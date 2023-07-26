Global Watch | China is in deep economic trouble with an unsustainable economic model

The end of Chinese economic woes is not near. The much-awaited stimulus that was expected to be announced by Chinese top decision makers in their politburo meeting on 24 July, 2023, didn’t come and the road ahead now looks bleak for the Chinese economy.

Chinese economy going downhill

China has the second largest economy in the world after the United States. But it is facing some fundamental challenges that are becoming more and more formidable with passage of time. The June quarter numbers are already bad and it appears that China is moving towards the worst now. Official data shows that the Chinese economy grew just 0.8 per cent in the April-June quarter. It is much below the growth rate of 2.2% that was attained in the first three months of 2023.

Exports are slowing down and domestic demand is tepid. In June alone, the overall foreign trade growth fell about 6 per cent; the exports slumped 8.3 per cent and imports were down by 2.6 per cent.

In May, the Chinese retail sales grew at 12.7 per cent but in June this growth rate came down to 3.1 per cent. If you combine this with the fact that household deposits in China grew at a rate of 18 in the first six months of 2023 as compared to the previous year, it is a clear sign that consumers are getting more and more inclined to saving money rather than spending it. This would adversely affect the domestic demand and further slowdown the Chinese economy. This is also an indicator that Chinese themselves are feeling uncertain about their future and hence saving more to counter this uncertainty.

Joblessness in China is hitting new highs and especially the younger ones in rural areas are facing the heat. The proportion of those unemployed and aged between 16 and 24 rose to a record 21.3% in June this year.

Chinese debt crisis

It is ironic that while China is known for laying debt-trap for the other countries, the country itself is caught in a vicious cycle of debt. Its debt to GDP ratio is already more than 280 per cent. Most of the developed economies have this number at around 256 per cent. China’s debt to other countries stands below six per cent of its GDP. A break-up of Chinese debt components shows that its local governments have almost one-third debt of China’s overall GDP. The financial affiliates of these local bodies carry a debt of around 40-50 per cent of China’s economic output.

These financial affiliates provide financing through debt to the local bodies and are commonly known as Local Government Financing Vehicles (LGFV). According to a Rhodium group report on Chinese debt (June 2023), “LGFVs alone hold over 59 trillion yuan in interest-paying debt and payables, around 50% of GDP. Other explicit and implicit local debts through schools, hospitals, and other institutions may bring the total closer to 100% of GDP. But the scope and implications of the local debt crisis are much wider and larger than conventional wisdom suggests.”

The report warns, “LGFVs’ current financial conditions resemble those faced by property developers in 2017 and 2018. Even investors who believe in Beijing’s financial commitment to LGFVs do not expect those implicit guarantees to last forever, because of the size of the debt burden. Eventually, LGFVs may default.”

Meltdown of Chinese property sector

The Chinese real estate or property sector has been one of the key engines of its growth over the last three decades and it has been facing a severe meltdown. It contributes almost a quarter of its GDP and it has been a drag on the overall Chinese economy for the last couple of years.

This meltdown had started around two years ago when the second largest real estate developer in China, Evergrande group, defaulted on its dollar bond payment in December 2021. This had a cascading effect and the property sector collapsed like a pack of cards as most of the players were using debt to expand and had over-leveraged their positions leaving little room for manoeuvring. Add to this the fact that Chinese local bodies and several other government institutions had also joined the party over-leveraging land parcels to raise huge debts when property prices were rising through the roof.

The poster boy of the Chinese property sector Evergrande is now struggling with debt restructuring in its fight for survival. It carries $330 billion debt. This is the largest debt carried by any real estate developer currently in the world. It has posted a combined loss of $81billion for the year 2021 and 2022.

Goldman Sachs has already said in a recent client note that the recovery in the Chinese property sector is likely to remain sluggish. Quoting Goldman Sachs, a Reuters report in June 2023 highlighted, “A shrinking land bank and sluggish property demand are likely to hamper the plans of a growing number of private Chinese developers who are restructuring their debt to revive their fortunes, developers and restructuring advisers have said.”

“Goldman Sachs said it expected more measures to support the sector, including a further easing in credit conditions for homebuyers, additional cuts to mortgage rates and mortgage down-payment ratios, as well as a further relaxation of restrictions on home purchases and resales in large cities,” it added.

None of these measures have been implemented. The 24-member politburo meeting was expected to come out with a package to resolve the Chinese economic crisis. Presided over by Chinese President Xi Jinping, the politburo decided to ‘step up the macroeconomic adjustments.’ This can be broadly interpreted as the Chinese government’s strategy to support not through a much-expected stimulus but through a policy framework.

But the fact is that President Xi has little room for implementing new economic policies. China has already overstretched itself. The world probably missed out earlier that as China’s growth was skyrocketing, so was its debt making this growth model unsustainable. Unless this model is changed, the Chinese growth story would ultimately result in sudden collapse of the Chinese economy. And that might not be faraway.

The writer, an author and columnist, has written several books. He tweets @ArunAnandLive. Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect Firstpost’s views.

