow the Sharia law. The clergy dominates and decides the course and direction of the governments in Iran while in Pakistan it is a combination of the Mullah and the military that rules the country.

And what has happened to both of these Islamic States?

Imploding Iran

Iran is imploding. Society is up in arms against the clergy and the clergy-driven government. Since September 2022, there have been widespread protests against making hijab compulsory. Importantly, a senior cleric who is part of the Iranian regime recently said that 50,000 mosques have been shut down in Iran. These constitute around 60 per cent of the total mosques in Iran. Not only this but even the number of worshippers seems to be dwindling. According to Iran International (a UK-based news platform that keeps a close watch on Iran and Afghanistan), “Expressing regret over the low numbers engaged in worship, Mohammad Abolghassem Doulabi, who serves as the liaison between Ebrahim Raisi’s administration and the country’s seminaries,” said that the numbers are a “worrying admission” for a state built around the principles of Islam.”

“Doulabi, who is also a member of the Assembly of Experts – a deliberative body empowered to appoint the Supreme Leader – said the outcome of religion in Iran has led to people leaving religion,” said a report in Iran International.

This isn’t a new phenomenon though. It is ironic that while the Shia sect within Islam is considered to be relatively more liberal than the more hardened Sunni sect, the Ayatollahs in Iran took an extremely hardline stand that probably led Iranians to change their attitude towards Islam as a religion.

The Group for Analyzing and Measuring Attitudes in Iran (GAMAAN) conducted several surveys that reflect the restlessness of Iranian society when it comes to political Islam and a theocratic state. GAMAAN is an independent, non-profit research foundation registered in the Netherlands and conducts primarily online surveys.

In 2020, it came out with a survey titled “Iranians’ attitudes toward religion”. Over 50 thousand respondents were surveyed, around 90% of whom lived in Iran. According to GAMAAN, “The survey aimed to measure and document the attitudes of Iranians toward religion and related political concepts, none of which can be openly discussed in Iran due to the current restrictions.”

The study findings were startling. Approximately half of the population reported losing their religion. On the other hand, 41 per cent did not report significant changes in religious or non-religious views during their lifetime. Around 6 per cent of the population said they had converted from one religious orientation to another. Around 60 per cent reported that they do not pray. Around 56 per cent did not want their children to receive religious education at school; 71 per cent held the opinion that religious institutions should be responsible for their own funding. Around 58 per cent said they do not believe in the hijab (Islamic veil covering the hair) altogether and 72 per cent opposed the compulsory hijab.

In December 2022, GAMAAN conducted another survey titled Iranians’ Attitudes Toward the 2022 Nationwide Protests. Around 200,000 respondents participated in and completed this survey. Over 157,000 respondents were inside Iran, and over 42,000 respondents were outside the country.

According to the survey report, “In response to the question “Islamic Republic: Yes or No?” 81 per cent of respondents inside the country responded “No” to the Islamic Republic, 15 per cent responded “Yes,” and 4 per cent were not sure. Of the Iranian respondents abroad, 99 per cent responded “No,” opting against the Islamic Republic.”

“Regarding the nationwide protests of the past months, 80 per cent of those inside the country support the protests; 67 per cent believe the protests will succeed, while 14 per cent think they will not succeed. Around 15 per cent of the population inside the country oppose the protests. Respondents outside the country overwhelmingly support the protests; of these, 90 per cent think they will succeed, and only 9 per cent think they will not succeed,” said this report.

Most significantly, when asked about different protest actions, 22 per cent of those inside the country say they have participated in street protests, and 53 per cent state that they might participate in protests. Also, 22 per cent participated in nightly chanting in support of the protests, and 46 per cent say they might do so. Of those inside the country, 35 per cent have engaged in acts of civil disobedience such as removing head scarves or writing slogans, while 35 per cent state they might do so in the future; 44 per cent say they joined strikes, while 38 per cent say they might do so; 75 per cent approve of boycotting and not buying certain products; and 66 per cent have participated in protests on the Internet. Furthermore, around 8 per cent say they have committed acts of “civil sabotage” [kharābkārī-i sharāfatmandānah], and 41 per cent claim they might do so in the future.

This clearly indicates that political Islam and a theocratic state are now facing a challenge from the Iranian society itself which had initially supported the Islamic revolution but probably never knew that they would be at the mercy of ‘political Islam’ in years and decades to come.

Pakistan: A failed nation state

Pakistan is a typical case study of a failed nation-state where even the military and the clergy couldn’t pull it off despite joining hands. Pakistan’s military introduced political Islam in a big way in its polity and encouraged the extremely conservative clergy to hijack and then destroy all the democratic institutions of the state. The state was turned into a banana republic. The legacy of Ayub Khan was carried forward by successive rulers. Pakistan failed to learn the lesson when East Pakistan broke away from it. And now the breaking away of Balochistan is on the cards. The country has become an international embarrassment, a hub of global terrorism and a hotbed of Muslim fundamentalism.

The result is that its economy has collapsed, its political system is in shambles, a large section of the population is impoverished and up in arms against the military, and terror groups like Tehreek-e-Taliban are targeting Pakistan from within as religious wars between different Islamic factions are being fought on the streets. Balochistan, not ready to be exploited by the military-clergy nexus, is on the way to becoming an independent nation and next would-be Sindh. There is an all-out civil war in Pakistan and the situation is getting worse by the day as the clergy-military nexus is finding it increasingly difficult to push back an angry and frustrated Pakistan society. Pakistan is clearly a failed Islamic state and the world has largely accepted that. International agencies like the International Monetary Fund are refusing the bailout package to Pakistan whose currency has turned into a ‘waste paper’ with almost no global value.

Failure of political Islam

Both Iran and Pakistan are Islamic republics. And both of them are imploding. These theocratic states are facing resistance not from outside but from within. It is a lesson for Muslims in the rest of the world that their future lies with democracies and not theocracies.

The writer is an author and columnist and has written several books. He tweets @ArunAnandLive. Views expressed are personal.

